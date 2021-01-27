TikTok to downsize India team following govt move to extend ban on Chinese apps

ByteDance-owned short video platform TikTok is downsizing its India team following the government's recent directive to extend the ban on Chinese apps. TikTok employs over 2000 people in India.

ByteDance will pay 3 months + 1-month salaries to all its employees. 90% of the employees are asked to go by 5th Feb, whereas the top 10% employees will leave by June.

TikTok CEO Vanessa Pappas and VP of Global Business Blake Chandlee informed employees that the downsizing will be carried out with immediate effect. In a memo to employees, Pappas said that there is uncertainty about the resumption of TikTok's operations in India.

“We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived and that we would be able to resolve this quickly. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. Many of you have patiently waited to hear how this would play out, which has been very stressful. Thank you for your continued belief and trust in us,” Pappas and Chandlee said in an internal memo to employees.

“As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, while still paying benefits. However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain un-operational. We are fully aware of the impact that this decision has for all of our employees in India, and we empathize with our team."

"We have worked steadfastly to comply with the Government of India order issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to make our apps comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they have. It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated. It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators, and performers in India," a TikTok spokesperson said.

