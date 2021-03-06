Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Like always, this past week too exchange4media was the first to report all important developments related to the industry. We also put out some very interesting analytical pieces and exclusive interactions. Take a look at some of them here:

‘Our clients & partners came together because we faced the same disruption’

MPEG-4 slot auction: Will high cost and lack of clarity keep broadcasters away?

Netflix takes next big leap in India, unveils 41 titles for 2021

'State govts can’t issue notices under new digital media laws, only MIB can'

Movie only genre to register ad volume growth in 2020: BARC report

