TV is a medium for reach, digital for performance: Nagraj Krishnamurthy
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Krishnamurthy, the Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media, spoke about the opportunities presented by digital and TV worlds colliding
There is a lot of conversation happening on digital media surpassing the TV medium, however, TV is still considered a premium medium due to the credibility and the history attached to it. According to Nagraj Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer, Madison Media, TV as a medium is used for better reach and building a brand whereas digital media is still seen as a performance medium.
At Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Krishnamurthy spoke about how the digital video world and the TV world are colliding and what brands should do in order to use them to their advantage by planning a full-funnel plan.
Regarding digital penetration, Krishnamurthy said, “Ever since the launch of Jio, digital has grown significantly. Today it has the largest share of ad-ex. For the first time in our history, we are dominating the world. According to the Nokia data, we are the world's largest data consumers. We have beaten advanced economies like the UK, and South Korea and by 2026, we will have one of the highest penetration.”
He went on to explain that India has the world’s largest video-consuming population with people having an average screen time of three hours consuming video in various forms such as reels, web series, films, etc. However, TV viewership is declining as the ‘light viewers’ are mostly consuming content on digital mediums rather than on TV. Krishnamurthy explained, “Reach has been consistent, people have not moved away from the TV but the time spent has come down. In this age of digital and TV, one needs to use digital if one wants to balance out the deliveries to heavy viewers and light viewers. In the TV world, it is very easy to reach out to heavy views.”
Krishnamurthy advised brands to have a robust way to allocate monies between TV and digital as they have come up with media consumption intensity to understand the viewership pattern and cater better to the advertisers. One of the key takes from this was viewers above 50 years of age, use only one medium while gen-z uses more than 3 mediums to consume video content. With this insight, Krishnamurthy advises brands to reach audiences strategically by having an integrated approach and using their money wisely.
An advantage of TV Krishnamurthy notices is TV gives us a spillover audience because TV is a broadcast media with the highest amount of co-viewing so even if one is targeting women, the men also tend to watch the advertisements without having an option of skipping it. The other advantages or key benefits of TV Krishnamurthy says that TV has evolved over a period of time, digital has started as a performance media, it didn't start off as a brand-building media.”
He also said that on TV 100% of the screen is taken by advertisements whereas in digital 50-60% of the screen is taken by advertising. He said that advertisers should also consider that people may skip ads, so even though the video might have gotten views in lacs the actual value is in how many people have watched the full video. He also spoke about the frequency of messages, while in TV it is easier to get it registered in peoples’ minds, but in the digital world, the frequency needs to be higher.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBC offices raided by I-T department over claims of tax evasion
The officials have conducted survey operations in the offices at Mumbai and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai have been subjected to survey operations by a team of 15 officials from the Income Tax department over allegations of tax evasion, say news reports.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
The phones and laptops of all the employees at the said BBC offices have been confiscated. They have been banned from speaking to anyone outside the survey.
The raids have prompted a political war of words with members of Congress and TMC condemning the move.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jamia Hamdard's 'Media Matters' series examines impact of digital media on society
The event was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Jamia Hamdard University's Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies held a highly anticipated event today as part of its ground-breaking "Media Matters" series. a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy. This platform has been conceptualized, curated and organized by Professor Farhat Basir Khan and was a significant addition to the series.
The focus of the event was the transition of traditional media to digital media and its impact on the media industry, and it was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group.
In his introductory address, Prof Farhat Basir khan said that The "Media Matters" series is a significant step towards promoting transparency and ethical standards in the media industry and strengthening the democratic process.
Dr Batra shared his experiences in the media industry and emphasized the importance of media literacy and promoting transparency and ethical standards. He also highlighted the impact of technology on the media industry and the need to retain human journalists. With statistics showing that 85,000 crore was spent on advertising in media, with 38% coming from television and 18% from digital media, Dr. Batra highlighted the significance of the media industry.
Dr. Batra also stated the skills of a media person: "curiosity, personality and ability to think.”
Anurag said that there are 3hs (hard work, humanity and hustle) a person needs to succeed and 3cs (comparison, criticism, and comparison)
The lecture was well received by the audience and added great value to the "Media Matters" series. The series will cover various aspects of the media industry, including journalism, advertising, broadcasting, film, and radio, and aims to promote media literacy and an informed and engaged citizenry. The Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies at Jamia Hamdard is committed to creating a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy.
Prof. Farhat Basir Khan extended a warm welcome to the Director of the Centre of Media Studies, Professor Reshma Nasreen, and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance. Professor Khan also appreciated the visionary Vice chancellor prof (DR) Afshar Alam and Registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhtar for always providing vision and support for such activities and making them possible.
The event ended with a vote of thanks from Sabiha Khan.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi joins the jury panel of the upcoming ENBA Awards
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Senior National Spokesperson of BJP has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury panel.
He is an ardent speaker on the issues of India's National Policy, Society and particularly the Ideological aspects of Bharatiya Janata Party. He played a role in the 2014 Indian General Elections and was one of the members of a core team of Media and Communications.
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was co-incharge for BJP Rajasthan along with Member of Media and Literature Committee.
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB took care of 265 OTT grievances under digital media code: Anurag Thakur
As per reports, the minister informed the Lok Sabha that PIB had tackled over 1,100 cases of fake news
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:14 AM | 1 min read
The I&B ministry has received 265 grievances regarding OTT content since the enforcement of the digital media ethics code, minister Anurag Thakur recently informed the Rajya Sabha.
As per media reports, Thakur also said that the grievances have been addressed.
Meanwhile, the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 1,100 cases of fake news have been busted by the Press Information Bureau.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ANI's COO Surinder Kapoor passes away
Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 5:06 PM | 1 min read
ANI’s Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.
Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. He had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube