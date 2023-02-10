TikTok asks entire Indian staff to leave: Report

ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok has fired its entire India workforce, according to a report in a prominent business news portal.
The company let go of 40 people, claimed the report. The fired employees have been promised nine months of severance pay.
According to the report, the employees have been told that February 28 will be their last day with the company.
"The entire team was informed. We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off, so look for jobs. Most people will be given 90 days severance," the report quoted a source as saying.
"We have taken the decision to close our India remote sales support hub, which was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to our global and regional sales teams. We greatly appreciate these employees and their impact on our company, and will ensure they are supported at this difficult time," said a TikTok Spokesperson
TikTok is banned in India and most of these workers were engaged in the Dubai and Brazil markets.
When the Indian government banned TikTok, the platform had more than 200 million users in India and the country ws seen as its biggest overseas market.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sports on OTT: Can media players score big?
Industry observers say OTT players making inroads into the sports genre is good for business as it offers advertisers with new opportunities and can drive viewership too
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 9, 2023 1:18 PM | 6 min read
As FIFA World Cup neared last year in December, the rush to download the JioCinema or JioTV application was palpable with sports lovers showing hardly any hesitation in downloading the apps. Being a sports-loving country, it was not unusual behaviour as no one really wanted to miss watching Messi and Ronaldo in their full glory.
OTT channels making a foray into sports has generated a lot of interest among media companies. Not just FIFA, even the IPL men’s and women’s leagues are spurring OTT and media players to invest huge sums of money for bagging media rights of these big-ticket live sporting events.
While Viacom18 Sports, backed by Reliance, acquired the FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for a reported sum of Rs 450 crore after defeating Sony, Star and other such big players, the latest battle for the IPL women’s tournament rights was also won by Viacom for Rs 951 crore for 5 years. Disney Star India last year won the TV rights for men’s IPL tournament (2021-27 cycle) for Rs 23,575 crore. Even tournaments like India vs New Zealand in 2022 were streamed by Amazon Prime. Sony Pictures India is set to broadcast Australia Open.
With stakes getting bigger for these sporting galas and major media players jumping into the fray, we asked industry experts if the arena is set to get bigger or if there is a sense of caution.
Sports rights – A valuable asset
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, said delivering sports content is a good business for OTT channels. “Sports and sporting events have been great drivers of viewership and conventionally TV has been the dominant channel of consumption. With the huge surge in audience segments, not only has sports given OTT channels a valuable asset to draw attention but broaden their bouquet of offering to a new consumer segment.
TV channels have extended their franchise onto OTT and juiced the deals well to broaden their advertiser and consumer base. OTT’s pushing their weight together is definitely good for business as the demand rises and new advertisers’ opportunity come into the fold.”
Speaking in terms of MAUs and subscriber growth, Karan Taurani, Senior VP of Elara Capital explains how sports content investment is a better benefit than investing in web series or movies. “Sports as a content strategy is becoming very much important. I know that the content costs are high. But it definitely gives you that success in terms of getting a larger user base or probably getting higher MAU number. If you look at other content, including web series and movies, it's just about them doing well or them kind of gaining success. If they're not becoming successful through word of mouth and through public acceptance, then, there is no proper benefit or there is no addition to the subscriber base despite the heavy investment to this content.
So, I think sports that way, relatively, gives you that assurance in terms of customer growth, and it is definitely a hefty content cost, but the customer growth is good enough because you can use that customer base to cross-sell your other content.”
As for Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra, sport on OTT helps in expanding the customer base. “Sports as a genre always gets in incremental reach across platforms. With the change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, we saw a huge spike in online viewing on OTT and an increase in connected TV. Largely the impact comes at the back of two key pillars: New User Base and Viewing Experience.
By having sports as an impact on OTT, the expectation is incremental revenue for OTT players, which comes at the back of the new user base. Once the user is bought in, they mostly tend to experience the app and also stick on even after the event has culminated. This was clearly visible on JioCinema in the case of FIFA – the userbase increased during the tournament and 1/3 of its users stayed back on the app post the end of the tournament.”
