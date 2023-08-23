More ad impressions, less price per ad: Meta’s Insta play?
Experts say the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the decrease in price per ad of overall Meta’s family of apps
Tech giant Meta had a rather interesting Q2 in 2023. Daily active people saw an increase of 7% YoY and monthly active people increased by 6% YoY across its family of apps. Individually, if we look at Facebook, its daily active users and monthly active users too saw an increase by 5% and 3% YoY, respectively. However, the data that was a delight for brands and marketers was that in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta’s family of apps increased by 34% YoY and the average price per ad decreased by 16% YoY.
According to data by Sensor Tower, in Q3 2022 (in US), while Facebook continued to lead advertising trends, TikTok had the highest growth with ad spend climbing 29% QoQ. Amazon remained the No 1 advertiser on TikTok. Disney and Hulu’s ad spend on TikTok also kept growing steadily. Hulu was ranked as the no. 4 advertiser on TikTok, increasing its ad budget by 667% in the last two quarters.
Back home in India, marketers and digital marketing experts come with a mixed response to the low price per ad and whether TikTok played a role in the same.
Digital Marketing expert Jagadeesh J noticed that there was a recurring theme in the last few quarterly results of Facebook. This was the increase in ad impression & decrease in price per ad. He shared over a recent LinkedIn post, “This is happening because Meta is morphing its platforms to counter the dominance of TikTok. This led to quarter after quarter of stagnant growth in revenue & profit.”
He also pointed out that the platform will sustain as long as the ad impressions exceed the price per ad degrowth.
But how long?
It turns out that the growth in Instagram audience has played a role in the overall Meta’s family of apps’ decrease in price per ad.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, agrees that Facebook’s overall ad inventory has indeed increased. “Because of this we are able to see a lot more ads in the overall universe that we are looking at. We have also seen a decline in prices, but that is not on Facebook but on Instagram,” she further pointed out.
The classic case of demand and supply is playing out here, experts believe.
Vishal Chinchankar, CEO of Madison Digital and Madison Alpha, breaks the concept down with a hypothetical example.
For example, if today the population of mobile phones is X million, these millions of people are surfing the platforms like Facebook, Google etc. creating a lot of ad inventory/impressions. “Now say because of the content, I want to watch it more frequently, consequently creating more and more impressions. This is thus leading to consumers increasing the supply. When the supply goes up, the price goes down,” he explains.
Agarwal mentioned that the Instagram audience has increased massively, from 100 million to close to 250-300 million today and hence the overall deflection in prices. “In fact, a lot of brands are now advertising only on Instagram than on Facebook and Instagram both, because they feel that the audience are all shifting from Facebook to Instagram,” she mentioned.
Both Agarwal and Chinchankar further added that because of this boom in the number of users, the ad inventory has gone up and the prices have thus come down overall for Meta.
Agarwal also explained that these impressions are not based on unique users, but are determined by the content. “So, if one person watches the content 10 times, it gives 10 impressions,” she said.
However, this apparently is not the only reason for the growth in ad inventory. Agarwal shared that one thing that probably nobody is talking about, is how Meta places a lot of ads on its network of apps and websites.
This is a case similar to Google Display Network (GDN), wherein Google Ads can appear over a group of several websites, apps, and videos. “Similarly, Meta also places a lot of ads on its network. For example, a lot of in-game ads you see are being served by Meta. This has also led to an increase in the inventory,” Agarwal added.
Shubit Rakshit, Business Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, says that the phenomenon of Facebook's ad impressions outweighing the cost is shaped by a combination of factors. He believes that the competitive landscape prompts advertisers to adopt cost-effective tactics to stay ahead. “Secondly, shifts in user behavior, like increased scrolling and shorter attention spans, can lead to more impressions. Moreover, advancements in targeting and AI-driven placements likely contribute to this trend,” he added.
How are the brands then approaching this situation?
Rakshit further mentioned that Facebook's ad impressions often surpass the cost per ad, indicating a promising strategy centered around optimizing conversions from these impressions. “Brands are strategically approaching this by segmenting audiences - leveraging high impressions for broader reach and adopting a more cautious bidding approach for scenarios with higher conversion potential,” he added.
“While higher impressions indicate a vibrant ad ecosystem, Facebook must also ensure users don't suffer from ad fatigue. Balancing increased impressions with maintaining relevance is crucial for both user experience and Facebook's long-term viability. Striking this equilibrium will be pivotal in sustaining the platform's effectiveness in the years to come,” Rakshit also advised.
exchange4media has asked Meta for a comment. The story will be updated as soon as we hear from them.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Elon Musk to remove headlines from news links on X
The move is being made to make more space for other tweets on the platform’s space
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 4:27 PM | 1 min read
In a latest move, X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has decided to remove headlines from news links shared on the platform.
