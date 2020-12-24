Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta arrested in TRP scam

This is the 15th arrest in the TRP scam

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta has been arrested in the TRP manipulation case.

He has been arrested from Rajgad Police Station jurisdiction in Pune Rural and is being brought to Crime Branch, Mumbai.

Dasgupta will be produced before the ACMM Court on December 25.

Dasgupta is the second person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case. Last week, former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Other prominent people who have been arrested in connection with the case include Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor in Chief of Republic TV, and Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani.