Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Feb 18, 2023 7:57 AM  | 1 min read
Recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

NTO 3.0: Broadcasters send notice to cable operators on price hike

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/broadcasters-send-notice-to-cable-operators-on-price-hike-125432.html

 

India’s AdEx to see 16% growth in 2023: Pitch Madison Advertising Report

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/indias-adex-to-see-16-growth-in-2023-pitch-madison-advertising-report-125398.html

 

ChatGPT-Bard: Change in search landscape denting digital publishers’ ad revenue?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/chatgpt-bard-change-in-search-landscape-denting-digital-publishers-ad-revenue-125388.html

 

Putting the 'Ai' in advertising

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/putting-ai-into-advertising-125360.html

 

Radio in 2023: Players tuning into growth frequencies

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-in-2023-players-tuning-into-growth-frequencies-125331.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
31-December-2022

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
10-December-2022

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
26-November-2022

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Nov 11, 2022 4:23 PM   |   1 min read

recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

We look forward to explaining how we work with publishers: Google on e4m story

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-look-forward-to-explaining-how-we-work-with-publishers-google-on-e4m-story-123588.html

 

 

Google’s good growth rekindles publishers’ demand for higher share in ad revenue

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/googles-growth-jump-rekindles-publishers-demand-for-higher-share-in-ad-revenue-123556.html

 

 

‘We are driven by our Global CEO's vision to be the world's most-wanted media agency’

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/we-are-driven-by-our-global-ceos-vision-to-be-worlds-most-wanted-media-agency-123536.html

 

 

Is ad waste in connected TV making brands wary?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/is-ad-waste-in-connected-tv-making-brands-wary-123516.html

 

 

Landing pages for news: Red flag for brands?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/landing-pages-for-news-red-flags-for-brands-123484.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Nov 5, 2022 7:15 AM   |   1 min read

recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

Don’t Indian TV news business and Bollywood have the same problem?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/dont-the-indian-news-tv-business-and-bollywood-have-the-same-problem-123433.html

 

Big tech growth pause: Brands reviewing digital media mix even as India bucks the trend

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/big-tech-growth-pause-brands-reviewing-digital-media-mix-even-as-india-bucks-the-trend-123416.html

 

ABC figures show decline in newspaper circulation; industry calls it 'artificial drop'

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-figures-show-decline-in-newspaper-circulation-industry-calls-it-artificial-drop-123393.html

 

More free speech, paid blue ticks: What advertisers can expect from Elon Musk’s Twitter

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/more-free-speech-paid-blue-ticks-what-advertisers-can-expect-from-elon-musks-twitter-123364.html

 

Tech giants’ ad revenues hit plateau: Is global recession the only reason?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/tech-giants-ad-revenue-hit-plateau-is-global-recession-the-only-reason-123337.html

 

Ajit Mohan quits as Meta country head to join Snap Inc. as President (APAC)

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ajit-mohan-steps-down-as-meta-india-head-123435.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Oct 29, 2022 8:16 AM   |   1 min read

Recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

Print: Ad volumes on the rise, more for English dailies

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-ad-volumes-on-the-rise-more-for-english-dailies-123305.html

 

Divestment will address all potential competition concerns: CCI on Sony-Zee merger

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/divestment-will-address-all-potential-competition-concerns-cci-on-sony-zee-merger-123274.html

 

Google bets big on audio advertising: Are brands listening?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-bets-big-on-audio-advertising-are-brands-listening-123252.html

 

 

Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabhyata-ad-an-ode-to-female-leaderships-123247.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Oct 15, 2022 7:42 AM   |   1 min read

recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-sports-eyes-rs-300-crore-ad-revenue-from-fifa-world-cup-2022-123066.html

 

ICC T20 WC: Disney Star sells over 80% ad inventory for TV & digital

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-t20-wc-disney-star-sells-over-80-of-ad-inventory-for-tv-digital-123016.html

 

This Diwali will be good if not great, says industry

https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/this-diwali-will-be-good-if-not-great-says-industry-122984.html

 

‘Ghosting’ haunts creative agencies as more & more brands disappear after calling pitches

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ghosting-haunts-creative-agencies-as-more-more-brands-disappear-after-calling-pitches-122945.html

 

The bet is still on India because we are a very large consuming market: Prasanth Kumar

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-bet-is-still-on-india-because-we-are-a-very-large-consuming-market-prasanth-kumar-122903.html

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Oct 8, 2022 7:13 AM   |   1 min read

recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

'Like Indian Administrative Services, ad industry needs Media Administrative Services'

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/like-indian-administrative-services-am-sector-needs-media-administrative-services-122852.html

 

Small is the new big: Short-video platforms expected to make Rs 600-800 cr ad rev in 2 yrs

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/small-is-the-new-big-short-video-platforms-to-garner-rs-600-800-cr-ad-revenue-in-2-yrs-122827.html

 

30 years of Zee: How the Indian M&E industry has evolved since 1992

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/30-years-of-zee-how-the-indian-me-industry-has-evolved-since-1992-122795.html

 

Zee Media's BARC pull-out evokes mixed response

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-cant-do-anything-about-landing-pages-beyond-a-point-shashi-sinha-122763.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Oct 1, 2022 8:51 AM   |   1 min read

recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 ‘Hindi GECs captured 24% share of total GEC ad volumes in H1'22’

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hindi-gecs-captured-24-share-of-total-gec-ad-volumes-in-h122-122671.html

 ABC raises RR price to Rs 30 per kg, evokes mixed response from publishers

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-raises-rr-price-to-rs-30-per-kg-most-publishers-on-same-page-122643.html

 ABC move to include free copies riles publishers

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-move-to-include-free-copies-riles-publishers-122619.html

 NS Rajan named new ASCI Chairperson

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ns-rajan-named-new-asci-chairperson-122713.html

ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey elected as President of IAA India Chapter

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/abp-network-ceo-avinash-pandey-elected-as-president-of-iaa-india-chapter-122726.html

Zee Media to pull out channels from BARC over landing page issue

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-news-channels-pull-out-of-barc-122752.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT

Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

By exchange4media Staff | Sep 24, 2022 9:01 AM   |   1 min read

Recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

Crucial test for Byju’s: Can the edtech major sustain its big-ticket sports sponsorships?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/testing-times-for-byjus-can-the-edtech-startup-sustain-its-flashy-sports-sponsorships-122591.html

 

Big 3 telcos dial up marketing, pump in Rs 1144 crore AdEx in FY22

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/big-3-telcos-dial-up-marketing-pump-in-rs-1144-crore-adex-in-fy22-122567.html

 

Newsprint dearer than ever: Will prices stabilise or touch new highs?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/newsprint-dear-than-ever-will-prices-stabilise-or-touch-new-highs-122537.html

 

TRAI may issue amended broadcast tariff norms in Oct second half

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/trai-may-issue-amended-broadcast-tariff-norms-in-oct-second-half-122502.html

 

Music to ears: Radio players hopeful of reaching pre-Covid revenue this festive season

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/music-to-ears-radio-players-hopeful-of-reaching-pre-covid-rev-levels-this-festive-season-122472.html

 

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ai Radio e4m Recap Pitch Madison Advertising Report week that was ChatGPT