e4m Upfront set to kick off today with power-packed sessions

The two-day event will see leading media and tech companies/brands demonstrate their content and digital offerings to marketers and agencies

The third edition of e4m Upfront is all set to kick-off today. The two-day event will see leading media and tech companies/brands, like ABP Network, Nickelodeon, The Information Company, and One Digital Entertainment, demonstrate their content and digital offerings to marketers and agencies.

The event will kick-off with a welcome address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group.

The first session of the first day, from 10:35-11:05 am, will see ABP Network pitching its key initiatives and IP properties of network channels. According to the company, these unique initiatives are massive and of national relevance that is guaranteed to level up the brands’ portfolio. The speakers include Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network; Ravi Kudesia, Head, Spotlight, ABP Network; and Gautam Dutta, AVP, National Sales Head - Spotlight, ABP Network.

The second session, from 11.05-11.35 am, will feature Viacom18 Revenue Head- Kids, Youth, Music and English Entertainment Nupur Saxena who will demonstrate how marketers can integrate their brand with Nickelodeon, the country’s no. 1 local kids content creator, in the new year. Nickelodeon is the only network that has launched 10 IPs in 10 years and brought to life beloved Indian characters like Motu Patlu, Rudra, and Shiva.

From 11:35 am - 12:05 pm, The Information Company (TIC) President Shubha Madhukar will give her presentation on the topic 'Storytelling for India’s biggest companies: Art meets Strategy'. TIC has been partnering with some of India’s biggest and best global companies to meet their internal and external communication needs, since 1999. TIC stands out among digital agencies for its content capabilities. It specialises in corporate journalism -- that is, story-telling towards a purpose, whether that be building a brand, selling a product, changing perceptions, or reaching out to the community.

The last session of the event will be presented by One Digital Entertainment (ODE). The topic for the session is 'Simplifying Digital Marketing – for Brands, Creators & Audiences (Insiders Perspective)'. The session will be held from 12:05-12:25 pm. The speaker for the session will be Prajakta Koli, YouTuber, influencer & actress while the session chair will be One Digital Entertainment Chief Strategy & Revenue Head Panshul Jhingan.

The session will involve a free-wheeling discussion around content, digital marketing, trends, influencer marketing, and mainstream celebrities vs digital influencers. ODE will also showcase how it is bringing method to the madness and how it is helping build brands & creators on digital.

To attend the sessions you can register on https://bit.ly/e4mUpfront2021

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)