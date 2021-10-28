Aryan Khan gets bail: Finally a moment of relief, says twitter world

Aryan, arrested by NCB, got bail after more than 20 days

Aryan Khan gets bail: Twitterati celebrates



Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 8 on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after an alleged rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

The bail was granted after an almost three-day hearing after Aryan’s initial bail was denied by the NDPS Court in Mumbai.

And supporters soon took to twitter to celebrate. Take a look at some of the posts:

So much negativity, hatred, trolling and vilification by some media houses, meme pages, fake bots, andh bhakts etc. and finally #AryanKhan gets bail today. The LOVE WON. Hats off to @iamsrk the way he fought & stayed strong. Kudos to all supporters for being there from day 1 ✨❤️ — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) October 28, 2021

Finally, a moment of relief though the procedures will take time for him to be at mannat but at least bail accepted.

Hope Justice prevails soon ??



Congrats @iamsrk ?#AryaanKhan pic.twitter.com/W5GIt21vqS — ℜ..✨ (@imkohliholic) October 28, 2021

Now that Aryan Khan has got bail, can we turn our attention to the less privileged. Can we talk about the flames of hate that have engulfed #Tripura — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 28, 2021

Aryan Khan deserved his bail earlier. But better late than never. Justice at last.



NCB? No comments. In one word: Shame! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) October 28, 2021

