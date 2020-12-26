Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

In this edition of Recap, we bring you the biggest news from the world of media in the Christmas week.

The biggest news this week was the arrest of ex BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta. His has been the 15th arrest in the TRP case so far. Previously, ex BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia was also arrested in the same matter.

BCCI held its annual general meeting this week, approving 10 teams for 2022, as opposed to 8 teams in 2021.

In international news, Alan Bergman has been named Content Chairman & Alan Horn, Chief Creative Officer of Disney Studios. The two will report to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Exchange4media also announced its PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40 List, honouring more than 100 of the industry’s best professionals who led by example in 2020.