Tips Industries names Hari Nair as CEO

Tips Industries has announced the appointment of Hari Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Nair will be responsible for leading the company into its next phase of growth, amidst the fast-changing digital trends and a vibrant content ecosystem in India’s entertainment industry, stated a press release.
Joining ByteDance in 2019, Hari led the South Asia region for music partnerships and licensing for all ByteDance which gave him a multi-regional exposure in ByteDance ecosystem, launching their music streaming service Resso first in India, and the overall experience with apps like TikTok, Helo, Capcut, etc.
On this appointment, Kumar Taurani, managing director – Tips Industries commented, “We are extremely delighted to appoint Hari as our chief executive officer. Hari has 360-degree experience of music ecosystem - starting from music distribution companies like Soundbuzz & Mauj Mobile, to heading digital business for a global music company Sony Music India, and then leading performance rights organisation PPL India’s digital transformation. With an experienced hand like Hari being added to our core teams, combined with our strength in music content creation and acquisition, we aim to achieve higher revenues and continue to deliver value for our shareholders”.
Speaking on his new role, Hari Nair said, “I am absolutely delighted to become a part of the TIPS team. It is an honour for me to lead an organisation with a quality music catalogue and focused content acquisition strategy, which is known for its longevity in the music industry and continues to steadily grow its market share. TIPS continues to deftly navigate through India's ever-evolving digital landscape, thanks to the promoters’ experience, and a clear vision. The company's brilliant track record of profitable growth speaks volumes about its management’s endeavour to maximise shareholder returns. As the company stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey, I am humbled and equally excited to be a part of this aggressive journey. I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to Kumar Taurani and the Board members, for showing faith in my candidature to lead this company.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anand Singh Saluja joins Oppo India as Senior Manager-Marketing
Prior to this, he was General Manager at MediaCom
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:36 AM | 1 min read
Anand Singh Saluja has joined Oppo India as Senior Manager-Marketing.
Prior to this, he was General Manager at MediaCom and based out of Malaysia.
Saluja was earlier with Mindshare and stepped down as Partner Client Leader in March 2022.
He has overall 15+ years of experience in handling roles like planning, buying, marketing, research and analytics.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero as Trade Marketing Director
He recently moved on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods after a 4-year stint
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Britannia Bel Foods's Mustufa Arsiwalla has joined Ferrero as Trade Marketing Director.
He recently moved on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods after a 4-year stint.
In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: "I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero,a company known for its iconic brands,robust innovation and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route to market strategies.I look forward to contribute my skills to uphold and further enhance this reputation while supporting the organisation’s growth initiatives.Very excited to join Ferrero and I welcome chapter two of my Ferrero Story."
This will be Arsiwalla's second stint at Ferrero after first joining the company in 2014 and stepping down as Associate General Manager - Kinder Joy - in 2019.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Connect OOH onboards Aditya Goel as National Head
Goel has over two decades of experience in the outdoor advertising sector
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Connect OOH has appointed Aditya Goel as its new National Head.
Goel joins Connect OOH with over two decades of proven excellence in the outdoor advertising sector.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Goel to our team as Business Head," said Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO of Connect Network Inc. "His extensive knowledge of the advertising industry, strong leadership skills, and innovative thinking make him the ideal candidate to lead our company into the next phase of growth. We are confident that Aditya's vision and strategic approach will propel our business to unprecedented heights."
On his appointment, Goel said: "I am excited to embark on this journey with Connect OOH, a company renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the Out of Home sector." "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Connect OOH's exceptionally talented team to build upon the company's robust foundation and foster growth through creative and data-driven solutions. Together, we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBH India appoints Swati Balani as Executive Creative Director, Mumbai
Balani has over 14 years of experience in the industry with knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:15 AM | 2 min read
BBH India has appointed Swati Balani as executive creative director (ECD), in Mumbai.
She will report to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, in her new role.
Welcoming Swati to the barn, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “We are casting for a high talent density collective. Where every individual inspires the other and impacts the work positively. Swati represents the very best of our industry. Her work puts technology, data, and platforms to the service of great insights. She has taken a modern, social approach to marketing across a variety of projects. Swati will guide the output of some of our key brands while pushing the boundaries on breakthrough, non-traditional work. We want Swati to make the best work of her life with the team here while laughing the hardest she ever has.”
