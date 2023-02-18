The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
NTO 3.0: Broadcasters send notice to cable operators on price hike
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/broadcasters-send-notice-to-cable-operators-on-price-hike-125432.html
India’s AdEx to see 16% growth in 2023: Pitch Madison Advertising Report
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/indias-adex-to-see-16-growth-in-2023-pitch-madison-advertising-report-125398.html
ChatGPT-Bard: Change in search landscape denting digital publishers’ ad revenue?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/chatgpt-bard-change-in-search-landscape-denting-digital-publishers-ad-revenue-125388.html
Putting the 'Ai' in advertising
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/putting-ai-into-advertising-125360.html
Radio in 2023: Players tuning into growth frequencies
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/radio-in-2023-players-tuning-into-growth-frequencies-125331.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 11, 2022 4:23 PM | 1 min read
We look forward to explaining how we work with publishers: Google on e4m story
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-look-forward-to-explaining-how-we-work-with-publishers-google-on-e4m-story-123588.html
Google’s good growth rekindles publishers’ demand for higher share in ad revenue
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/googles-growth-jump-rekindles-publishers-demand-for-higher-share-in-ad-revenue-123556.html
‘We are driven by our Global CEO's vision to be the world's most-wanted media agency’
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/we-are-driven-by-our-global-ceos-vision-to-be-worlds-most-wanted-media-agency-123536.html
Is ad waste in connected TV making brands wary?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/is-ad-waste-in-connected-tv-making-brands-wary-123516.html
Landing pages for news: Red flag for brands?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/landing-pages-for-news-red-flags-for-brands-123484.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 5, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read
Don’t Indian TV news business and Bollywood have the same problem?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/dont-the-indian-news-tv-business-and-bollywood-have-the-same-problem-123433.html
Big tech growth pause: Brands reviewing digital media mix even as India bucks the trend
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/big-tech-growth-pause-brands-reviewing-digital-media-mix-even-as-india-bucks-the-trend-123416.html
ABC figures show decline in newspaper circulation; industry calls it 'artificial drop'
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-figures-show-decline-in-newspaper-circulation-industry-calls-it-artificial-drop-123393.html
More free speech, paid blue ticks: What advertisers can expect from Elon Musk’s Twitter
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/more-free-speech-paid-blue-ticks-what-advertisers-can-expect-from-elon-musks-twitter-123364.html
Tech giants’ ad revenues hit plateau: Is global recession the only reason?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/tech-giants-ad-revenue-hit-plateau-is-global-recession-the-only-reason-123337.html
Ajit Mohan quits as Meta country head to join Snap Inc. as President (APAC)
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ajit-mohan-steps-down-as-meta-india-head-123435.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 29, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
Print: Ad volumes on the rise, more for English dailies
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/print-ad-volumes-on-the-rise-more-for-english-dailies-123305.html
Divestment will address all potential competition concerns: CCI on Sony-Zee merger
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/divestment-will-address-all-potential-competition-concerns-cci-on-sony-zee-merger-123274.html
Google bets big on audio advertising: Are brands listening?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-bets-big-on-audio-advertising-are-brands-listening-123252.html
Sabhyata Diwali ad: An ode to female leadership?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/sabhyata-ad-an-ode-to-female-leaderships-123247.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 15, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-sports-eyes-rs-300-crore-ad-revenue-from-fifa-world-cup-2022-123066.html
ICC T20 WC: Disney Star sells over 80% ad inventory for TV & digital
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-t20-wc-disney-star-sells-over-80-of-ad-inventory-for-tv-digital-123016.html
This Diwali will be good if not great, says industry
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/this-diwali-will-be-good-if-not-great-says-industry-122984.html
‘Ghosting’ haunts creative agencies as more & more brands disappear after calling pitches
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ghosting-haunts-creative-agencies-as-more-more-brands-disappear-after-calling-pitches-122945.html
The bet is still on India because we are a very large consuming market: Prasanth Kumar
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-bet-is-still-on-india-because-we-are-a-very-large-consuming-market-prasanth-kumar-122903.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 8, 2022 7:13 AM | 1 min read
'Like Indian Administrative Services, ad industry needs Media Administrative Services'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/like-indian-administrative-services-am-sector-needs-media-administrative-services-122852.html
Small is the new big: Short-video platforms expected to make Rs 600-800 cr ad rev in 2 yrs
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/small-is-the-new-big-short-video-platforms-to-garner-rs-600-800-cr-ad-revenue-in-2-yrs-122827.html
30 years of Zee: How the Indian M&E industry has evolved since 1992
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/30-years-of-zee-how-the-indian-me-industry-has-evolved-since-1992-122795.html
Zee Media's BARC pull-out evokes mixed response
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/barc-cant-do-anything-about-landing-pages-beyond-a-point-shashi-sinha-122763.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Oct 1, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
‘Hindi GECs captured 24% share of total GEC ad volumes in H1'22’
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hindi-gecs-captured-24-share-of-total-gec-ad-volumes-in-h122-122671.html
ABC raises RR price to Rs 30 per kg, evokes mixed response from publishers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-raises-rr-price-to-rs-30-per-kg-most-publishers-on-same-page-122643.html
ABC move to include free copies riles publishers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-move-to-include-free-copies-riles-publishers-122619.html
NS Rajan named new ASCI Chairperson
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ns-rajan-named-new-asci-chairperson-122713.html
ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey elected as President of IAA India Chapter
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/abp-network-ceo-avinash-pandey-elected-as-president-of-iaa-india-chapter-122726.html
Zee Media to pull out channels from BARC over landing page issue
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-news-channels-pull-out-of-barc-122752.html
Recap: The Week That Was
We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 24, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Crucial test for Byju’s: Can the edtech major sustain its big-ticket sports sponsorships?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/testing-times-for-byjus-can-the-edtech-startup-sustain-its-flashy-sports-sponsorships-122591.html
Big 3 telcos dial up marketing, pump in Rs 1144 crore AdEx in FY22
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/big-3-telcos-dial-up-marketing-pump-in-rs-1144-crore-adex-in-fy22-122567.html
Newsprint dearer than ever: Will prices stabilise or touch new highs?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/newsprint-dear-than-ever-will-prices-stabilise-or-touch-new-highs-122537.html
TRAI may issue amended broadcast tariff norms in Oct second half
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/trai-may-issue-amended-broadcast-tariff-norms-in-oct-second-half-122502.html
Music to ears: Radio players hopeful of reaching pre-Covid revenue this festive season
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/music-to-ears-radio-players-hopeful-of-reaching-pre-covid-rev-levels-this-festive-season-122472.html