Musk in his latest tweet has said that journalists can now publish news directly on the platform. The move is being made to make more space for other tweets on the platform’s space, which works as a top source of information for many users.
If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023
The change will give more vertical space to the platform and maximize tweets, according to reports.
This comes at a time when the platform is adjusting to the new name, layout and other changes brought on by Musk since he took over Twitter’s operations.
Reports say that if a user wants to add a headline, they will have to do so manually, while the tweet will just carry the link or image of the news.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How makeup got a glow-up in the age of AI
Makeup industry players share with us how they're staying ahead of the game with AI adoption
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 22, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
The impact of AI in various industries was seen coming years ago but who knew it had the power to revolutionise the makeup industry as well? Especially in India, brands are gaining an edge over their competitors by providing consumers with impeccable services in the virtual world of makeup. The integration of AI into the makeup industry has brought in a new era of innovation.
According to Insight Ace Analytics, the beauty and cosmetic market size is valued at 3.22 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach 15.75 billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 19.6 per cent during the period 2023-2031.
Recently, Maybelline collaborated with Microsoft Office teams enabled by AI-powered technologies like Modiface for on-screen makeup. A ‘virtual makeup bag’ has been equipped with all the digital makeup products. With a simple click, users can choose from 12 makeup looks to complement their own natural look.
“AI has brought significant advancements to the makeup industry by enabling virtual makeup try-on experiences, personalised recommendations, and real-time adjustments,” highlighted Zeenia Bastani, General Manager Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup.
Saloni Shah, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L'Oréal India added, “Our acquisition of ModiFace, an augmented reality company, has empowered us to offer virtual try-ons for make-up and hair colour. Its advanced face tracker algorithm precisely applies virtual cosmetics.”
In January 2023, Estée Lauder launched a Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA) application where users received audio feedback and tips to apply lipstick, eyeshadow, or foundation evenly.
Nykaa too had launched an AI-powered virtual try-on tech 'ModiFace' for beauty shoppers in 2021. The technology helped create an enhanced beauty experience for makeup enthusiasts while buying beauty products online.
Lakme as a brand too uses virtual try-on that allows users to understand the perfect lip shade, foundation and other products for their skin tone. Olay, on the other hand, launched an online ‘Skin Advisor’ app where the consumer can upload their selfie and receive a deep analysis of their skin tone.
This is a testament that brands are catering to consumers who choose to go for websites which ensure safety and hygiene in the post-pandemic world via its virtual try-on technology.
Bastani added, “Customers can now virtually try on different makeup looks before making a purchase, saving time, and reducing the need for physical testing. AI algorithms can analyse facial features and skin tones, allowing for highly accurate and realistic virtual makeup application.”
This revolution has made makeup more accessible, convenient, and interactive for consumers, enhancing their overall shopping experience.
But, it is well known that brands also need to maintain the balance of AI and human touch to make the consumer feel connected.
A fairly newer brand like Renee, which was incorporated in 2018, has adopted several AR filters on social media that has helped them garner a lot of consumer engagement. Their belief is that AI has changed the consumer experience, but it is important to create a fine balance between AI and human touch to keep the experience real.
Skinkraft too had built an in-house data tracking dashboard that pulls in inventory information from all warehouses and maps them against sales
Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder, Renee Cosmetics shared, “We also have plans to develop AI filters on our app and website to enable our consumers with a visual experience of shades and textures of our products. But, we also want to keep the creative and transforming ability of makeup authentic and limitless like the human mind, therefore we are aiming for the right amount of AI in our approach.”
Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in AI in the beauty and cosmetics market. Companies operating in AI in the beauty and cosmetics market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.
As technology continues to evolve, the boundaries between beauty and technology will blur even further, promising exciting advancements and experiences for both brands and consumers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Is Zuckerberg's Threads bet unravelling?
A steep drop in the popularity of 'Twitter killer' has surprised the media and ad industry. Experts discuss what went south for the app, which was launched with a lot of promise
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 22, 2023 8:47 AM | 6 min read
Once touted as a "Twitter killer”, Threads has been now losing users at the same speed with which it first gained them. Millions flocked to the newest social media platform by Instagram when it was first launched in July.
