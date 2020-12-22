Alan Bergman named Content Chairman & Alan Horn Chief Creative Officer of Disney Studios

The two will now report to Disney CEO Bob Chapek

Disney has named Alan Bergman the content chairman and Alan Horn the CCO of Disney Studios in an announcement. They will report to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and all production heads will, in turn, report to Bergman and Horn.

Bergman, in his new role, will guide the company’s foray into OTT content. Among his new responsibilities are helming creative, production, marketing and operations for Disney Studios Content.

An industry veteran with 24 years of experience in Disney, Bergman served as the president of The Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019.

He will now oversee Disney and Walt Disney Animation Studios., directing the company’s brands like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilms, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and Blue Sky Studios.

Bergman will also be tasked with overseeing Disney Theatrical Productions, which has been suspended due to the pandemic.

Horn, who served as co-chairman, has dispelled rumours of his resignation and will continue to headline the creative duties of the company. Previously, Horn served as President and COO of Warner Brothers from 1999 to 2011.