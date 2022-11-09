Walt Disney misses Q4 profit market estimate

The company has, however, beaten expectations by adding 12.1 million new subscribers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 9, 2022 8:48 AM  | 1 min read
Walt Disney

Walt Disney Co. has reported earnings at 30 cents per share for the fourth quarter, according to media reports.

The forecast is said to have fallen short of market expectations. This has been attributed to weakness in ad revenue and losses in streaming television.

However, the company has added 12.1 million new subscribers for Disney+, beating expectations.  

In a statement, CEO Bob Chapek said Disney+ will be profitable in FY 2024.

While revenue from Disney's TV business has fallen 5%, it has registered 6% rise in profit due to lower cable TV programming costs.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Q4 Walt disney Bob Chapek market estimate internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
T20

T20 WC: With India in semis, Disney Star seeks higher ad rates for remaining inventory
2 hours ago

zmcl

ZMCL reports total revenue of Rs 195.59 crore in Q2 FY23
15 hours ago

TV news

Landing pages for news: Red flag for brands?
2 days ago