TV ads build more memories, more affinity and more trust: Ajit Varghese

At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 launch, the Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star said that the network will be airing IPL on over 22 channels and increasing feeds on regional and HD

Disney Star will be airing IPL over 22 channels and will also be increasing the number of feeds at regional and HD level, said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star, sharing the network's plan for upcoming IPL.

He was speaking at the launch of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, contributing his insights to the topic 'IPL: How should brands decide TV or digital?'

Calling IPL the Super Bowl event of India, Varghese drew some parallels. "Even in Super Bowl in the U.S., 110 million people actually watch it on television and 10 million people watched it on digital that's the scale of sports on television."

“IPL is getting bigger and there are 22 plus channels which are going to show this programming. We are actually increasing the number of feeds at regional level and at the HD level," he noted.

He shared that they have added more south channels into HD viewing, which can cover almost 50 percent of the HD audiences. “We realize there are a lot of advertisers looking at premium audience targeting today and that to me is an important segment," he stated.

There are also more hours of programming that they are creating with some special innovations like Star Wars and super Sundays weekend specials to make sure that weekends are enjoyable by watching cricket.

He shared that TV ads build more memories, more affinity, and more trust. Ads which appear on social ecosystems or UGC ecosystems actually claim 70% but don't deliver on memories and affinity. "In a large part of India, cricket cuts through on TV. It is way higher if you want to build brand loyalty. Imagine if you can get all of this and an effective CPM on a hygiene content, it's an obvious choice that I would say.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)