Putting the 'Ai' in advertising
With AI, advertisers can create unique experiences for each customer based on their behaviour, preferences and demographic information, say experts
Open AI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Elon Musk’s Twitter threads; all these content generating platforms turned newsmakers are the new wild frontiers of the digital landscape. With billions being poured into developing AI capabilities, all avenues are seemingly open.
From local to national governments, multinational corporate titans to small but feisty start-ups, college applicants to stock traders, one and all are diverting their attention and resources towards Artificial Intelligence, and how it can help them perform more efficiently and effectively. And the advertising media industry, always at the forefront of technological revolutions, is far from behind.
In the opinion of Heeru Dingra, Chief Business Officer, Dentsu Creative India, with the ongoing advancements in AI technology, its integration into the advertising and marketing sectors will only continue to grow, bringing significant benefits to both businesses and consumers.
Some of the key areas, she believes, will be affected include Personalised Advertising, Predictive Advertising, Content Marketing, Conversational Marketing, and Enhanced Creativity.
With AI, advertisers can create unique experiences for each customer based on their behaviour, preferences, and demographic information, with prime examples being the Cadbury Shahrukh Ad or Heinz AI Ketchup.
On Target
According to Dingra, this will grow manifold as AI-powered personalization significantly impacts the effectiveness and efficiency of campaigns, at scale, driving higher levels of engagement, higher conversion rates, increased brand loyalty, and more positive customer experience.
“Historically, AI was used for lower funnel performance optimization tasks. Now, marketers and agencies would try to embed the technology throughout more phases of the funnel process with improved targeting, personalization and the ability to optimize advertising campaigns in real-time,” says Dingra, adding that this will allow companies to quickly and efficiently adjust their advertising strategies to reach the right people with the right message, at the right time.
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of Sociowash, points out that today's users rely significantly on the internet to make their purchasing decisions, giving advertisers enormous power to sway consumers' choices, even as AI will help reduce the amount of time and resources marketers spend while enhancing the effectiveness of their customer-oriented campaigns.
“It will inevitably exist in all digital spheres because of its potential for streamlining answers and giving users valuable content and services. In addition to this, chatbots will produce genuine real-time responses that address the user's concerns,” he says.
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that AI allows collection and collation of significant consumer data, which can help marketers to discern patterns and allow you to go hyperlocal with relevant personalized messages.
“All the old-school ways of delivering, calculating, and analyzing a successful campaign will be needed to let go and those who adapt will see a lot more growth than those who are rigid and take time to deploy the technology on a day-to-day basis,” says Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO and Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc, adding, “Using ChatGPT or similar modules for advertising campaigns will be a norm and you’ll start seeing them very soon.”
Creativity on Tap
In fact, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, says some of the best use cases of AI across media tech stacks are in the field of copywriting, conceptualizing, video editing and also thought starters in certain areas. “This will definitely impact humans, especially when it comes to thinking fast. It can be a potent tool to speed up productivity. The most successful brands will be those that embrace AI, but it won't replace human creativity; rather, it will help in productivity,” he says.
Dhingra also believes that AI has great potential to augment creativity by providing new techniques to explore and express ideas, while also allowing for more effective testing and optimization of creative concepts.
“However, there is a potential risk of repetition and a decline in creativity due to oversimplification of technical capabilities and a lack of original artistic input. Thus, there will be a need for human expertise in areas such as strategy, messaging, and storytelling,” she cautions, saying the integration of AI and human expertise will spur the industry to expand the boundaries of creativity and drive continuous innovation.
That being said, Agarwal believes it will not replace the human element, nor take away jobs, but instead help creative heads increase their own efficiency and give them leverage of time to follow more creative pursuits.
Solanki agrees, saying “AI enhances our creative strategies by supplementing our ideas with data-driven insights, allowing us to optimize our campaigns for maximum impact. However, apart from effective data analysis, the creative process also involves a blend of human intuition and imagination.”
“AI is being portrayed as this all powerful solution to all our creative problems, but it is not capable of genuine creative thoughts, which is where the brilliance of creative wizards comes into play, thinking of insights and nuances from real human experiences,” says Agarwal, concluding, “AI is definitely going to play a massive role in the future, as ML is already doing today, in the backdrop, intensively, making lives of us marketers easier, and we are looking forward to the future this holds.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SC not to modify Google’s anti-trust ruling
The apex court has said there was no need to furnish any clarification, as asked by the tech giant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:43 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has refused to modify its January order in the Android anti-trust case. The court had asked Google to make changes in the Android ecosystem as per the CCI's order.