According to Similarweb's latest estimates, the Threads Android app peaked at 49.3 million daily active users worldwide on July 7, a day after its launch. A month later on August 7, the app was down to 10.3 million daily active users, roughly an 80 per cent drop.
The average amount of time daily active users spent with the app started out at about 14 minutes, worldwide. By August 7, that was down to 3 minutes. In contrast, X (formerly Twitter) has more than 100 million daily active users on Android alone, and they consistently spend about 25 minutes per day on it.
This has come as a surprise for many mainly because Threads had amassed more than 100 million sign-ups, eclipsing ChatGPT to become the fastest-growing app of all time, according to Data.ai.
The decline was visible within days. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly admitted during a phone call with Meta employees that the regression was “normal” and discussed adding more features to retain the users, said a media report.
The fiasco has come at a time when many advertisers have stopped advertising on Twitter (now X) over brand safety concerns due to an alleged increase in hate speech on the platform and was excited about the possibility of advertising on Threads once the advertising option becomes available.
Meta’s comment on the story was awaited till the time of writing these lines.
Big bet
It is unclear how much investment has gone into Threads or what the plans are to develop it further. However, it's pretty clear that Mark Zuckerberg has been betting big with Threads.
The launch of Threads was the culmination of his secretive, months-long efforts aimed at changing the narrative about Meta Platforms and his leadership. “In January this year, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, led a core group that began to work on Project 92, the codename for Threads”, Wall Street Journal reported quoting unnamed sources.
The official launch of the app was planned for July end, but the launch was preponed after Elon Musk limited the number of posts Twitter users could view per day. Zuckerberg perhaps sought to quickly cash in on the sentiments of Twitter users.
Many experts speculate that Threads will become irrelevant over time, just as Metaverse and virtual-reality headsets—called Meta Quest.
Dr Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion, quips, “Some adventurism is part of the game when you’ve scaled all mountains. So, Zuckerberg keeps experimenting. Some things play out, some don’t.”
Identity crisis
Threads' biggest challenge has been to find its unique identity. It can’t survive merely being a “Twitter rival” which there are many, many experts say. Some say that Threads looks like an extension of Instagram and many users find it, while others call it “boring” thanks to its heavy-handed content moderation, which bans trolling and political debates that have helped Twitter to grow over the years.
“Threads looks like the first copy of Twitter and it is not even a good one”, says Sahil Shah, President, of Digital Experience, Denstu Creative, adding, “There is nothing unique about the platform. Besides, intellectual users are missing on Threads. Most of its users are Instagram creators who joined Threads by default. Twitter definitely has an age over Threads. Elon Musk is adding more features like longer videos to transform Twitter from a text-first platform to a go-to social media platform.”
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, a WPP company, has more faith in Musk than Zuckerberg. According to him, “Threads is an attempt by Meta to move into the 'digital town hall' space but I don’t think this is going to work. We should not underestimate Elon Musk however mercurial his temperament may be. In my opinion, it is just a matter of time before he fixes X.”
Titus Upputuru, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, The Titus Upputuru Company, calls the platform “sterile”, contrary to Meta’s claims to brand it as a “friendly” social medium. “They have claimed that they want to make Threads 'friendly' as people join. But it feels a bit sterile at the moment. However, I’m also not being bombarded with hate speech and racist tirades, which I consider a huge plus over X.”
Neither Twitter nor Threads is a social network. Both are operating like broadcasting platforms, Upputuru opines.
Asif Mulla, Business Director, Publishers Internationale, shares, “Twitter has 25 million active users in India, compared to almost 230 million Insta users which is almost 10X of Twitter. Now even if a tenth of this (parent) Insta base adopts Threads, provided they are reached out through campaigns & enticed well, Threads can easily beat the numbers here. But the trend shows otherwise. Getting this crowd to adopt a new platform & build on their followers could be a daunting task for Zuckerberg unless Musk pulls out some more ugly rabbits outta the hat.”
The rule of the Tech world is that the No 1 is always a distant No 1. Meta in order to maintain its leadership position doesn’t want to give X (Twitter) a walkover, says Sachin Kumar, founder of BottleOpeners. He adds, "I see two things here. One, Threads has managed to create its space to counter X. And two, in order to create long-term sustainability they need to work on ‘user engagement’ as getting a user base is not an issue for Meta which has a user base of Whatsapp, FB, Instagram etc.”
Zigzag strategy
Meta’s challenges are many. Its stock plunge in 2022 knocked more than $600 billion off the company’s market value but has rebounded sharply from its lows in November. That being said, it remains nearly a fifth below its record high in 2021.
