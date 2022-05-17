Perfetti Van Melle Director Marketing Rohit Kapoor steps down

Prior to this, he was International Marketing Manager for Global Brand team, Amsterdam, for three years

Rohit Kapoor has stepped down as director marketing – India operation of Perfetti Van Melle, as per media reports. For 6 years as director marketing, he was responsible for business strategy, achieve Top line, manage brand P&L , portfolio management, NPD, Innovation, cross-functional team, brand communication/TVCs to drive equity, Digital & E commerce, Research, Media management and PR.

Prior to this, he was International Marketing Manager for Global Brand team, Amsterdam, for three years.

He joined Perfetti Van Melle in 2000 as Area Sales Manager and handled various roles in sales and marketing for 12 years.

Kapoor has more than 20 years of experience in strategy, brand building and business transformation. He is an alumnus of Symbiosis.

His next move is not yet disclosed.