Google had said there was a need to clarify but the court said there was no need for that.
In January, Google had said they will cooperate with the anti-trust authority Competition Commission of India. This was after the apex court turned down the Google's request to block the anti-trust order.
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-will-cooperate-with-cci-124889.html
The spokesperson of the US giant had noted, “Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation. We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yahoo lay-off affects India ops, pink slips given to most in the team
The company has said it will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo For Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023; nearly 1,000 employees will be asked to go this week
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has said it will be laying off 20% of its workforce and restructure its ad tech division. Employees in its India division are also being asked to go.
Nearly 1,000 employees will be given the pink slips this week.
In a statement, Yahoo said: "We are transforming our ad tech division, Yahoo for Business, to set it up for long-term success. Over several years, the strategy of our ads business was to compete in the ad tech industry by offering a 'unified stack' consisting of our Demand Side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Native platforms. Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and struggled to live up to our high standards across the entire stack.
Today, we are narrowing our focus and future investments solely on our flagship DSP business, which has a strong market position and high-growth potential. The new division will be called, simply, Yahoo Advertising. In redoubling our efforts on the DSP on an omni-channel basis, we will prioritize support for our top global customers and re-launch dedicated ad sales teams towards Yahoo's owned & operated properties (including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, and more). At the same time, we will sunset our SSP, while fully shifting our Native efforts to the 30-year partnership with Taboola that was announced in November.
Given the new focus of the new Yahoo Advertising group, we will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo For Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023 (over 20% of the total workforce of Yahoo, Inc.), including nearly 1,000 employees this week. These decisions are never easy, but we believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners."
Some reports say employees were informed on Thursday that 12% staffers will be given the pink slip by the end of the day.
Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone has said that the layoffs were not due to economic issues but rather to strengthen the Yahoo for Business advertising unit.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TVF Originals joins hands with ASUS India for new web series 'Followers'
The series integrates ASUS' latest creators series laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS' Creator Series devices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:06 PM | 3 min read
TVF Originals (The Viral Fever) in collaboration with ASUS India launched a new web series - Followers. The three episodes web series is centred around an aspiring creator's quest to create content to garner more followers and seek more collaboration opportunities with brands that lead her into the tricky ransom situation. The first episode of the “Followers” got streamed on its millennial focussed YouTube Channel – The Timeliners on January 20. Available in the Hindi language, the next two episodes will be released by the end of January 2023. ‘Followers’ has already garnered 1.1 million Youtube views and 500,000 unique viewers.
As part of the partnership with the TVF, the Followers web series effortlessly integrates ASUS' latest creators Series Laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS' Creator Series devices include cutting-edge technology and innovative designs that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience that helps do multitask and helps enhance the productivity of the content creators.
The new web series features fresh leads from the OTT platforms, including Nupur Nagpal, Gagan Arora, and Rajat Dahiya. Gagan Arora and Nupur Nagpal were previously seen together in the blockbuster series – College Romance.
Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to announce our association with TVF, India’s one of the most popular streaming platforms. With the increased internet penetration in urban as well as rural cities, the short-video format & social media platforms have seen significant growth resulting in an exponential boom of content creators in the country. We at ASUS always believe in providing innovative solutions to consumers. This web series effortlessly integrates ASUS' latest creators series of laptops, with features that will benefit the creators to multitask and enhance productivity for content curation.”
Vijay Koshy, President at The Viral Fever, said, “ASUS has introduced a complete range of OLED laptop series for all types of creators. They wanted to bring out the value this adds to creators in a story appealing to the creative community, which led to the birth of the show 'Followers'. The world of digital influencers & creators has become a new landscape for Youth who are not just consuming a lot of digital content but even creating it actively. Many youngsters now choose this as their core profession. The mini-series portrays the struggles of one such upcoming creator Sunaina whose world collides with one desperate hotel employee Sippy trying to save his job & what follows is a comedy of errors. ASUS fits in the story perfectly through the upcoming creators’ lens as it makes content creation a breeze for her.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Radhika Apte highlight risks of HPV in new campaign for MSD Pharmaceuticals
In the film, Apte subtly highlights the unnecessary censorship surrounding conversations about sexual health and wellness
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
#DontGetCaughtByHPV is a campaign by MSD Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention. The latest leg of the campaign stars Indian actress Radhika Apte, who aims to educate the youth of India about the risks and prevention of HPV.