Industry leaders blame it on a zig-zag approach of Zuckerberg, who pivoted the company in 2020 to Metaverse and in 2021 to virtual reality, and now in 2023 back to social media with Threads.
The company has been working on virtual reality since its $2 billion acquisition of Oculus in 2014. Meanwhile, its metaverse division-Reality Labs- burned through nearly $16 billion in 2022.
The metaverse was supposed to be the Next Big Thing for the social-media tycoon, who in 2021 went so far as to rename his empire from Facebook to Meta Platforms (META). The metaverse is yet to pay him off. The company is currently struggling to compete with YouTube Shorts and TikTok.
Meanwhile, the tech giant has been struggling on many fronts. The company laid off more than 20,000 workers over the past year. It also faces multiple inquiries in the US following whistleblower revelations about its controversial inner workings.
To make matters worse, it stands to lose billions of dollars over changed policies in Apple’s App Store that emphasize privacy and cut into Meta’s key business model of tracking user behaviour for ad sales.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India Today Group launches election-focused digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'
India Today Group will now comprehensively cover all aspects of elections digitally, delivering viewers all the necessary information, news and analysis, said Kalli Purie
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:24 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group launches election-focused digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'
az
Keeping the spotlight on local to national elections, India Today Group has officially launched its exclusive election-centric digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'.
“With five state elections slated in the upcoming months of 2023, followed by the significant 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'ChunavAajTak' emerges as a pivotal resource for users. The platform's comprehensive coverage encompasses not only Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections but also spans panchayat, municipal, Rajya Sabha, presidential, and international elections. Positioned as India's pioneering election-focused channel, 'ChunavAajTak' is set to revolutionize election-centric reporting,” read a press release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group, stated during the launch of 'Chunav AajTak,' "In India, politics is one of the most captivating subjects for people, and elections are at the heart of politics. I am delighted that the India Today Group will now comprehensively cover all aspects of elections digitally, delivering viewers all the necessary information, news, and analysis related to elections."
In the world's largest democracy, India, elections are celebrated no less than a festival. Elections are a regular feature of a vibrant democracy, happening at various times in different part of the country. Elections are always scheduled in some part of the country all the time. These elections infuse a distinct energy into the nation's political landscape. Elections serve as a means for citizens to select their preferred government, thereby shaping the trajectory of their future. Beyond delivering real-time updates on elections, 'ChunavAajTak' takes on the responsibility of furnishing meticulous analysis and transparently presenting information to empower voters in making informed decisions, stated the release.
The primary objective of 'ChunavAajTak' is to present multifaceted election coverage in an engaging manner. The digital platform offers not just election news but also features segments like 'Chunavi Class,' enlightening viewers about pertinent electoral subjects. From captivating election anecdotes in 'Chunavi Kisse' to satirical election foresight in 'Chunavi Bhavisyavani,' the channel promises diverse content to cater to every palate, it read further
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Govt in the process of appointing Data Protection Board members’
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the govt will notify the board as soon as the selection process is over
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
The government is in the process of selecting the members of the Data Protection Board (DPB) and will notify the board soon, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reportedly said.
According to a report, the ministry is currently working on the criteria to select the chairperson and the members of the board and will notify it as soon as the process is over.
“Consultations with all relevant stakeholders will be held shortly. Wherever required, opinions of appropriate experts and stakeholders will also be taken,” Chandrasekhar
was quoted as saying.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, became law earlier this month.
The Bill was introduced in the Parliament on August 3 and passed by both houses by August 9.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Now playing on TV & OTT: Esports goes mainstream
The increasing popularity of esports has captured the attention of brands and sponsors seeking to tap into the vibrant and engaged gaming community in the country, say experts
By Shantanu David | Aug 21, 2023 8:54 AM | 6 min read
People switching between their devices as well as different platforms, from linear TV to OTTs are likely to see a certain name repeatedly pop up. Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports have been broadcasting the second season of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), which will simultaneously be broadcast on streaming platform Rooter. Meanwhile, Jio Cinema and Krafton (BGMI's parent company) have formally joined forces to broadcast the BGIS 2023 event. From BGIS 2023's first round, fans will be able to watch the tournament on JioCinema, starting August 31. Major tournaments, such as Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and the more recent BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), draw in substantial audiences. Esports currently has 50million base across apps, with BGMI leading with 30mn MAU.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, says the absolute core reason to work with mainstream broadcast partners is to make the sport (esports) more mainstream. “So far, esports tournaments were majorly broadcasted on Youtube and gaming stream platforms, which had a limited user base and penetration in India. With platforms like Star Sports and JioCinema, the penetration will increase multifold and will reach every household with or without an internet connection,” he says.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, 8Bit Creatives & S8UL, agrees the increasing popularity of Esports has captured the attention of brands and sponsors seeking to tap into the vibrant and engaged gaming community in the country. “This influx of investment has further propelled Esports into the mainstream landscape, as an increasing number of brands recognize the lucrative opportunities to reach their target audience,” he says.
