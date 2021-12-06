Phantom Ideas rolls out OOH campaign for Swiggy Instamart

The campaign covers 17 cities, visually emphasizing Instamart’s promise of super quick delivery of all grocery and home needs

On-demand delivery platform Swiggy has launched a visually creative and appetizing outdoor campaign for its grocery delivery service, Instamart. The simple yet innovative creatives for Swiggy’s Instamart service highlight its super-quick delivery time of 15-30 minutes for all the grocery and home needs of its users.

“The quirky creatives comprise different synonyms for the word “Instant” visually represented with grocery food items tastefully integrated into the campaign text. For instance there is the festive snack “Murukku” replacing the “O” in the word “Now” and a ‘Banana’ replacing the ‘J’ in Jaldi. Swiggy has also used colloquial references of speed across relevant cities such as ‘Bega’ in Bangalore and ‘Chetti’ in Punjabi,” read an official release.

Swiggy collaborated with Phantom Ideas in Bangalore, to conceptualize 36 such creatives that will be seen in outdoor hoardings, bus shelters, road medians, airport branding, RWA, mall branding, FTTs and gantries across 10,000+ spaces, in 17 cities.

These one-word headlines capture not just the promise of speed, but also the things that are instantly delivered from fruits and fresh veggies to snack items like chips and soft drinks.

Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy, says “Swiggy is committed to bringing convenience to users' doorsteps. Through this campaign, our aim is to convey Instamart’s promise of swiftly delivering a multitude of home essentials and daily needs for a time-starved user in a simple yet quirky fashion.”

Robert Anthoney, Founder and CEO of Phantom Ideas, says “ The Instamart service obviously called for a campaign that needed to register in the consumer’s mind in no more than a few seconds. It’s a simple, fun campaign that seeks to get the message out fast. It’s also nicely ironic that we’re using old media for a modern, progressive idea such as superfast home delivery.”

