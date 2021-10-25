After India loses to Pakistan, Indian team trolled on social media

Sarcasm, hilarious memes and insults were at the top of the minds of millions of cricket fans who spent their night watching India-Pak match

When Pakistan defeated India by a massive 10 wickets in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, fans took to social media to troll Virat Kohli-led India for suffering the big defeat.

Sarcasm, hilarious memes and insults were at the top of the minds of millions of cricket fans who spent their night watching this match. Some even dragged PM Narendra Modi into their memes to put their points across.

Virat Kohli was trolled for his Insta post on “Wrong” brand in which he had assured his fans about his confidence level for India Pakistan match by saying-”People-Big match on Sunday, you are nervous, right?” Me: Wrong”.

People asked him to remove his post after India’s drubbing in hands of arch rival Pakistan.

It was the worst possible start for India as they lost the opener, Rohit Sharma, for a duck on Sunday in Dubai. People took no time in trolling the player.

“Similarities between your ex and Rohit Sharma - both of them didn’t last long:,),” tweeted a fan @Carbsandkutti in disappointment.

Other players were also trolled by netizens.

However, Mohammad Shami faced the most among all the players in the losing team.

However, some of the netizens also spoke in favour of Mohammed Shami. One of them wrote, ” Please don’t post unwanted comments. Anything can happen, it's a game. Stop hating him”.

