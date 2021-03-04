Netflix takes next big leap in India, unveils 41 titles for 2021

The platform plans to launch 13 films and 15 web series apart from six comedy shows, four documentaries, and three reality series

Video streaming platform Netflix has unveiled its content slate for 2021. The platform has lined up 41 titles across films, series, comedy, documentary, and reality genres.

"At Netflix, we love to tell stories that bring us together, films and series told authentically by Indian creators you love as well as voices that are new. But how do we identify that one story that everyone will love? We don’t. Each and every one of us has our own tastes and moods and all of us want to see our lives reflected on screen," Netflix India Vice President-Content Monika Shergill said in a statement.

She further stated that the upcoming line-up features more variety and diversity than ever seen before. "From the biggest films and series to gripping documentaries and reality, and bold comedy formats, we are taking our next big leap in India to bring you more than 40 powerful and irresistible stories from all corners of the country."

The platform plans to launch 13 films and 15 web series apart from six comedy shows, four documentaries, and three reality series. Netflix is working with some of the biggest names in the content industry for these projects. These include Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, Mani Ratnam, Roy Kapur Films, Endemol Shine India, Viacom18 Studio's Tipping Point, and RSVP Movies.

Coming soon is the bold and sassy series Bombay Begums, relationship drama Ajeeb Daastaans, quirky Pagglait, love and longing in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and the consequences of desire in Penthouse.

There's also Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba, Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka, the moving family drama with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta’s Sardar Ka Grandson, a generous dose of modern romance with the series Feels Like Ishq and R Madhavan’s comedy series Decoupled

The platform is also coming up with Raveena Tandon’s mystery thriller Aranyak, a wildly twisted love story Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, besides the second season of shows like Delhi Crime, Kota Factory, Jamtara, Masaba Masaba, Mismatched, and She. It will also uncover the mysterious disappearance of the queen of hearts Madhuri Dixit Nene in the series Finding Anamika.

In comedy, the platform has teamed up with the king of comedy Kapil Sharma for a comedy special in addition to Comedy Premium League. Also, there will be Sumukhi Suresh Special, Aakash Gupta Special, Rahul Dua Special, and Prashasti Singh Special.

"This is just a taste of the films and series to come. We are so excited to share these rich and diverse stories from the best and brightest creators and talent from India to the world," Shergill noted.

Full content slate:

Films

Ajeeb Daastaans

Bulbul Tarang

Dhamaka

Haseen Dillruba

Jaadugar

Jagame Thandhiram

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Milestone

Navarasa

Pagglait

Penthouse

Sardar Ka Grandson

The Disciple

Series

Aranyak

Bombay Begums

Decoupled

Delhi Crime S2

Feels Like Ishq

Finding Anamika

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2

Kota Factory S2

Little Things S4

Mai

Masaba Masaba S2

Mismatched S2

Ray

She S2

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Comedy

Comedy Premium League

Kapil Sharma Special

Sumukhi Suresh Special

Aakash Gupta Special

Rahul Dua Special

Prashasti Singh Special

Documentaries

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)

Indian Predator (Docu-Series)

Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)

Reality series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2

Social Currency

The Big Day Collection S2

