e4m IPRCCA 2020: Jury to shortlist nominees from among 650+ entries tomorrow

The countdown to the 11th edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) has begun. The jurors for ‘India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA)’ 2020 are all geared up to go through the nominations. The jury meet will take place virtually on Friday, 29th January 2021.

The jury will be chaired by R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Business World and exchange4media Group. The other members of the jury are Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Wadhwani Foundation; Arpana Kumar Ahuja, India Lead Communications & Programmes, Shell ; Anand Narsimhan, Executive Editor, Network 18 Group; Ayushman Chiranwala, Head of Marketing, Fastrack; Anurag Chauhan, Founder, Humans for Humanity; Bipasha Chakrabarti, Director, Communications, Facebook India; Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communications and Digital, Egis India Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd.; Divya Bahri Chug, Head – External Communications, Adobe India; Pankaj Pachauri, Founder and Editor in Chief, Go News; Pooja Garg Khan, Head Corporate Communications, Panasonic India; Prasanna Kotian, Head - Corporate Communications India & South Asia, Visa; Purnima Sahni Mohanty, Director - Communications, India, Microsoft; Rashmi Vasisht, Former Corporate Communications Lead, Apple India; Dr. Rajiv Chhibber, PHD, Vice President - External Affairs, Sahajanand Medical Technologies; Rakhee Lalvani, VP, Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL; Ritwik Sharma, Product Communication Lead, Vivo India; Rananjay Anand, Managing Director, Indus Aurora Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Subir Moitra, Lead – Strategic Communications & Alliances, Thinkthrough Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Vani Gupta Dandia, Founder, CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners; Vasundhara Mudgil, Head of Communications, Spotify India; Varsha Chainani, Sr. Vice President Group Communications, Mahindra & Mahindra and Vandana Shenoy, Director – Corporate Communications, Oracle India.

The preliminary round of screening has been conducted with nominees shortlisted from among the 650+ nominations received under various categories.

The selection will be made on the basis of The challenge (the context; impact on top line/ bottom line), Clarity of insights and creativity, Alignment between goals, Strategy & execution, and, Measurable results (both qualitative & quantitative). Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria.

Names of final winners will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on 12th February 2021.

You can look forward to witnessing some out-of-the-box campaigns, stories from these passionate communication professionals and agencies that are going to give the jury members a tough time to shortlist the best.

