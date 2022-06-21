Medimix, in partnership with Times OOH, launches branding initiative at Mumbai Metro

The brand has used various touchpoints of the station to showcase its entire product range with larger-than-life imagery

Medimix, the flagship brand from the renowned Cholayil Group, travels extra miles with an exclusive and innovative branding initiative at Mumbai Metro. In partnership with Times OOH, which handles exclusive branding rights for the Mumbai Metro, Medimix has become the leading ayurvedic personal care brand to undertake transit branding in India. The Mumbai Metro branding is a part of their complete marketing initiative intended to appeal to a younger audience with complete skin care solutions.

Medimix has undertaken the ‘Station Branding Rights’ of Azad Nagar Metro Station, Mumbai, turning the metro station into ‘Medimix Azad Nagar’. The brand has strategically chosen Azad Nagar station to target the desired target audience catered by this respective metro station. Azad Nagar Metro Station comprises residential societies and educational hubs with various schools and colleges in the neighbourhood.

In Station Branding, the brand has innovatively used various touchpoints of the station to showcase its entire product range effectively with larger-than-life imagery. Metro branding properties such as main naming signages, pillars, escalators, ticket counters, Lifts, and other strategic media formats have been used for impactful branding.

“Metro Station Branding is an imagery driving media especially in a city like Mumbai that has helped us in getting closer to our target audience i.e. New Age, Progressive & Modern Female audience. The exclusive station branding at Azad Nagar has helped in breaking the clutter. It has created a high frequency presence with concentrated presence at one location. The Beauty Coach concept has built an Up & Close communication with Female Audience with direct targeting. We are glad to have partnered with Times OOH as they had planned and executed the entire branding seamlessly,” says Ashish Ohlyan, Vice President Sales & Marketing

“Station Branding is a wholesome branding property that allows brands to cut the clutter and design impactful communication without a miss. Medimix has made strategic presence with Azad Nagar Metro Station Branding in Mumbai. The station caters to the right audience along with a bouquet of branding opportunities”, says Anchal Dhawan - Business Head, Times OOH.

To further stand out, Medimix has converted regular women’s coach into a ‘Beauty Coach’ with exclusive Metro Train Branding. Conceptualised & Executed by Times OOH, the Beauty Coach is a well-thought idea designed to build Up & Close Communication with Female Passengers. Two Mumbai Metro Train’s women coaches have been entirely decked up with Medimix branding from the inside & outside showcasing the entire product range offered by the brand. This creates a strong connect and recall with the relevant target audience. The communication is focused on offering solutions to their skin-care-related problems. This provides a 360-degree visibility to the brand.

“Beauty Coach is a novel concept in India that Medimix has implemented first time in the Indian OOH industry. The idea behind converting normal women’s coaches into beauty coaches is to build a direct communication between the brand and its TG where the Mumbai Metro’s exclusive women’s coach provided an elbow room to bring them both together. We are glad that brand gave us the bandwidth to go the extra mile where our Creative Team could package innovation like this”, says Roshan Rawat, Group Head- Marketing Communication, Creative & Digital, Times OOH.

Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.