In the film, Apte subtly highlights the unnecessary censorship surrounding conversations about sexual health and wellness. Aiming to break the silence, Apte encourages the audience to learn about HPV by talking to an expert through www.letsfighthpv.com, the one-stop destination for all things HPV.
MSD Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme, launched its campaign #DontGetCaughtByHPV to spread awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention. Schbang kicked off the campaign in 2022 with a film starring VJ Bani, Sayani Gupta and Raja Kumari. The website, www.letsfighthpv.com is also developed by Schbang.
The omnichannel campaign covered multiple touchpoints over three months, collaborating with platforms and influencers known to break stereotypes that traditionally weigh women down. For example, the campaign collaborated with HateCopy and Tape A Tale on digital platforms, opening up conversations about sex and sexual health for Indians.
Vikram Turakhia, Digital Lead - Consumer Comms, MSD India said, "We have always been a patient-first organisation, therefore it becomes our prerogative to make the young adults of our nation aware of HPV and HPV-related cancers; protection from which can prevent loss of life. One should talk to their doctor for relevant information and preventive measures."
Commenting on the campaign, Ria Shah, Group Solutions Manager, Schbang said, “With #DontGetCaught we wanted to break the taboo around HPV, and who better to do so than Radhika Apte, a revered celebrity known for speaking up and breaking the taboos herself. Our latest leg is aimed at sparking more conversations and pushing the audience to take action against HPV and ask their doctor about it.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'India contributes 0.5% to global AVGC-XR sector, AniMela seeks to change the status quo'
Backed by France’s Annecy Fest, India’s first-ever international festival of AVGC-XR 'AniMela' is to be held in Mumbai in November
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
The Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF) in partnership with the Annecy Festival of France, will hold AniMela, the country’s first-ever international festival for animation, VFX, XR, gaming and comics in Mumbai this November.
“We are a country of 1.4 billion people who constitute 17 percent of the global population. Yet, our share in the AVGC-XR sector is a mere 0.2 or 0.5 percent which is just the tip of the iceberg. India has world-class talent and immense potential to increase its market share to 5-7 percent by 2030,” says Kireet Khurana, Director of AVAF.
Khurana, who has directed an animation-live action blend film “Toonpur Ka Superhero”, insists that Animela doesn't aim to compete with existing AVGC festivals like Comic Con.
The government of India hopes that the sector can become the torch bearer of “Create in India” and “Brand India”. The government has even set up a task force to promote the industry.
As per the government data, India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TikTok asks entire Indian staff to leave: Report
The company let go of nearly 40 employees
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read
ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok has fired its entire India workforce, according to a report in a prominent business news portal.
The company let go of 40 people, claimed the report. The fired employees have been promised nine months of severance pay.
According to the report, the employees have been told that February 28 will be their last day with the company.
"The entire team was informed. We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off, so look for jobs. Most people will be given 90 days severance," the report quoted a source as saying.
"We have taken the decision to close our India remote sales support hub, which was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to our global and regional sales teams. We greatly appreciate these employees and their impact on our company, and will ensure they are supported at this difficult time," said a TikTok Spokesperson
TikTok is banned in India and most of these workers were engaged in the Dubai and Brazil markets.
When the Indian government banned TikTok, the platform had more than 200 million users in India and the country ws seen as its biggest overseas market.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ferrero Rocher brings alive sweet moments of love in digital film for Valentine's
The campaign will be leveraged across social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ has released a new digital campaign #MomentsOfLove to celebrate love. Aiming to bring alive the feeling of happiness and love to the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the campaign features Ferrero Rocher Moments as the perfect gift for your loved ones. Whether it's the personalized gift exchanges or a romantic candlelight dinner, it's the moments that we share with our loved ones that truly make this day special. The digital film ends by positioning Ferrero Rocher Moments as the gift that not only brings extra sparkle to the celebration of love but also makes the special moments perfect.
The campaign builds on the idea of connecting with your loved ones and creating perfect sweet memories.
Be it an evening spent together at home or an impromptu late-night drive or making precious memories every day that need to be celebrated. The video highlights celebrating moments into special #MomentsOfLove with Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “With our new Ferrero Rocher Moments campaign #MomentsOfLove, we wish to make every moment special with your loved ones and celebrate Valentine’s Day. The campaign highlights the true spirit of love and brings alive precious and unforgettable moments in our lives.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube