Recap: The Week That Was

With the week concluding, we take a look at all the key moments that hit the headlines from the world of advertising, marketing, media and entertainment.

Three big pieces of news shared the spotlight this week -- Pakistan finally vanquishing India at the T20 World Cup, Facebook renaming and Aryan Khan getting bail.

We also looked back at some of the ads that face social media wrath and the cancel mob. With Pakistan winning a world cup match, we also discussed the fate of Star Sport's 'Mauka Mauka' guy.

The Advertising Club's Effie Awards India 2021 concluded last night with McCann Worldgroup India bagging the title of Agency of the Year and HUL of Client of the Year.

In people movements, Rashi Goel left Nestle as its Business Executive Officer after four years.Oyo promoted Ankit Gupta as CEO of 'Franchise and Frontier' biz in India. Neeraj Sangani was elected the CEO of Hansa Customer Equity.