What’s especially noteworthy is that Krafton signed deals with both Rooter and JioCinema, testament to how mainstream esports have become. A clear example of this transformation is evident in BGMS 2022, given the tournament garnered over 36 million viewers and 1.2 million impressions on its opening day, surpassing major sporting events like the UEFA Champions League finals and the French Open.
“These historic figures underscore Esports' prominence in India and its strong appeal to brands. The partnership between BGMI tournaments and platforms like Star Sports and JioCinema serves as a testament to the gaming industry's potential to solidify its position as a mainstream sport within the nation, marking a significant stride toward further recognition and acceptance,” says Animesh.
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of Interactive Avenues), says the competitive essence of these games and the impressive skills showcased by professional players contribute to their captivating viewing experience. “A contributing factor to the decision of both traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to broadcast esports content is the strong resonance of esports and gaming with younger audiences, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. Both types of platforms have recognized this trend and are leveraging it to attract the youth demographic to their respective platforms,” he says.
In addition to the fairly largish base, Anand observes that the stickiness is also very high, with some of the BGMI streams have 1.5lac concurrent viewers hence making a lucrative option for both linear tv channel and digital OTT platforms.
“With esports solidifying its mainstream status, we anticipate a surge of interest from non-endemic brands looking to establish a presence and be a part of the gaming community. This is something we're already noticing at 8Bit Creatives, where big brands like Netflix, MamaEarth, Amazon Prime, Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, and others are regularly collaborating with our content creators,” says Animesh, adding that this rapid rise of Esports in mainstream content shows a big change in how creators and brands work together and marks an important moment in how we enjoy entertainment and create content.
“We have witnessed a surge in demand from the younger demographic, and mainstream media recognizes the need to engage this passionate gaming audience. By diversifying their content offerings, these platforms are staying relevant in an ever-evolving media landscape. With such positive reception, I am eagerly anticipating the viewership of BGIS Season 2 on the Jio Cinema,” says Devam “Dev” Vyas, Vice President - Gods Reign, a leading Indian esports organization, which has their team playing in both BGMS and BGIS tournament.
Keith Braganza, Senior Manager - Client Servicing, TheSmallBigIdea, says the popularity of Online Multiplayer Games and Gaming Influencers streaming on Social Platforms like YouTube and Discord had already hit the roof during the lockdown when NODWIN and Star Sports decided to leverage this and hit a masterstroke with the launch of BGMI Master Series, giving Gaming Streamers and their audiences a bigger platform.
Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), says the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport event has played a pivotal role in its acceptance as a mainstream sport within the general public. Additionally, its inclusion as an official medal sport at the Commonwealth Esports Championships last year and the Olympics Esports Week and Asian Games 2022 this year have also helped cement its place amongst the other traditional sports.
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India agrees that the mainstream media coverage of esports tournaments will largely bring in a whole new audience segment to the streaming content ecosystem. “This is especially true for TV channels, which have a much larger reach and engagement than OTT platforms. Hence, we will see streaming gaming content on mainstream media will continue to see a significant increase in viewership.”
Rohit Agarwal believes that while this might cause a small decline in viewership of these tournaments on Youtube and gaming content platforms, “the overall picture is to increase the viewer base in India. An even bigger picture is to attract greater media attention, brand attention, and government attention by going mainstream. It eventually leads to a domino effect of people taking this sport more seriously.”
“The increasing popularity of esports tournaments is actually good news for both gaming content platforms and viewers. esports tournaments will eventually open up new revenue stream opportunities for brands, media companies and gaming firms for showcasing their content on streaming platforms. The opportunity to create exclusive content and experiences for their users will be a great way to reach a newer, wider audience base,” says Menon.
--
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'There's a native language revolution happening in India'
Gaurav Jain, Head - Emerging Business, Sharechat & Moj delivered a session on the topic ‘Rise of Short Form Video' at the Pitch CMO Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube