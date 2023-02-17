NTO 3.0: Broadcasters send notice to cable operators on price hike

The notice has been sent to AIDCF members who have decided not to raise channel pricing till a case in this regard is being heard by the Kerala HC

Big broadcasters have sent a notice to cable operators asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. According to sources, the notice has been sent to All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members, including Hathway, who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.

In the notice, broadcasters have given cable operators 48 hours to sign the RIO, failing which actions, including disconnections of signals, will be taken against them.

A source close to the AIDCF confirmed that the cable operators received the notice from broadcasters on February 15.

Meanwhile, some of the leading cable operators have already started running a scroll on TV channels stating that the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI and it may switch off the channels from the platform.

“Dear Consumers; the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI. Please note that broadcasters may switch off the channels from our platform as we have decided to protect the interest of the consumers against any hike in channel prices. Request your cooperation,” reads the scroll.

In January, the AIDCF moved the Kerala High Court for a stay against the implementation of the NTO 3.0. AIDCF has requested the court to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and put a cap on the maximum price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)