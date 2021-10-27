Neeraj Sangani is CEO of Hansa Customer Equity

He will be reporting to Group CEO Shekar Swamy and the Board of the company

R K SWAMY HANSA, has appointed Neeraj Sangani as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly-owned subsidiary Hansa Customer Equity Pvt Ltd. The company is the leading Marketing Services Provider in the country. Neeraj has been the COO since May 2020, and running the operations of the company for the past 16 months. He will be reporting to Group CEO Shekar Swamy and the Board of the company.

The R K SWAMY HANSA Group commenced Hansa Customer Equity as a start-up 13 years ago, and has invested heavily in this technology-driven space. The company has established itself as a leader in the Data Analytics, CRM and MarTech space and is providing exemplary service to its clients. With strong competence in these areas, and the allied leadership businesses in Advertising/Marketing Communications, Market Research, Healthcare Communications & Education, the Group offers inter-disciplinary services in Marketing at scale.

Said Shekar Swamy, “Neeraj joined the Group over two decades ago. He is well versed with our activities and culture. He grew up in the world of advertising and branding, and has added valuable experience in Analytics and data-driven Customer Engagement programs. He will be a great partner to clients and our people, and drive the company to the next level.”

Neeraj is an Alumni of UCLA Anderson School of Management and a keen proponent of Behavioural Economics. He has completed his professional certifications from the Institute of Data & Marketing, London and the Rotman School of Management, Toronto. He runs www.cxmlab.com, a blog on tech, data & analytics.

“It is an honour to lead this exciting company with a great portfolio of clients” said Neeraj. “I look forward to working closely with the Group, and consolidating our leadership position in the market.”

