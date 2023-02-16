TV ads build more memories, more affinity and more trust: Ajit Varghese
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 launch, the Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star said that the network will be airing IPL on over 22 channels and increasing feeds on regional and HD
Disney Star will be airing IPL over 22 channels and will also be increasing the number of feeds at regional and HD level, said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star, sharing the network's plan for upcoming IPL.
He was speaking at the launch of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, contributing his insights to the topic 'IPL: How should brands decide TV or digital?'
Calling IPL the Super Bowl event of India, Varghese drew some parallels. "Even in Super Bowl in the U.S., 110 million people actually watch it on television and 10 million people watched it on digital that's the scale of sports on television."
“IPL is getting bigger and there are 22 plus channels which are going to show this programming. We are actually increasing the number of feeds at regional level and at the HD level," he noted.
He shared that they have added more south channels into HD viewing, which can cover almost 50 percent of the HD audiences. “We realize there are a lot of advertisers looking at premium audience targeting today and that to me is an important segment," he stated.
There are also more hours of programming that they are creating with some special innovations like Star Wars and super Sundays weekend specials to make sure that weekends are enjoyable by watching cricket.
He shared that TV ads build more memories, more affinity, and more trust. Ads which appear on social ecosystems or UGC ecosystems actually claim 70% but don't deliver on memories and affinity. "In a large part of India, cricket cuts through on TV. It is way higher if you want to build brand loyalty. Imagine if you can get all of this and an effective CPM on a hygiene content, it's an obvious choice that I would say.”
EGM requests: Dish TV investors ask FM for regulatory action
The investors have written to the Finance Minister alleging that repeated requests for calling an extraordinary general meeting have been ignored
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
Dish TV's minority investors have approached Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take regulatory action against the company for ignoring their requests for calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).
The investors have also alleged that the corporate affairs ministry and Sebi have refused to take action.
A reply has sought from the MIB under the RTI Act as it why it had failed to approve the appointment of directors proposed by the largest shareholder.
In February 2021, the company's board had granted in-principle approval to explore and initiate the process of fund-raising through permissible modes and issue of permissible securities.
We aim to further build the economic muscle for our sports business: Punit Goenka
During ZEEL’s Q3 FY23 earnings call, MD & CEO Goenka said they remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has made good progress in Q3 FY23 with a healthy growth in the digital business and gains in some of the key channels, said MD & CEO Punit Goenka during the earnings calls for the quarter.
“This mirrors the success of the team's concerted efforts to strengthen our offerings across markets and we continue to maintain sharp focus on delivering a robust content slate to consumers,” said Goenka.
Talking about the industry at large, Goenka said the M&E centers continue to display immense potential and several growth opportunities across key segments.
During the call Goenka also updated investors on the progress of the proposed merger between ZEEL and Sony. “As you are aware, we have received approvals from the Stock Exchange's Competition Commission of India and the company's equity shareholders. The team at both the ends are focused on completing all the required legal and regulatory processes mandated as per law.”
“Our focus remains on concluding these processes in the most appropriate and timely manner. And we stay committed to building value generating institutions for all our stakeholders,” he added.
Talking about ZEEL's recent entry in the sports business with the inaugural edition of ILT20, Goenka shared that it has augured well for the company and has drawn a positive initial response from the viewers and advertisers alike.
“We aim to further build onto this momentum and elevate audience excitement, viewership and economic muscle for the sports business.”
On the advertising front, Goenka said, “We remain cautiously optimistic on the near term advertising revenue outlook. The overall sentiments continue to be soft this quarter as well, which has resulted in muted advertising revenue growth across the sector. “
While the macroeconomic environment and inflationary headwinds are gradually easing, key brands and advertisers across categories restrained their spending, said Goenka. “Given the fact that we have relatively high exposure to FMCG advertisers and tier II and tier III audiences, our advertising revenue sensitivity grew.”
He also mentioned that he is hopeful that the steps announced by the Finance Minister in Budget 2023 will lead to a quicker recovery in the overall ad environment.
On the subscription front, Goenka said the long standstill on the new tariff order has been impeding growth and impacting profitability. “NTO 3.0 is being implemented from February 1, 2023. We look forward to a very substantial revenue growth post implementation in the most effective manner. We continue to focus our energies on building a future-ready portfolio, which is well poised and diversified, to capitalize on the opportunities as the overall market sentiments improve.”
ZEEL posts consolidated revenue of Rs 2111 crore in Q3 FY23
Company’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 7:08 PM | 2 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a marginal decline of 0.7% in revenue at Rs 2111.2 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 against Rs 2112.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The network’s advertising revenue decreased by 15.63% to Rs 1063.8 crore against Rs 1260.8 crore. Domestic advertising revenues declined by 15.8% to Rs 1015.4 crore on YoY basis.
The company in BSE filing said that the ad revenue year-on-year growth was impacted due to FTA withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in FMCG spends due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.
Company’s subscription revenue was up 11.2% to Rs 894.4 crore in Q3 FY23 against Rs 790.15crore in Q3FY22, aided by underlying organic growth in Zee5, Zee Music and by recognition of subscription revenue from Siti network, the company said in the statement.
