Oyo promotes Ankit Gupta as CEO of 'Franchise and Frontier' biz in India

Oyo Hotels and Homes has elevated Ankit Gupta as the CEO of its "franchise and frontier" business in India.

In his new role, he will lead Oyo's flagship hotels and homes.

Gupta will continue reporting to Rohit Kapoor, the CEO of Oyo, Southeast Asia.

Prior to Oyo, Gupta was with McKinsey & Co where he was a tenured Partner. The was the global leader of their real estate transformation practice with a mandate to drive P&L impact improvement (scale & profitability) for real estate clients.

Gupta is an alumnus of IIT Bombay with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engg and a Masters Degree in Computer-Aided Design.