Beating competition?
On the existing competition between OTT players, Solanki said, “The current OTT space in India is extremely competitive with large players fighting for a share of the user's attention. In a market where people are spoiled with choices, there has to be an impact medium to drive differentiation. Sports as a property helps connect with a larger audience and builds mass reach on the platform in a very short time. These active users can be further nurtured with platform content. Monetarily it is a good approach as the future is data-driven. Having extensive access to users will allow companies to monetize seamlessly.”
On how OTT players can keep viewers engaged in this busy market, Solanki said: “Setting the right expectation of estimated reach/viewership is important. Viewership primarily depends on 4 key elements: type of tournament (hence the right audience on the platform), the existing clutter of the sport, the share of the attention of the current users in the time period and buzz around the talent participating.”
Karan Taurani explains how OTT players can retain customers after a tournament ends. “It depends in terms of what strategy you want to adopt, and what kind of scale the platform wants to operate in. This gives you a good opportunity to showcase your other content offerings to the customers for a very long time. And in case, things fall in place for you, the customer sticks on the platform, rather than getting the customer separately. So, this is a better strategy if you have the deep pockets to basically tap that large customer base and also the potential to pay such a hefty money in terms of the rights.”
Sharing insights on the connection between players and the audience, Razdan said. “OTT channels have to explore the events and not just be passive telecasters as the medium opens up interactive opportunities. What would be the differentiator is not just the touch-point to view but the connection to make this interaction more meaningful. As the emerging cord-cutters tribe grows we need to learn how we make the next move to keep them in the game.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indians looking at blending online, offline worlds: Google’s Year in Search report
As per the report, searches for travel, financial and economic literacy, self-care and professional growth, have witnessed a marked increase over the previous year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Emerging from COVID-19 confident of their digital savvy, Indians are tapping into Search to strike a balanced blend of online convenience and real-world experiences, Google’s Year in Search report for 2022 has revealed.
As per the report, searches for travel, financial and economic literacy, self-care and professional growth, have witnessed a marked increase over the previous year, signalling people’s focus on evolving their identities towards their distinct individual preferences and needs.
Launching the report, Roma Datta Chobey, Senior Director-Digital First Businesses, Google India, said, “This year’s report points to people emerging from a period of disruption determined to claim control of their lives. As people become increasingly proficient in merging the ease of digital with the magic of experiential into a continuum, businesses too need to re-envision their channel strategies and minimize frictions between their online and in-store presence. As purchase patterns continue to evolve, people are also optimizing their spending towards brands they can trust and that share their concerns for the environment. ‘Green brands’ have an exciting opportunity to strengthen their credibility by sharing information about their contributions towards sustainability.”
The year saw people successfully merging the online with the offline to create a seamless continuum of convenience and a sense of being back in control. As interest in in-person events rose substantially with queries for ‘movie in theatre’ rising 220% and ‘live concert’ growing by 80%, so did searches for ‘OTT release’ by 380%.
Sporting events remained top of mind with queries on ‘cricket match ticket’ growing by 170% and ‘Fifa world cup ticket’ by over 140%. Having become adept at the hybrid lifestyle, people are using digital services to make their lives easier, and free up time they save to enjoy offline experiences that they most missed in the prolonged pandemic period. Their need to simplify their lives saw searches for ‘instant delivery’ growing by over 180% and in ‘e-wallet’ by over 40%.
As demand for travel in 2022 surpassed 2019’s pre-pandemic levels across most of APAC, in India too, searches for ‘international trip’ nearly doubled to grow at 80%. Search interest for ‘Thailand trip’ grew by over 90% and for ‘Europe trip’ by over 50%.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bard's 'wrong answer' fiasco sends Google stocks diving by nearly 9%
The gaffe in a promotional ad for the AI-chatbot cost Google more than $100 billion in market value
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 9:08 AM | 2 min read
Alphabet’s stocks tumbled on Wednesday after its new chatbot gave "wrong answers" in a promotional video. Google stock fell nearly 9% after the ad faux pas, media reports say. The gaffe cost the tech giant more than $100 billion in market value.