Swati has over 14 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry with a combined knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms. Her expertise lies in combining creativity with tech and leveraging creativity while making use of digital platforms. She has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, FCB, AutumnGrey, and Sideways Consulting. Throughout her career, she has built several brands across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, BFSI, consumer durables, tech startups, FMCG and more. Over the years, Swati has collaborated with leading brands across industries, including ITC, Burger King, USL Diageo, Microsoft, P&G, PepsiCo, and Aditya Birla among others.
Speaking about her new role, Swati Balani said, “Any creative individual dreams of a place that believes in standing out from the crowd. And I found just that at BBH! Their work has always set a benchmark in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of Parixit and Himanshu’s team that truly believes in the Zag philosophy. My goal is to create fun and memorable work for brands that surpass mediums and truly become a part of today’s culture. And of course, have fun while doing it!”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sanjeev Mantri appointed as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard
He replaces Bhargav Dasgupta who resigned on September 21
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Sanjeev Mantri has been reportedly named the new managing director and CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance. The decision was taken during the company's board meeting and Mantri's appointment will come into effect from December 1, 2023, or upon the nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
Mantri's tenure will reportedly last five consecutive years or until his date of retirement, depending on IRDAI or shareholder approval.
He replaces Bhargav Dasgupta who resigned as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard on September 21. Dasgupta will be in office till November 30.
Mantri has close to three decades of experience fulfilling key roles in companies like Bennett Coleman and Co. and BNP Paribas prior to ICICI.
He has also handled with Rurual and Inclusive Banking portfolio at ICICI Bank. He led SME business verticals for the bank in the past, playing a key role in the expansion of the company' into rural markets.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shell India’s Chairman Nitin Prasad joins Cyient’s Board of Directors
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 6:17 PM | 2 min read
Cyient, a digital, engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has appointed eminent business leader Nitin Prasad to its Board of Directors.
“Nitin is a dynamic and accomplished business leader who across his over 25 years of experience has delivered business turnarounds, high organic and inorganic growth across large organizations and developed, launched, and operated new business verticals in Semiconductors, Chemicals, Energy and Clean Energy across geographies spanning USA, Singapore, and India,” read a press release.
In his current role, as Chairman of Shell Companies in India, Nitin has oversight over all of Shell’s companies and investments and was responsible for the company’s presence, reputation and business development in India and was instrumental in building the capability and capacity of the company’s business and service centers.
He is passionate about building a sustainable, cleaner energy system and believes collaborations and partnerships are key to solving the energy transition and climate change challenges.
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which was preceded by several other roles in Shell, including strategy, marketing, project delivery and supply chain in different geographies.
Talking about his appointment Nitin Prasad said “Cyient has delivered record results and built a compelling platform for accelerated growth across sectors with deep integration of core capabilities across engineering services, sustainability amongst others. This commitment to delivering unique and differentiated sources of value for customers aligns with my own emphasis of customer centric innovation. I look forward to working with the Board to help the company deliver its long-term strategic ambitions and build on its strong ESG credentials.”
MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, expressed his delight at the appointment and said “We are excited to have Nitin join our board and look forward to benefiting from his expertise, as we continue to support our customers with the acceleration of the convergence of Digital, Engineering, and Technology. Nitin will provide a fresh perspective on solving sustainability challenges and his invaluable business experience will be beneficial to Cyient’s plans for accelerated growth. Please join us in welcoming Nitin to the Cyient family.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yes Bank appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
Sharma joins from RBL Bank where he served as the Chief Operating Officer
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
YES BANK has appointed Pankaj Sharma as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.
Sharma will work with key stakeholders to translate and align the bank’s strategy into transformation activities and initiatives and develop a clear roadmap to achieve the Bank’s strategic and financial objectives.
As a strategic partner to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Board, he will focus on identifying and evaluating growth opportunities, and lead the implementation of major transformation and change programmes, including direct oversight of digital transformation initiatives. Sharma will report to Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK.
Sharma is a senior banking professional with 25 years of experience within the Banking and Financial Services industry. His expertise involves driving large-scale technology deployments across Business Operations.
Sharma joins YES BANK from RBL Bank where he served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and was also responsible for Operations, Transformation & Corporate Services.
In his previous roles, he has been associated with organisations like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and GE Countrywide.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK said, “We are happy to welcome Pankaj on board. He joins us at an important juncture and will be responsible for leading our transformation initiatives with the vision to help the Bank become one of the most trusted financial brands in the country. Given his vast experience in transformation and change management, we are confident that Pankaj will bring in a fresh perspective to accelerate our momentum and help the Bank achieve its strategic objectives. I wish Pankaj the very best for all his future endeavors at YES BANK.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube