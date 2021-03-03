'State govts can’t issue notices under new digital media laws, only MIB can'

The Centre apprised the Manipur government of the rules after the Imphal West district magistrate issued a notice to talk show ‘Khanasi Neinasi’ under the Centre’s new media laws

State governments, police commissioners and district magistrates do not have the authority to issue notices to media houses and platforms under the new digital media laws. The authority to administer these new rules remains only with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This was informed by Amit Khare, Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary, while apprising the Manipur government of the rules after the Imphal West district magistrate issued a notice to talk show ‘Khanasi Neinasi’ under the Centre’s new media laws.

In a letter written to the Manipur government, Khare has written that only the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has the authority to administer these new rules relating to publishers and publishers of Online Curated Content Platforms, including Code of Ethics, the 3-Tier Grievances Redressal Mechanism.

The letter was sent to the chief secretary of the Manipur Government after the Imphal West district magistrate issued a notice to Manipuri talk show ‘Khanasi Neinasi’ on March 1 under the Centre’s new media laws.

The magistrate had directed the publisher to furnish all the relevant documents to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The letter also notified that the failure to provide the documents may invite steps from the government without further notice.

After Khare's notice, media reports say that the district magistrate retracted the letter sent out to the talk show.

