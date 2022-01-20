Programmatic DOOH - a winning strategy in 2022?

According to industry experts, extra visibility via targeted DOOH, flexibility, real-time metrics and reporting at a glance, are some of the benefits that pDOOH offers to media buyers

In the unprecedented Covid environment, the adoption of programmatic DOOH has been accepted with open arms as DOOH's future. Programmatic technology has brought in so much ease, transparency & automation in digital media processes, that offline media like Audio, TV, and even Out of home is now being transacted programmatically.

The OOH industry has been ideating and re-inventing itself, growing stronger in pDOOH and DOOH avenues. Here's how the OOH industry leaders decode the potential of pDOOH;

Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, stated, “pDOOH can support time-based, location-based, and weather-based advertising. Advertising on the screens at metro stations, airports and other transit points, destination advertising at residential and corporate complexes are some of the examples of recent innovations in DOOH advertising.”

Gulab Patil, Founder, and CEO, Lemma, remarked, “Digital out of home has been in use since the early 2000s and is characterized by repetitive loops of the same creatives managed through CMS, or in some cases, through an external storage device (USB). Programmatic DOOH, on the other hand, serves ads on DOOH screens in a fashion much like how mobile or desktop ads are served today, which is direct to device using an ad serving platform.”

“Programmatic DOOH includes ads triggered as we did in our most awarded campaign HDFC life, wherein the ads were rendered on DOOH screens at airports basis real-time flight scheduled and the creatives were mapped to the destination city. So, if a flight to Jaipur was detected, the DOOH screens would show the Jaipur creative only and likewise for each of the other markets a different ad was served. All of this is managed remotely with no manual intervention,” he added.

Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group, shared, “We can see good examples of the use of pDOOH at airports. The content is used effectively at high traffic times. Early mornings or late evenings at airports usually comprise the premium (and busy) corporate traveler, and advertisers can leverage pDOOH to effectively engage with such audiences. Similarly, Uber also used pDOOH for high-traffic locations in conjunction with peak times of the day i.e. typically in the morning rush hour as well as evening times when audiences return home.”

Shrenik Gandhi, Founder and CEO, White Rivers Media stated, “Some examples would be the way mall branding happens these days. Agencies have been doing fantastic work in terms of digital OOH mall brandings. Some Digital OOH hoardings also help in interacting with the on-road riders.”

Yagnik further stated, “pDOOH is the next step for OOH. However, the reach needs to develop significantly to get a substantial pie of the overall OOH investments. 2022 will still be dominated by conventional OOH. However, in the next few years, if the DOOH penetration continues to increase it will be on a winning streak.”

Patil, remarked, “Programmatic DOOH not only enhances a brand's OOH strategy but also improves the overall marketing strategy by enabling brand marketers to create an omnichannel brand presence. Given the importance of omnichannel strategies in modern-day advertising, the inclusion of Programmatic DOOH helps brands in developing a well-rounded media strategy and help them create meaningful interactions with consumers at crucial touchpoints.”

Shrivastava shared, “pDOOH is extremely relevant and important. The advantages offered by programmatic DOOH are immense. First, pDOOH allows ads to be contextually relevant i.e. advertisers can buy ads depending on specific criteria. For example, one can have pre-set filters such as a particular time of the day, a specific day of the week, weather, quantum of impressions, etc. With our in-house planning and measurement tool SHARP (Strategic Hyperlocal AI-powered Reach Planner), we can contextualize advertisements for clients on a real-time basis, depending on the types of consumers that are passing along specific roads or certain parts of the city. To sum it up, content can be effectively managed to fulfil various criteria (specific or multiple filters) above to increase the overall impact of the advertising with minimum spill over.”

Benefits of pDOOH:

Yagnik stated, “pDOOH facilitates easy coordination and operations. Customized campaigns, real-time executions, and new-age payment terms are some of the benefits pDOOH offers to the media buyers.”

Patil shares his insights on the countless benefits of Programmatic DOOH and what makes this medium equally attractive to both buyers and sellers. “The ability to automate OOH planning, execution, reporting, and measurement backed with data and technology is the key differentiator. Using programmatic DOOH, advertisers can run contextually relevant ads at the right moment in sync with real-time triggers like weather, stock market, AQI, sports scores and so much more. This ensures the reach within the TG is maximized with each exposure and reduces impression wastage.”

“Furthermore, the benefits of Programmatic DOOH extend beyond the automated process of ad serving and give buyers the opportunity to understand the ad impact post the campaign with audience insights and brand surveys as well.”

Shrivastava shared his perspective on how OOH complements digital campaigns the best as compared to other media. He stated, “Recently OAAA in conjunction with Nielsen, has published certain findings that augur well from the OOH industry point of view. Digital street-level OOH engages consumers and drives the action as 49% of consumers noticed digital street-level OOH advertising in the past month. 52% of digital street-level ad viewers notice them “all” or “most” of the time. Additionally, 69% of viewers engaged in actions after seeing a digital street level ad such as searching for an advertiser or visiting their website, visiting the store or restaurant, and visiting or posting to social media.”

Gandhi remarked, “With OOH having a digital touch, one can see the result of curating much larger, better, and bigger campaigns. Hence it’s a great idea. However digital OOH hasn’t evolved much due to the high set up cost, which is a lot more than traditional OOH. Hence, the penetration has not been as much as it should be to create a massive impact. But hopefully, things will get better in 2022. It can never certainly replace what digital or OOH does, but it acts as a strong analyst and offers a lot more effective way of doing OOH.”

