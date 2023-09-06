RLD at much lower cost for broadcasters?

Sources in the industry claimed BARC has already sent the rates for approval to the 11 board members and a decision on the final price is likely soon

A month after the MIB reached out to BARC asking them to give broadcasters access to Raw Level Data (RLD), the TV ratings agency is set to close the price at which the the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as the 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.

Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available was shared with the BARC board members last week for approval. It is believed that most are yet to come back with a reply.

Meanwhile, there has also been an issue regarding interpretation of the term ‘RLD’ between BARC and the ministry. Sources claim that BARC has so far been providing Respondent Level Data to the agencies and not Raw Level Data. Hence it has sought clarifications from the ministry on the same.

Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion.

On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).

In its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry has asked the body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. Sources claim it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies, hence a complete clarification on the matter is crucial before any further orders.

Ever since the letter came out in public it has been under the scanner. Reacting to the delay in its application, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) recently wrote to BARC seeking clarification on the MIB letter on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.

NBDA expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.

