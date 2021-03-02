Movie only genre to register ad volume growth in 2020: BARC report

All genres experienced a decline in ad volumes with the exception of movies, which grew by 9% to 350 million seconds, according to the third edition of BARC India's yearbook titled 'The Year After Two Thousand & Nineteen'. The report noted that the ad volume trend differs from the viewership trend where the fall was observed only in music/youth and sports.



GEC and news genre ad volumes declined by 1% each to 377 million seconds and 485 million seconds. Music/youth and sports ad volumes saw a drastic decline with a fall of 21% and 19% to 165 million and 15 million.



In terms of genre-wise ad volumes, news had the highest share at 32% followed by GEC (25%), movies (23%), music/youth (11%), kids (3%), and sports (1%).

Total ad volumes dropped 3% to 1497 million minutes in 2020 from 1542 million minutes. TV ad volumes grew by 34% in the second half of 2020 compared to the first half. The top 10 advertising sectors contributed 80% to total ad volumes in 2020.

The TV viewership grew 9% to 999 billion in 2020 up from 914 billion in the previous calendar year. The average time spent increased to 4 hours 2 minutes daily in 2020 from 3 hours 42 minutes in 2019.

News/business news and kids genre saw the highest growth in viewership at 27%. News/business news viewing minutes were up at 104 billion minutes in 2020 from 82 billion minutes in 2019. Kids genre viewing minutes stood at 74 billion minutes compared to 58 billion minutes.



GEC and movie genre viewership rose 9% and 10% to 498 billion minutes and 238 billion minutes respectively. In the absence of live sports content, the sports genre declined by a whopping 35% to 19 billion viewing minutes from 29 billion in 2019. Music/Youth genre viewership fell by 11% to 50 billion viewing minutes.



The GEC and movie genres continue to have a lion’s share of the viewership. The two categories have a genre share of 74% with GEC having 50% share while the movie genre taking away 24% share. News genre is at the third position with 10% share followed by kids (7%), music/youth (5%), sports (2%), and miscellaneous (2%).



Urban India registered slightly higher viewership growth than rural India while Hindi speaking markets (HSM) had a higher viewership growth than the South.



Urban viewership grew 11% to 494 billion minutes while rural viewership was up by 8% to 505 billion minutes. The urban-rural split remains in favour of rural India at 51:49.



HSM viewership expanded 10% to 627 billion minutes while South markets witnessed an 8% spike at 372 billion. The HSM and South viewership split stood at 67:33.



The report noted that TV viewing has been a family affair with a high volume of co-viewing. With families at home, the male and female viewership in parallel.



Total TV viewership grew by 9% in 2020 compared to 2019 while the average time spent increased to 4 hours 2 minutes daily in 2020 from 3 hours 42 minutes in 2019.



Male viewership expanded by 9% to 496 billion minutes with a share of 49.7% while female viewership share grew 10% to 502 billion minutes with a 50.3% share.



One of the key trends that helped in the growth of overall TV viewership was the rise in non-primetime viewing which rose sharply during the lockdown period and maintained those levels for a large part of the year. The share of non-primetime viewing increased to 53% in 2020 from 51% in 2019.



Non-Prime Time (NPT) Viewership for General Entertainment Channels (GEC), News and Kids, grew by 16%, 26%, and 31% respectively in 2020 compared to 2019.



Mythological Classics like Ramayan and Mahabharat made a comeback on our TV screens, Week 13, 2020 onwards. Ramayan now holds the record of the most-watched TV program in the world.



Communication by the government was on an upsurge during the lockdown. Ad Volumes for government messaging grew by 184% (2.7 times) during April-June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Social ad volumes (government advertising) were up 12% at 90 million minutes in 2020 compared to 80 million minutes.



“It was a game-changing year for the Media & Entertainment industry as the consumption patterns evolved at a rapid pace and viewership of content across all platforms surged to newer levels. The year also presented a unique set of challenges and opportunities. It was encouraging to note that the team at BARC India continued to maintain an undeterred positive approach, with a sharp focus on offering value, to all the stakeholders. 2021 will be a significant year. A year to rise up against all odds. On behalf of all members of the Board, I wish the team at BARC India, all the very best,” the report quotes BARC India chairman Punit Goenka as saying.



“The M&E sector is poised for 4x growth over the next decade, and we have already got a glimpse of that potential in a very challenging year. With just about 66% penetration, television will continue to drive expansion of the M&E industry. While there were many points of instability for broadcasters in 2020, I feel proud to say that BARC India provided the much-needed solidity and steadiness with its weekly data and insights into television viewing habits of Indians. The IBF will continue to provide support to BARC India and ensure that our measurement system is at par with global standards,” IBF president K Madhavan said.



“In the fast-paced and dynamic industry that we operate in, success is defined by reliable data and strong research. That's what enables brands and markets to keep in touch with evolving consumer tastes and preferences. In this context, BARC India has done an outstanding job, the limitations of the pandemic-induced disruptions in 2020 notwithstanding! Wearing the twin hats of an end-user of BARC India data and that of a member of its Board now, I hope to contribute to the next phase of the organisation's growth," said Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) president Anupriya Acharya.



“I have said this earlier - the best way to serve your customer is to innovate for them. From fortifying its technology and processes, ensuring timely data release during the lockdown, to moving the engagement with its stakeholders online, BARC India kept in pace with the new normal. The pandemic has fast-forwarded India's digital journey and going forward it's critical to build a robust digital measurement currency. As a member of the BARC Board, I certainly hope to catalyse that journey,” The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) chairman Sunil Kataria said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)