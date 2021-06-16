DoubleVerify-e4m webinar: Addressing media quality and brand safety in India

Experts to discuss the challenges advertisers are facing with the proliferation of digital media channels/platforms & explore the best practices in ensuring brand safety

exchange4media Group, in association with DoubleVerify, is organising a webinar on ‘Addressing Media Quality and Brand Safety in India.’ on Thursday, 17th June, 2021, from 3 pm to 4 pm

Speakers joining us on the panel will include Arvind RP, Director- Strategy, Marketing, Digital and Communications, McDonald's; Divya Karani, CEO, Dentsu Media South Asia (Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Posterscope & Amplifi); Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, DoubleVerify; Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing, Product Portfolio and GTM- India, HMD Global; Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker & Head - Digital Strategy, GroupM, and Sriram Padmanabhan, VP-Marketing, Nissan Motor India Private Limited, along with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media.com.

The eminent panel will explore the importance of media quality in India and provide best practices in ensuring brand safety/suitability in this rapidly changing and complex media landscape. The discussion will be further elaborated covering the following points;

Challenges that advertisers face when implementing brand safety/suitability tools. How the Indian digital ecosystem works together to promote better trust and transparency. Understanding the nuances of language and culture when it comes to brand safety and suitability. Best practices for advertisers when adopting ad verification in India.

The panel will shed light on how media quality has become a top concern for advertisers in India especially with the proliferation of digital media channels and platforms. This has been particularly true during the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers are increasingly depending on digital sources for information.

Industry leaders will also discuss why rather than just focusing on campaign metrics such as reach or conversions, brands and advertisers are placing further importance on where their content is appearing. To do so, advertisers are adopting brand safety/suitability tools to stay away from objectionable websites and apps, or from content that promotes misinformation or hate speech.