Google posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics. However, it delivered a factual error that was spotted just hours before the live launch event for Bard in Paris.
Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l— Google (@Google) February 6, 2023
Google launched Bard on Monday after OpenAI, backed by rival Microsoft, rolled out ChatGPT which became popular and quickly posing threat to Google's search. However, it seems that the company has to work more on its LaMDa model.
In the advertisement, Bard is prompted with the question, "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about?"
Bard quickly gave out two correct answers. But its final response was inaccurate. Bard wrote that the telescope took the very first pictures of a planet outside our solar system. In fact, the first pictures of these "exoplanets" were taken by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, according to NASA records.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why OTTs are turning to gaming
It leads to consumers spending more time on the platform, thus boosting engagement and ultimately attracting brand collaborations
By Shantanu David | Feb 9, 2023 8:14 AM | 4 min read
From the bad old days of intermittent internet connections, and Google encouraging you to make a T-Rex run through a desert when servers were down, online entities have experimented with all sorts of methods to keep users engaged and on-site. And streaming platforms are no different.
It’s becoming an all too common dilemma. While Netflix, Disney + and others offer endless hours of content, being so spoiled for choice often means more time spent scrolling through the options and deciding what to watch. And as it’s in the streamer’s best interests that you stay on their platform and not move on to another, why not throw in some games to distract and occupy the user’s wandering gaze.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, says OTT platforms have been evolving to bring new experiences for their consumers. “What started as making streaming more accessible has now evolved to letting the audience control the storyline. Gamification helps these platforms to dive into basic human drives— autonomy, mastery and purposefulness. This enables platforms to get higher engagement from their audience and alter content consumption through interactivity.”
Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director, FoxyMoron, (Zoo Media), agrees that with the growing number of OTT platforms and the seemingly endless supply of binge worthy shows, absorbing documentaries and a plethora of movies available to people, the choices have become more of a challenge than a blessing.
“Have you ever spent 45 minutes on Netflix deciding what to watch and never actually getting down to watching anything? It's a familiar experience for thousands of users. Gamification offers these platforms a new way of engaging people and drawing their attention to particular series. And games aren't restricted only to the platforms. Allowing users to control the narrative or the flow of a plot creates a more engaging experience that leaves a lasting memory in people's mind,” he says.
An excellent example of this is the games that have started accompanying the release of every subsequent season of Stranger Things on Netflix, with the streaming giant incorporating 1980s-style arcade games based around the series on its platform. The company’s Netflix Games which was launched late last year already saw huge traction, and other services like Disney + Hotstar are following suit, and planning to launch their own metaverse in conjunction with IPL 2023, an endeavor that is assured to include a gamut of gaming.
Casual gaming is on the rise in India, with a huge number of Indians now turning to casual games for entertainment, leisure and stress relief as well. Rubeena Singh, Country Manager India & MENA - AnyMind, believes this trend will only spike in 2023 as more and more Indians get access to powerful gaming devices as well as improved internet connectivity.
Warrior says it should come as no surprise that OTT platforms are moving towards gamification, as eSports and hyper casual games are amongst the fastest growing industries in the country. Gamification offers new and unique ways to interact with the TG, create a whole new customer experience and in general create a new brand story for platforms and content alike.
“There are over 500 million gamers in India today. Also, new age brands, which are beginning to influence overall marketing trends, will continue to find more value in gaming inventory. The immense potential that gaming has is naturally of interest to OTT players,” says Singh, adding, “However, the domain expertise of gaming is very different from those that content companies/ OTT players have. While the opportunities could be limitless, it remains to be seen how OTT players can transcend this change to leverage the gaming opportunity.”
