Netflix takes next big leap in India, unveils 41 titles for 2021
The platform plans to launch 13 films and 15 web series apart from six comedy shows, four documentaries, and three reality series
Video streaming platform Netflix has unveiled its content slate for 2021. The platform has lined up 41 titles across films, series, comedy, documentary, and reality genres.
"At Netflix, we love to tell stories that bring us together, films and series told authentically by Indian creators you love as well as voices that are new. But how do we identify that one story that everyone will love? We don’t. Each and every one of us has our own tastes and moods and all of us want to see our lives reflected on screen," Netflix India Vice President-Content Monika Shergill said in a statement.
She further stated that the upcoming line-up features more variety and diversity than ever seen before. "From the biggest films and series to gripping documentaries and reality, and bold comedy formats, we are taking our next big leap in India to bring you more than 40 powerful and irresistible stories from all corners of the country."
The platform plans to launch 13 films and 15 web series apart from six comedy shows, four documentaries, and three reality series. Netflix is working with some of the biggest names in the content industry for these projects. These include Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, Mani Ratnam, Roy Kapur Films, Endemol Shine India, Viacom18 Studio's Tipping Point, and RSVP Movies.
Coming soon is the bold and sassy series Bombay Begums, relationship drama Ajeeb Daastaans, quirky Pagglait, love and longing in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and the consequences of desire in Penthouse.
There's also Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba, Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka, the moving family drama with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta’s Sardar Ka Grandson, a generous dose of modern romance with the series Feels Like Ishq and R Madhavan’s comedy series Decoupled
The platform is also coming up with Raveena Tandon’s mystery thriller Aranyak, a wildly twisted love story Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, besides the second season of shows like Delhi Crime, Kota Factory, Jamtara, Masaba Masaba, Mismatched, and She. It will also uncover the mysterious disappearance of the queen of hearts Madhuri Dixit Nene in the series Finding Anamika.
In comedy, the platform has teamed up with the king of comedy Kapil Sharma for a comedy special in addition to Comedy Premium League. Also, there will be Sumukhi Suresh Special, Aakash Gupta Special, Rahul Dua Special, and Prashasti Singh Special.
"This is just a taste of the films and series to come. We are so excited to share these rich and diverse stories from the best and brightest creators and talent from India to the world," Shergill noted.
Full content slate:
Films
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Bulbul Tarang
- Dhamaka
- Haseen Dillruba
- Jaadugar
- Jagame Thandhiram
- Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Milestone
- Navarasa
- Pagglait
- Penthouse
- Sardar Ka Grandson
- The Disciple
Series
- Aranyak
- Bombay Begums
- Decoupled
- Delhi Crime S2
- Feels Like Ishq
- Finding Anamika
- Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2
- Kota Factory S2
- Little Things S4
- Mai
- Masaba Masaba S2
- Mismatched S2
- Ray
- She S2
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Comedy
- Comedy Premium League
- Kapil Sharma Special
- Sumukhi Suresh Special
- Aakash Gupta Special
- Rahul Dua Special
- Prashasti Singh Special
Documentaries
- Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)
- Indian Predator (Docu-Series)
- Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)
Reality series
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2
- Social Currency
- The Big Day Collection S2
