E4M Exclusive: ASCI asks Britannia to withdraw Milk Bikis ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan
Action taken after consumers call out Big B & Britannia for promoting Milk Bikis as substitute to milk & wheat for children
The Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) has asked FMCG major Britannia Industries to withdraw its Milk Bikis campaign in which Amitabh Bachchan asks mothers to give kids a pack of biscuits claiming that it has the power of milk and wheat flour.
The campaign was part of a promo for the Junior KBC program for which the brand is believed to be the main sponsor. The promo of the KBC Junior commercial was aired on television, YouTube, and other social media platforms in which Big B endorsed Milk Bikis.
First time ever Britannia MIlk Bikis Ties-up with KBC Junior and we have the legendary Amitabh Bachchan talking about Britannia Milk Bikis and Doodh Roti Ki Shakti. Please watch Sony TV - KBC Junior from 13th to 22nd and catch the spots. pic.twitter.com/gpMolQlyEn— Shilpa Kalake (@ShilpaKalake) January 10, 2023
ASCI said that it has received a bunch of complaints against the campaign over the past couple of weeks prompting the authority to launch a probe to examine whether the said campaign was misleading.
“Our probe found that the campaign didn’t adhere to our guidelines and the brand has been directed to withdraw the same,” Manisha Kapoor, Director General and CEO of ASCI confirmed the development to e4m.
Kapoor added that since Britannia has withdrawn the ad, we have closed the complaint. The claim across all ads has to be pulled down, said ASCI.
e4m sought to get in touch with Britannia industries management to get their version on the issue. Their response is awaited.
Netizens and health experts have been calling out the brand as well as Bachchan for promoting “unhealthy food” ever since the ad was aired and shared on social media last week of December.
A Twitter user wrote, “@Srbachchan You are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients
@BritanniaIndLtd. Milk Bikis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk & inverted sugar syrup.”
@SrBachchan you are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients @BritanniaIndLtd Milk Bikkis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk& inverted sugar syrup pic.twitter.com/dl2nUTkGQW— BPNI (@bpniindia) December 27, 2022
The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest-India (NAPi), a national think-tank of independent medical experts, pediatricians and nutritionists, has also written to Bachchan against promoting processed food.
Bachchan, meanwhile, is not the only one promoting processed food for kids. Several celebrities have been roped by top companies to promote various processed and junk food products targeted at children.
To fight childhood obesity, the international agency wants restriction on all advertisements of food with high amounts of saturated and trans fats, free sugars and salt. The leading categories of advertised foods are soft drinks, sweetened breakfast cereals, biscuits, confectionery, snack foods, ready meals and fast food outlets.
Though there has been no unified statutory framework to regulate food advertising in India, the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for a regulatory framework against misleading advertising. Besides, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2019 had recommended that advertisements of unhealthy food in and around school premises be banned in an attempt to promote safe and wholesome meals among children.
ASCI had released guidelines for Celebrities in Advertising in 2017 and then Influencer Advertising in Digital Media in 2021 which placed the onus on the endorsing celebrities to recuse themselves from deceptive or misleading advertisements.
Bisleri unveils digital campaign for delivery at-home app
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the app
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri International has launched a quirky campaign for its delivery at home offering Bisleri @Doorstep. The campaign addresses the modern consumers’ outlook for convenient solutions to order essential items. As part of the campaign, Bisleri @Doorstep is unveiling a series of brand films in a phased manner illustrating the daily life scenarios of millennials and Gen-Z.
The first of the three ad films has a quirky take on ordering water through the Bisleri @Doorstep App. It showcases a cat ordering Bisleri products from the app while its parent is taking a nap, demonstrating the ease and user-friendliness of the app.
Commenting on the digital campaign, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "It is in our DNA to prioritise consumers' interests and meet their requirements. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we were the first consumer goods company to foster the D2C concept and introduced Bisleri @Doorstep. We delivered our products at their homes without them needing to step out. With changing times, consumers are increasingly adopting digital ecosystems and delivery solutions. Through this campaign, we emphasize the ease of ordering Bisleri products online to provide consumers a seamless experience."
Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO – 82.5 Communications, said, "This film is the first of many for Bisleri's e-commerce service. In this world of information overload with tons of apps coming into the foray, we wanted to do something simple and sticky to connect with this app native generation."
Kalyan Jewellers launches Pongal digital campaign
The ad film captures the festive spirit and the ancient cultural practices of Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled an ad campaign for Pongal featuring actor Regina Cassandra. The digital ad film embodies the festive spirit of the Tamil New Year and reflects upon the age-old traditions practised by families to mark the harvest festival.
Set against a rural backdrop, this 40-second Pongal ad film beautifully captures the ethos of the Tamil region; their inclusivity, generosity of spirit and warmth extended towards guests and strangers alike.
