Aryan Khan gets bail: Finally a moment of relief, says twitter world

Aryan, arrested by NCB, got bail after more than 20 days

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 6:57 PM
aryan khan

Aryan Khan gets bail: Twitterati celebrates

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 8 on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after an alleged rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

The bail was granted after an almost three-day hearing after Aryan’s initial bail was denied by the NDPS Court in Mumbai.

And supporters soon took to twitter to celebrate. Take a look at some of the posts:

