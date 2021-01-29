Lifestyle video app Trell hires close to 50 employees from ByteDance

Lifestyle Video App Trell has hired close to 50 employees from Chinese Internet major ByteDance within 48 hours of the company laying off staff from their India office, after the government imposed a permanent ban on two of their most popular offerings - TikTok and Helo.

Hiring has been made for roles across various business verticals like ad sales, business development, content strategy, operations and tech. The indigenous video app has an analyzed budget of Rs.10 crores -12 crores (annual) for their new set of employees from ByteDance.

According to Pulkit Agarwal, CoFounder, Trell, the platform was already on a hiring spree and now will gain from the expertise the ByteDance team gets to the table.

“In the last three to four months, we have been aggressively hiring. Our team has grown to 3x-4x the size when compared to the time before the Chinese app ban. We are already a 300 plus member team and we were looking at hiring in some critical roles given the kind of growth we have been witnessing in the past couple of months. The ByteDance team will not just bring in their past experience and expertise but also their contacts and good relations in the markets with advertisers, influencers, and publishers which I believe can help any startup to expand and help in growth journey,” said Agarwal.

The company will be in a position to name a few key employees from the ByteDance India team in the next couple of days.

Trell is a Lifestyle Community Commerce platform, where users share 3-minute vertical videos on over 20 interest-based lifestyle categories in over 8 Indian languages. With over 90 Million downloads, the platform has grown over the past few months and claims to have surpassed the active users of Twitter and Pinterest in India.

Currently, the platform is aggressively expanding its social commerce vertical, where users can also shop their favorite lifestyle products best suited to their needs, based on recommendations from trusted influencers.