The three-day Pongal festival is when most families unite and friends come calling. Actor Regina Cassandra effortlessly personifies today’s Tamil woman, embracing tradition and sharing her knowledge of it, to visiting friends. In a true representation of the Atithi Devo Bhava concept, the family welcomes their guest, a foreigner, and introduces her to their culture. Dressed in a saree, adorning the timeless maanga maalai and kemp stone temple jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers, she is not only welcomed, but also encouraged to actively participate in the celebrations.
Talking about the campaign ad, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As we announce the launch of our Pongal ad campaign, we are thrilled to celebrate this joyous festival with our patrons. Pongal is a time for family and friends to come together, rejoicing the New Year, and our campaign film captures the fun and festive spirit of the occasion. It is a testament to the cultural nuances and regional ethos of Tamil Nadu, and we extend our New Year wishes to our patrons on this auspicious occasion.”
Yahoo to offer carbon neutral inventory to advertisers via Scope3
Advertisers now have the chance to buy Scope3 green media products through the Yahoo SSP
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has announced an integration with Scope3 to offer carbon-neutral private marketplace (PMP) media in the Yahoo SSP. Advertisers buying through the Yahoo SSP can now easily find and buy Green Media Products powered by Scope3 to ensure their digital ad campaigns align with their broader sustainability goals.
The digital media and advertising industry has a massive carbon footprint due to the complexity of digital ad supply chains and the sheer volume of ad transactions, and Scope3 was formed to help solve this sustainability problem.
By measuring the carbon emissions of the entire digital advertising supply chain, Scope3 helps companies like Yahoo make it easy for anyone buying through their platform to factor carbon into every business decision.
“It is important that the industry moves and considers sustainability in buying decisions. As the whole industry is on a journey to move to being more sustainable, we are excited to bring access to green media, powered by Scope3’s data, through our Yahoo SSP,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “This adds another layer of choice and flexibility to our customers. Scope3 provides measurement of each publisher’s carbon emissions within the PMPs we now offer, creating a clear path for advertisers to invest in these ad impressions while also rewarding publishers that are transitioning to greener, lower carbon footprints with greater demand for their supply.”
“There are few platforms that can provide the global reach and scale of Yahoo. That, combined with Yahoo’s enthusiasm for driving increased adoption of sustainable advertising practices, makes this integration an incredible milestone for changing the industry,” said Brenda Tuohig, head of global and strategic partnerships at Scope3. “By offering access to Scope3’s Green Media Products directly in platform, Yahoo is giving brands around the world a simple and standardized way to shift their buying behavior in favor of more sustainable media while helping ensure responsible publishers continue to thrive.”
The new PMPs with Scope3 data, also known as Green Media Products, are now available globally through any demand-side platform connected to the Yahoo SSP, including Yahoo’s own industry-leading DSP.
Blue Tribe launches new ad campaign starring Anushka and Virat
The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 2:44 PM | 2 min read
Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has launched its new ad campaign, ‘You can’t tell the difference, but the planet can’ starring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been the brand’s investors and ambassadors.
“True to its slogan, the video campaign aims to make people aware that switching to a plant-based meat diet may be a rich culinary experience while protecting the planet should be everybody’s top priority. Power Couple, Virat and Anushka have always advocated for healthy and sustainable eating habits and have been working on the mission with Blue Tribe,” the company said.
The creative agency behind the campaign is Vitamin D.
The video showcases the impact of sustainable eating choices poignantly - it starts with barren land and ends with a lush green rainforest. That is the effect of switching to plant-based meat. One simple choice can contribute to the difference between the desolation of environmental destruction and the wholesomeness of preservation.
Speaking about her motivation behind being a part of the campaign, Anushka Sharma said, “I connect with the vision of Blue Tribe. They are doing so much for the planet, without taking a moral stance. They instead provide options to meat eaters without forcing them to compromise on taste. I hope we can inspire more and more people through this video campaign and motivate them to join us in our mission to save our planet.”
“I truly believe sustainable eating is one of the easiest and most impactful ways to underline our efforts towards saving mother earth. Eating is something that we can have complete control over. On top of this, switching to green food is good for the planet and comes with numerous health benefits, helping you lead a healthier life. I was also a hardcore non-vegetarian a few years ago. But now that we can consume green alternatives without compromising on taste, what could be better than this? This is the reason I love and resonate so much with Blue Tribe’s philosophy and its mission to protect the planet by going green with our diet. And the ad perfectly conveys this message.” Virat Kohli added
Ashok Leyland unveils new tagline with TVC
The brand’s new tagline is ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 2:40 PM | 2 min read
Ashok Leyland has introduced its new brand tagline “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”.
