Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was marked by some key moments from the world of advertising, media, marketing and digital.

e4m Upfront kicked off this week with power-packed sessions. The two-day event saw leading media and tech companies/brands demonstrate their content and digital offerings to marketers and agencies.

e4m IPRCCA 2020 was held this week. The jury shortlisted nominees from among 650+ entries on Friday.

ICC introduced 'Player of the Month' awards to celebrate male & female cricketers. An independent ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the best player.

After the Indian Government announced its decision to sustain the ban on Chinese apps, ByteDance, who owns TikTok, reportedly laid of 90% of its workforce. Other tech companies like Likee have made an attempt to absorb some of the former employees of ByteDance.

ZEE5 India elevated Manish Kalra as Chief Business Officer. Kalra will now be responsible for overall SVOD and AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)