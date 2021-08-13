Dettol emerges as the biggest brand in week 31: BARC

Dettol replaced Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship Univer-GV this week to lead in the top ten brand list, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India week 31. Meanwhile, HUL continued to dominate the advertiser’s list, and Marico, Ponds India, Lakme Lever entered the top ten list this week.

Hindustan Unilever led the advertiser’s list with 5487.39 (000 secs) ad volume, followed by Reckitt (India) on the second spot with 3213.56 (000 secs) ad volume. Brook Bond Lipton India bagged the third spot with 863.35 (000 secs) ad volume.

Cadburys India took the fourth spot with 644.95 (000 secs) ad volume and Godrej Consumer Products came fifth with 556.21 (000 secs) ad volume. Colgate Palmolive India with 435.5 (000 secs) ad volume, Ponds India with 426.31 (000 secs) ad volume, and Marico with 404.44 (000 secs) ad volume stood at the sixth, seventh and eighth positions respectively this week. ITC and Lakme Lever bagged ninth and tenth spots with 390.65 (000 secs) ad volume and 388.12 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

In the brand list this week, Dettol led with 514.79 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Horlicks in the second position with 406.82 (000 secs) ad volume and Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala on the third position registered 372.35 (000 secs) ad volume.

Dettol Toilet Soaps, Lizol, Clinic Plus Shampoo and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 372.07(000 secs), 315.03 (000 secs), 312.56 (000 secs), and 286.98 (000 secs) ad volumes respectively. Surf Excel Easy Wash, Close Up Ever Fresh and Whitehat jr bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 271.43, 271.23 and 230.15 (000 secs) ad volumes.