The new positioning celebrates the journey that Ashok Leyland has had so far while preparing for the one that lies ahead. ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ is the embodiment of these journeys and its philosophy. With each accomplished milestone serving as a reminder to Ashok Leyland and to the millions who use the vehicles daily that with the right partner by your side, no dream is too far.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, unveiling the new tagline, said, “I am delighted to launch the new brand positioning for Ashok Leyland “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”. This is an embodiment of what we truly believe – which is, our customers come first and everything that we do is to enable our customers transform their lives and move closer to their dreams and goals through our innovative products and services. In this current environment where everything seems so volatile, we want to reassure our partners and customers, that with us, no dream or destination is too far. We are by their side, like we always have been.”
The new brand identity depicts customer-centricity of the brand while showcasing its technological innovations in the field. Sharing his views, Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group, said, “It is a privilege for me and my team to partner Ashok Leyland, a brand that has partnered India almost all through its nationhood. It is a brand which is not only technologically state-of-the-art, but at a human level, is totally state-of-the-heart. In Ashok Leyland’s endeavour to constantly reach greater heights, we have arrived at the spirit of ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ - the new tagline and the spirit the brand.”
The new ad campaign is now live. As Ashok Leyland enters its 75th year, the whole year will see a string of activities, celebrating its journey of innovation and nation-building.
CarDekho Group celebrates the spirit of growing India
The campaign narrates inspiring stories of Indians and their journey to fulfil dreams
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 1:25 PM | 2 min read
CarDekho Group has introduced a TVC campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa celebrating the spirit of Indians to fulfil their dreams. The campaign captures the true essence of the people of India in shaping a ‘Badhta India’.
The film weaves four different stories of progress into one engaging montage. Each story is representing one of the four brands under the umbrella of the CarDekho Group – CarDekho, BikeDekho, Rupyy, and InsuranceDekho.
Talking about the new campaign, Charu Kishnani, Executive Vice President Marketing-CarDekho said, “India is on a journey of transformation and progress. CarDekho Group is proud to support the growth of the nation and its people, creating opportunities that give them a chance to fulfil unrealised dreams. With this idea, CarDekho has introduced a brand campaign celebrating ‘Badhta India’. The campaign mirrors the core values of CarDekho Group, to solve customer problems and build a progressive India.”
A 10-week-long campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa is live on TV and digital platforms.
Kishnani further said, “CarDekho has been built on the trust entrusted by millions of users whose dreams we aim to fulfil through our product offerings. Instilling the essence of the brand in all group employees is our Founder & CEO Amit Jain, who is now also a Shark. Our idea to launch this campaign at this moment is backed with the understanding that CarDekho and Shark Tank is a brilliant synergy, helping ideas become reality and taking India ahead.”
Britannia gives wings to the dreams of women
The campaign for ‘My Startup Contest’ was conceptualised by Talented
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:39 PM | 2 min read
Britannia Marie Gold has announced the launch of the 4th season of "My Startup Contest" for women, in a bid to promote entrepreneurship for women.
The contest is aimed at providing a platform for women to showcase their business ideas and get a chance to win Rs 10 lakh to start their dream ventures.
The campaign for the contest has been conceptualised by Talented.
Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia said, “At Britannia, we believe in the power of women and their potential to create and innovate. The My Startup Contest for women is a testament to our commitment to promoting women entrepreneurship through affirmative action. Marie Gold is an active partner in the lives of women across India, who’re brimming with ideas, and we’re proud to be enablers. We’re looking forward to creating an equitable ecosystem where budding entrepreneurs get all the tools they need - funding, mentorship and a network to transform themselves and India’s economy.”
Aarushi Periwal and and Binaifer Dulani, Creatives & Founding Members at Talented said, “Women often put the needs of others before their own, and their dreams and passions can start to fade. But by looking back at their younger selves, they can reignite that passion and pursue their goals with renewed vigour, knowing that their success is not only for themselves, but for the generations of women who will come after them. According to a World Bank study, only 7 out of every 100 entrepreneurs are women. That’s a glaring gap to be filled, and this film is not just to motivate, but also to solve for some of the roadblocks faced by women. Along with our director, Robbie, strategy consultant Sumera, Little Giant Films, and Britannia, we’ve tried to show these women the possibility of making it happen."
Robbie Grewal, Director, Little Giant Films said, "Lots of times life takes over, and dreams remain... Well, just dreams. I feel the core idea of this campaign, which is to give women a second chance later in their lives to realise their dreams and aspirations, has tremendous potential. What we have tried to achieve through the filming of this spot is to create the right mood and texture, in the process adding the required emotional resonance needed for the audience to connect with and relate to the core idea of the campaign.”
