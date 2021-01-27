ZEE5 India elevates Manish Kalra as Chief Business Officer

Kalra will now be responsible for overall SVOD and AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy

ZEE5 India has elevated Manish Kalra to Chief Business Officer. Kalra joined the OTT platform in July 2020 to lead the AVOD service as Senior Vice President and Business Head- AVOD.

He will now be responsible for overall SVOD and AVOD business, developing the platform and content marketing strategy including, strategy for user acquisition and retention campaigns, partnerships and alliances for distribution and consumption of the content on the platform and driving overall growth.

Kalra brings with him an experience of over 20 years in the online business and marketing space. Prior to joining Zee5, over the last 10 years, he has taken up various leadership roles like CMO, CBO and CEO in various online organizations like Amazon, MakeMyTrip.com, Craftsvilla.com and Homeshop18.

Manish holds a Master’s in Business Administration from XLRI, Jamshedpur and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

Archana Anand continues to lead Zee Global as Chief Business Officer.