Kothari also notes OTT gamification is vastly different from mainstream gaming, but there is huge potential within the OTT industry and gaming industry. The amalgamation of these has opened a two-way street of interactivity on OTT. “By enabling the consumer to engage and control the narrative, OTT platforms are also learning their habits and expectations and enhancing user experience,” he says, concluding, “This has led consumers to spend more and more time streaming and gaming, boosting engagement and consumer stickiness, and ultimately attracting brand collaborations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Infinity Stones of influencer marketing
Guest Column: Ajay Kulkarni, Business Head of Barcode Entertainment, shares tricks to make influencer-led campaign a success
By Ajay Kulkarni | Feb 8, 2023 6:33 PM | 5 min read
The expansion of social media and the internet in India has been found to have a significant impact on how marketing tactics are carried out. Infinity war between them has begun. One side are influencers and on the other side are consumers. But here, both are right. The war is of expertise. Given that these tactics have a direct or indirect influence on customers' attitudes and decisions due to their specific talents, specialized expertise, or distinctive personalities, the team of influencers is now essential to the process by which the team of consumers makes their purchase decisions.
Now that you are aware of the state of the war, let's discuss how a mission gets successful with a campaign that should convey the right brand message in the proper setting. Just make sure it stays unannounced like Thanos did to end half of the world.
Reality Gem
Collect Wheres to understand the Reality of Social Media platforms where consumers connect with influencers. Facebook being the highest percentage of engagement to Linkedin being the lowest, they all are still important including Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.
In general, males and females between the ages of 15 and 24 who reside in both urban and rural cities make up the bulk of influencer followers. Every social media following is fueled by a number of different genres, which you will have to discover through perfect strategy and learning process. However, influencers engage with various followers across all demographics on many platforms, particularly with the less well-off 45–55 year old or even 25+ age group.
Intriguingly, the need for knowledge is a stronger trigger than strictly economic expectations like promotions or discounts. However, these strategies remain crucial to obtaining brand recognition and attracting customers. In urban areas, promotional discounts are common.
Soul Gem
Collect Whos to touch the Souls of profiles that populate this market consisting of both influencers and consumers. Understand consumers and what they look out for across various social media platforms. Whereas influencers play a strong role in purchase decisions, discovery and encouraging trials, and knowledge, reviews and inspiration.
With the boom of the Live E-commerce industry on social media platforms, there is a rise into consumer behavior. Age groups of 15-55 years are attracted towards it irrespective of the platform. All of them have a huge number. And so, influencers are keen to target genres like Lifestyle, Fashion, Food, Health, and Wellness.
Space Gem
Collect the Numbers of Creators slash Influencers out there to understand the potential of the market. Let's give the numbers and you will understand the impact:
There are more than 20 million influencers in India alone through the range of Nano, Micro, Macro, and Mega. 43% of them are of medium to heavy intensity. Heavy ones are well monetized and known. Average number of influencers followed are up to 8 from one consumer profile. About 2 in 5 consumers follow more than 5 influencers on social media.
Power Gem
Collect the Numbers to understand the traffic of viewers or consumers that follow the influencers and their content. The followership depends on the factors like Category, Profiling, Targeting, Brand Understanding, and Communication.
It is crucial to comprehend category behavior and how influencer followings affect it in order to assess brand consumption and platform utilization.
It is equally crucial to analyze the psychographic characteristics in addition to the demographic and geographic factors. Figuring out why people follow influencers and how to use categories to produce visually appealing and insightful content
Influencers reach over 1 out of 4 people of the Indian consumer universe which comes up to a whopping 54.9 million people. This is the power.
Mind Gem
Collect the Whys to understand the motivation in consumers to follow the influencers.
Younger cohort mainly connect to the influencers whom they find entertaining or relatable. But the knowledge seeking is a bigger trigger compared to the entertainment as it directly aims at their subconscious mind. So knowledge in the form of entertainment is more important than both separately.
A third of consumers are inclined to test a product after hearing about it from an influencer. The rich and elderly, however, are more likely to be affected by this claim since they have access to money and the products are appropriate for their stage of life. Their needs for many health and wellness categories correspond to this.
Along with this, users frequently utilize social media sites to seek reviews before making purchases, which has a direct impact on sales, even if information seeking is a common motivation across most social media networks.
