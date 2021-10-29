Effie Awards: HUL, McCann, Ogilvy among big winners

The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the coveted “EFFIE AWARDS INDIA 2021” presented by COLORS, Powered By MX PLAYER and ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL was a Category Sponsor. Announced in a virtual ceremony, the awards celebrated the best work by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. This year, The Ad Club received a record 950 entries and saw participation from 51 agencies.

Hindustan Unilever Limited was judged the EFFIE Client of the Year, while McCann Worldgroup India was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand EFFIE was won by The Ogilvy Group, and contributing agency, Wavemaker India, for Cadbury Dairy Milk’s campaign “Melting Power Distance”.

Speaking about the participants and winners at the coveted EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President of The Advertising Club said, “Looking at the cases that have won here today, you will know for a fact that this is the highest level of award in this country. Effie India today is the most definitive award in the country - and is revered by both the client and the agency. I want to thank every single member of the jury, the participating agencies and the sponsors. You know that this award has reached the level thanks to all of you. Let the celebrations continue but more importantly let the effectiveness culture continue. As I had mentioned before we are going to hold Effie effectiveness workshops in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Watch this space for more details.”

Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India said, “It gives me great pleasure to deliver the first virtual awards presentation of Effie India. It has been a long and tough journey over the past one and half years to bring this to life. To judge 950 entries over two rounds of judging by 520 judges, with minimal physical meetings has been quite a task. I thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a big thank you to our sponsors, the Ad Club managing committee, Effie committee and the Ad Club secretariat to make this possible.” ___

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)