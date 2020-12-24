Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta arrested in TRP scam

This is the 15th arrest in the TRP scam

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 7:35 PM
aprtho

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta has been arrested in the TRP manipulation case.

He has been arrested from Rajgad Police Station jurisdiction in Pune Rural and is being brought to Crime Branch, Mumbai.

Dasgupta will be produced before the ACMM Court on December 25.

This is the 15th arrest in the TRP scam.

Dasgupta is the second person associated with BARC to be arrested in the case. Last week, former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Other prominent people who have been arrested in connection with the case include Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor in Chief of Republic TV, and Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

 

 

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc Partho dasgupta TRP scam
Show comments
You May Also Like
TV-dth

IBF urges govt to remove cross-media ownership restrictions in revised DTH guidelines
5 hours ago

tiwari

There have been more Sundays than working days in Parliament: Ghanshyam Tiwari
12 hours ago

film

Govt merges four film media units with NFDC
1 day ago