Time Gem
Collect the Whens to understand the perfect timing to master the influencer marketing universe.
Industry news offers insight into the most recent trends and aids in the identification of potential business prospects that you may seize upon and enter at the ideal moment. You may find possible partners, spot potential clients, and even predict competitor actions by keeping a watch on industry news.
When utilizing marketing trends, timing is crucial. You may take advantage of a trend and make sure the correct individuals hear your message by using the right time. Predicting the next major trend and acting promptly to take advantage of it might provide you an advantage and distinguish you from the competition.
In addition, by examining the content they produce, their interactions with their followers, and the times of day when engagement is highest, it is possible to track influencers.
By keeping tabs on influencers, brands can stay on top of trends, gain valuable insights, and create content that resonates with their target audiences.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anish Mehta announces launch of AI-based creator tech platform Animeta
Animeta’s founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR’s Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial Media Entrepreneur
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 3:50 PM | 3 min read
Anish Mehta, the former CEO of Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, today announced the launch of his new venture, Animeta, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.
Animeta is a Singapore-based Creator Tech company focused on creating & nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities & maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms & customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Content Strategy & Creative Supervision, Brand, PR & Social Media Expertise in addition with data driven, result oriented & authentic brand campaigns to content creators.
Anish is well-known in the Indian media business for changing the pivot of the Indian animation business during his previous stint as the CEO of Cosmos-Maya. From championing the cause of building original Indian IPs at scale to building a YouTube network with over 90 million cumulative subscribers across 35 channels, the studio created many industry-firsts under Anish’s leadership & also drew in coveted global investors like KKR’s Emerald Media & TPG backed NewQuest Capital Partners. He is now passionate about building the Creator Economy with Animeta by giving individual creators the much-needed push and scale to succeed financially.
"India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2% are able to monetize their content. Animeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform & be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives”, said Anish Mehta, Founder of Animeta.
Animeta’s founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR’s Asian Media & Entertainment Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial Media Entrepreneur.
“In the last few years, we’ve seen a shift that has put the spotlight on smart, commercially savvy content creators who’ve emerged as businesses to reckon with by themselves. Today, the global creator economy is worth more than a 100 billion USD on the back of social media users who've grown to an approximate of 5 billion in 2023 alone. While the user base continues to increase rapidly, the revenues are estimated to increase at a staggering CAGR of 35% through 2024. I am excited to back Anish & his team on this journey”, said Rajesh Kamat.
“I am a true believer of content playing a very important role in today’s digital world. I am confident that Animeta will be a game changer for content creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy”, added Sameer Manchanda.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
S8UL and Global Esports join hands to bolster Valorant ecosystem in India
The alliance marks S8UL’s arrival into Valorant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
S8UL and Global Esports have announced a strategic partnership, aimed at developing the Valorant Ecosystem in India, pooling together their PC Gaming, Esports and content expertise.
As this strategic alliance marks S8UL’s entry into Valorant, it will leverage the strengths of both organizations and hopefully create opportunities for the budding Valorant players, especially as the Indian Gaming Industry has now become less dominated by a single title, and different titles are starting to make their presence felt in the country.
While Global Esports has already secured a partnered seat at this prestigious International League, together, S8UL & GE aims to increase VALORANT's footprint in India.
"With what GE has already achieved in PC Gaming combined with what we have done in Mobile Gaming & Gaming Content between 8bit, Soul & S8UL, this collab makes us quite a force in the industry. With this, our shared aim is to scale new heights, especially for Valorant in India, which includes expanding possibilities for our players and bringing our teams and content under one umbrella. S8UL family has the largest fan following in the entire region, our goal is to put India on the world map and make it the hub for everything Gaming & Esports," said Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, Co-Founder, S8UL
Dr. Rushindra Sinha, CEO, Global Esports said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with S8UL, to create even more unexpected connections, and give our audiences authentic and memorable esports experiences like never before. This partnership will help us achieve our shared vision of creating a thriving and supportive gaming community in India.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube