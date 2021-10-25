Rashi Goel moves on from Nestle India

She had joined the company in 2017

Ending her stint of four years with Nestle India, Rashi Goel has resigned from her post as the Business Executive Officer - Breakfast Cereals, South Asia and Director Marketing & Consumer Communications, from the company.

However, her next move remains unknown.

Nestle did not respond to our queries till the time of filing this story. The story will further be updated.

She had joined Nestle in April 2017 as Director - Marketing and Consumer Communications India, replacing Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, who had moved to the company’s Switzerland headquarters. She was given the additional responsibility as Business Executive Officer - Breakfast Cereals, S.Asia in February 2021.

Prior to joining Nestle, Goel was the CMO at The Kraft Heinz Company India, where she handled brands like Complan, GluconD, Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Nycil. Previously, she had also worked with Givaudan PTE, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Unilever, and L’Oreal.

