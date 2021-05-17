HUL replaces Reckitt to become top advertiser in Week 18: BARC

As per weekly data, Dettol Toilet Soaps secured the top spot whereas Lizol stood at second position on the top ten brands' list

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest advertiser in week 18, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The leadership position was dominated by Reckitt for the last 4-5 weeks.



Hindustan Unilever Ltd registered 5388.49 (000 secs) advertising volume followed by Reckitt (India) in the second position with 4584.07 (000 secs) ad volume. Meanwhile, Brooke Bond Lipton India stood at third spot with 929.97 (000 secs) ad volume and Pepsico on the fourth position with 776.89 (000 secs) ad volume.

On the other hand, Cadbury India, Wipro, Ponds India bagged fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 730.77, 655.94, and 488.42 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. While, ITC Ltd, Procter & Gamble, and Lakme Lever stood at number eight, nine and ten positions with 438.49, 420.73, and 408.42 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Toilet Soaps led the top ten brands' list this week with 468.25 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Lizol on the second spot with 376.64 (000 secs) ad volume and Dettol Liquid Soap on the third spot with 358.81 (000 secs) ad volume. Meanwhile, Vanish Oxi Action, Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean, and Boost bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 350.89, 321.98, and 305.89 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Dettol Laundry Sanitizer, Harpic Power Plus and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth position with 298.21, 295.79 and 279.17 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Dettol Intense Cool Soap stood at tenth position with 273.99 (000 secs) ad volume.