Other sales and services revenue of the company was up 148% aided by higher syndication revenue. Theatrical performance continues to be soft, read the financial statements.
The company’s programming and technology cost increased year-on-year due to higher content cost in movies and linear, and continued investment in Zee5. The operational cost up by 11.54% to Rs 1134.37 crore against Rs 1016.98 in the same quarter previous year.
The profit after tax (PAT) of the network declined by 91.9% to Rs 24.3 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 298.7 crore in Q3 FY22. ZEEL’s
Q3 FY23 EBITDA down by 29.5% (YOY) impacted by slower growth in revenue and elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.
DD Free Dish DTH MPEG-2 slots: No change in GEC reserve price, starts at Rs 15 crore
The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:24 PM | 2 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH platform. The slots are being allotted for a period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
The online e-auction will be tentatively held from March 13, 2023 onwards.
The reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
Categorization of TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genres/language of channel for the allotment period will be as below:
BUCKET A+: GEC (Hindi) Channels
BUCKET A: a. Movie (Hindi) Channels
- Teleshopping channels (All languages)
BUCKET B: a. Music (Hindi) Channels,
- Sports (Hindi) Channels,
- All channels of Bhojpuri language
BUCKET C: News & Current Affairs (Hindi) channels
BUCKET D. a. All other remaining Genre of Hindi
- Devotional/Spiritual/Ayush
- All Genres of Marathi, Punjabi & Urdu channels
- News & Current Affairs (English) Channels
Bucket RI *This bucket is for all channels in Languages not covered above.
The prices:
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of | & B can also participate in e-auction.
Shobhna Yadav to stay back at ABP News
Yadav has been the primetime face of the channel for a long time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
A few weeks back e4m and s4m reported that ABP’s senior anchor and prime-time face of the channel Shobhna Yadav has quit. The story was correct at that time we reported it and Yadav had indeed resigned as she wanted redressal of some issues. However, over the last two weeks, the top brass of ABP News Network sat down with her and they reached a joint decision for Yadav to stay back at ABP News Network.
Soon after the news was out, as per reliable sources, ABP’s CEO Avinash Pandey and Kavita Dasan, Chief People Officer at ABP News had a long meeting with Yadav, post which she dedicated to staying back at the network.
Speculations of her staying back also gained buzz when she was spotted at the wedding of Sant Prasad Rai, who is the Managing Editor of ABP News
Over the past few months, News TV has witnessed a number of people's movements, especially of the senior journalists and anchors and when Yadav’s name came up it created quite a stir in media circles as she has been the face of the channel for a long time.
As per media observers, by retaining Yadav ABP has ensured that it does not let the talent it has groomed leave the home turf without going the extra mile to retain them back.
TRP manipulation: Court takes cognizance of CBI charge sheet against Sunil Lulla
The charge sheet said that data manipulation was more likely to have taken place at the Mumbai office at the behest of the former BARC CEO Lulla
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 9:37 AM | 2 min read
A special court in Lucknow has reportedly taken cognizance of the CBI charge sheet against ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in the case of viewership manipulation. According to the allegations, Lulla was party to the manipulations that brought down India Today's viewership ranking from 2 to 3.
According to the charge sheet, Lulla gave orders to bring down the rankings, terming it a "business decision."
Based on the charge sheet, the court contended that the manipulation of TRP data can be done at two levels -- one at the household level through broadcasters or by the BARC officials themselves at the Mumbai office by manipulating the servers.
It said that the probe agency couldn't detect any manipulation at the household level by TV channels. So it has zeroed in on the second possibility of manipulation by BARC officials at the Mumbai office, where the data might have been tinkered with at the instructions of the BARC CEO.
“The oral statements and the documents annexed with the final report have established and raised reasonable doubt that there is manipulation in the data of BARC at the Mumbai office before releasing of the data. There is documentary evidence on record which states that there were instructions from Lulla to the subordinates of measurement science to explore changes in the data of India Today on April 29, 2020,” the court noted.
The court noted these observations while levelling charges against Lulla under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (both related to forgery), and 477-A (falsification of accounts).
The CBI said in its charge sheet: "BARC collects data from a sample of households across the country using specially installed metres to give viewership ratings of channels operating across the country, directly impacting the advertisement revenue generated."
Lulla's spokesperson gave a statement in light of the accusations: “Mr Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies and procedures, and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the courts."
TRAI releases consultation paper on 'issues related to FM Radio broadcasting'
MIB has sought authority recommendations on issues such as removing the linkage to NOTEF in the formula for annual fee and extending the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 6:09 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on "Issues related to FM Radio broadcasting".
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has sought authority recommendations on several issues, including removing the linkage to the Non-Refundable One-Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines and extending the existing FM license period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on August 5, 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the authority- Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins and availability of FM Radio Receivers in Mobile Handsets.
According to TRAI, this consultation paper has been prepared to solicit comments/views from stakeholders on FM radio broadcasting issues. Stakeholders are invited to submit written comments on the consultation paper by March 9, 2023 and counter-comments by March 23, 2023.
