TV ad vol at an all-time high, up 39% YoY in Jan-April 2021 period: BARC

Ad volumes for FMCG in April 2021 grew by 166% and 42% compared to 2020 and 2019 respectively, says the latest data

Advertising volumes on TV continue to scale new peaks. Total Ad Volumes increased by 39% for the January to April 2021 period as compared to 2020. This growth is also the highest when compared to the same period in the previous years.

“Television continues to be resilient even during the most difficult times and data from January to April 2021 reinstates this sentiment. Advertisers continue to rely on television to reach out to the right audience in spite of COVID-19 limitations and lockdowns in various parts of the country. We are also witnessing many new advertisers turning to TV in this quarter adding to the positive sentiment for the medium,” says Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

FY 21-22 starts on a positive note with higher Ad Volumes compared to the previous 4 years. Total Ad Volumes increased by 2x in April 2021 vs April 2020 and is the highest compared to the same period in the previous years.

Ad Volumes for the Top 3 sectors have witnessed an increase in April 2021 as compared to 2019 and 2020. While Ad Volumes for Durables are stable at 2019 levels, Ad Volumes for FMCG in April 2021 grew by 166% and 42% compared to 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Digital-native brands continue to contribute significantly towards the growth of TV Ad Volumes, particularly those from the E-Commerce category.

As a positive sentiment in the construction sector, Ad Volumes for the ‘Building Equipments’ category posted a steep 200% growth in April 2021 over April 2020.

Ad Volumes for Durables for March& April 2021 combined, have increased exponentially (4x) from 2020 and are 3% higher than 2019. 39 new Advertisers in the Durables Sectoradvertised in April 2021, which were not active in the last two years during the same period. Moreover, there were 58 new brands that began advertising in April 2021.

Ad Volumes for Durables on Ugadi/Gudi Padwal Festival were at an all-time high in 2021.

BARC India updated its TV Universe Estimates, with the release of UEs-2020 on 16th April, which shows that TV now reaches 892 Mn individuals across 210 Mn households. The size of the universe underscores the fact that television remains the most effective medium to reach mass audiences in India.

Ad Volumes data across all of 2020 and the first four months of this year, also show that TV continues to remain the platform of choice for advertisers, who are consistently using the medium, be it in normal or pandemic times.

