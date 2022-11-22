Bob Iger initiates Disney restructuring shortly after taking over as CEO

Shortly after returning to the helm of Walt Disney's affairs, Bob Iger initiated the process of putting in place a new organisational structure which, he believes, will grant more decision-making making powers to the creative teams besides rationalising costs.

In an internal memo to the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) employees, Iger said that the idea is to create an efficient and cost-effective structure. He also revealed that the restructuring will see the departure of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel, who is seen as the right-hand man of the now-departed Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The company will continue to operate under the existing structure until the new structure is put in place, Iger noted.



"Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company. It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are. As you know, this is a time of enormous change and challenges in our industry, and our work will also focus on creating a more efficient and cost-effective structure," Iger wrote.



The Disney boss has tasked senior company officials Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of the new structure. "Our goal is to have the new structure in place in the coming months. Without question, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses."



Iger has sought the support of Disney staffers as the company embarks on creating a new organisational structure. "I know change can be unsettling, but it is also necessary and even energizing, and so I ask for your patience as we develop a roadmap for this restructuring. More information will be shared over the coming weeks."

