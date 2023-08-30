Reckitt’s Dilen Gandhi moves on

BBDO India has appointed Kaizad Pardiwalla as General Manager- Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer. Along with leading the digital transformation, Kaizad will head the Mumbai operations, and will report to Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India.

Kaizad started his advertising journey in 2004, starting at a prestigious agency and eventually rising to leadership roles within the industry. By 2007, his journey had led him to the role of National Head at a digital and direct marketing arm, where he drove significant growth alongside major clients including American Express, Cadbury, CISCO, IBM, ICICI Lombard, ITC, The Economist, and Vodafone, among others. In this period, he spearheaded the agency's digital transformation, leaving an indelible imprint on its trajectory.

Throughout his extensive two-decade career, Kaizad's expertise has shone across an array of brands, showcasing his impact with notable names such as Amazon, Wipro, Viacom 18, Unilever, Fiat, Ferrero, Virgin Mobile, Colgate-Palmolive, Tang, TVS, Tata AIG, MTV, Pfizer, and ICICI Cards, among others.

As a marketing communications specialist with over 20 years of experience in Advertising, Digital, and Direct Marketing, Kaizad has been at the forefront of creating brand value and driving business growth across start-ups, growing brands, and iconic names. He's a transformation specialist known for jump-starting stagnant companies and propelling them to high double-digit growth.

Commenting on Kaizad’s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India said, “Agencies of the future will be shaped by people who can dig their experience as big data and can use their intuition to latch onto possibilities of tomorrow- Kaizad is one such rare talent that we are delighted to have on board with us. A thorough bred professional who has under his belt over 20 years of big data on building brands and business, with Kaizad on our team we at BBDO India are best geared to reimagine the business of advertising and to offer services across customer journey to our clients.”



Speaking about his appointment, Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India added, “I’ve known Kaizad from his early days in the industry. He led the digital transformation at some of India’s biggest agencies. His understanding of the digital landscape and the opportunity for brands to leverage data and maximise new media and content is exceptional. We are grateful that he chose us as his next big career move. He could easily have been the new age CMO of a large multinational tech company in India. In our hearts we know it’s going to be a rewarding partnership.



On joining BBDO India, Kaizad said, “It is a privilege to join the agency which has created some of the most memorable work of our times. What’s even more exciting, is that Josy and Suraja refuse to rest on their past accomplishments - they want to shape the future of brands and businesses. Their visionary outlook, candidness and focus on creating a dynamic work culture inspired me to partner with them on this journey. We want to set our clients up for success by delivering strong RoI and fostering positive business impact using a combination of data analytics, technology and creativity combined with tailored Go-to-Market strategies across all digital channels.”