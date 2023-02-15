ChatGPT-Bard: Change in search landscape denting digital publishers’ ad revenue?
With people shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, referral traffic from Search towards news websites is declining, say industry players
Microsoft-backed ChatGPT hasn’t only impacted Google Search but Indian publishers as well who are at loggerheads with Google to get a fair share in the latter’s digital advertising revenue.
Publishers have already started feeling the pinch due to the rising popularity of three-month-old ChatGPT. Recently launched Bard which is still in its beta version has the potential to make things worse for publishers.
AI-powered ChatGPT, which has now been incorporated into Microsoft Search engine Bing and browser Edge, has started causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search, say digital publishers, who are now concerned about the loss in digital ad revenue.
Abhishek Karnani, Director of the Free Press Journal Group and Vice President of India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), admits that Indian publishers are very worried about the drop in traffic and hence the ad revenue.
Karnani says, “Chatbots will surely impact referral traffic and ad revenue. We are all eagerly waiting to see their evolution.”
Gyan Gupta, a digital leader, who is currently Chief Product, Technology and Growth Officer at Bada Business and has earlier worked with Dainik Bhaskar Digital, echoes the sentiments.
“Ad revenue model may not be sustainable in near future. Like global publications, Indian publications will also have to focus their energies on earning revenue through subscription," Gupta remarked.
"News sites haven't been impacted by ChatGPT," says Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head - Digital, The Hindu Group. He, however, says, "AI-powered chatbots have the potential to change the entire search landscape. If you go to the very crux of why people search, you will realize that a lot of it is aimed to find answers. In many such use cases, the search process is inefficient, as the user has to first search then study many results that are displayed and then finally get the answers. AI tools can remove this inefficiency and provide the answers directly. So a lot of search that is aimed at finding answers may move to AI tools over a period of time.”
Content websites as footnotes?
Clicks and traffic to most of the content sites will come down by 40 per cent soon, SEO and digital experts warn.
Interestingly, chatGPT collects information from the internet itself while answering the questions. Most of its answers are allegedly sourced from news websites only.
Bing chat mentions them as footnotes which will impact their visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs), which has further angered the publishers. It takes multiple hops to reach the website in the chatGPT-powered Bing. Experts are expecting a similar experience in Bard-AI as well.
“Not only news sites, but sports, travel and other domains and even Wikipedia will also be affected as chatbot makers have not invested in content creation. They are picking information from other digital platforms at no cost and presenting them as their chatbot’s answers. This is unfair to content producers,” says Sandeep Amar, digital expert and founder of pdlab.me.
DNPA concerned
Sujata Gupta, secretary general of India’s Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a body comprising leading print and television media companies, said, “Too early to say, but looking at the initial outcomes from these tools, there is a very high possibility that there will be a significant disruption in the search and content discovery space.”
“Search business, which is the world's leading ad revenue driver and accounts for the largest share of Google ad revenues, is all set to face disruption perhaps for the first time ever in the last couple of decades,” Gupta said.
She added, “It's too early to say how user behaviour will pan out and if sufficient user mass will move away from traditional search engines to conversational AI tools like ChatGPT. But either way it will need credible content generated by the news media to answer user queries.”
Currently AI tools do not show the source of information, so journalists and other researchers who write well researched content pieces may have issues with the answers provided by AI tools, she noted.
Bing getting popular
Google pocketed Rs 25,000 crore from digital advertising in India alone in FY22. India’s overall digital ad revenue has been growing consistently so far with Google having the lion’s share of about 70 per cent.
However, with the entry of ChatGPT, things have changed suddenly. Bing’s search jumped 10x in Apple phones. Google lost hefty revenue after gaffes emerged in the hastily launched Bard’s preview video.
The emergence of ChatGPT and Bard is unlikely to affect the search engine results or the digital ad revenue much, says Sanjay Sehgal, Chairman & CEO at MSys Technologies, Venture & Angel Investor, Philanthropist.
aha to invest Rs 1000 crore over next 3 years
Money to go towards expansion in new languages and genres, said promoter Allu Aravind and CEO Ajit Thakur
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 6:23 PM | 2 min read
Regional language OTT platform aha’s promoter Allu Aravind and CEO Ajit Thakur have announced their expansion plans for the next three years, where they have committed to infusing an investment of over Rs 1000 crores into consolidation of their current languages and expansion to new languages and genres.
Giving details about the investment at a roundtable, Aravind shared, "We are happy with the run we've had in these three years. We know that aha came in and catered to a gap in the OTT space by offering 100% local content. Today three years since, we are successful in Telugu and we are growing fast in Tamil and I believe the time has come for us to grow further into more languages. I am happy to say that over the next three years, we have a solid plan of growth with expansion into new languages and genres; and to that end, we are committed to infusing Rs 1000 crores.”
Thakur added to the specifics of the expansion plan, “Today aha is synonymous with 100% local entertainment. We believe within our current markets we have a lot more to offer beyond the films and original series that we have come to be known for. We are committed to making aha a super app for our local audiences, and towards that over the next three years we will offer gaming, news, K-dramas, short form, interactive content, and a host of other features on our platform. In addition, we have also started working on our plans to launch in Malayalam and Kannada.”
Amazon to acquire MX Player?
Both Times Internet and Amazon are tight-lipped about it, but sources privy to the matter say the talks are in an advance stage
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Amazon is eyeing to acquire MX Player, one of the largest OTT platforms in India, to expand its entertainment business in one of largest consumer markets in the world, sources said.
Amazon already has Prime Video with an estimated 28 million users in India. MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
“We have received a few interests with regards to acquisition of MX Player but nothing is concrete. We have ourselves acquired a few properties recently and most likely will retain MX Player in our portfolio,” sources at Times Internet said on condition of anonymity.
Times Internet and Amazon both have not responded to e4m queries in this regard.
MX Player was acquired by the Times Internet for $140 million in 2018.
Incidentally, MX Player was ranked as the third most downloaded OTT app globally in 2022, in the State of Mobile 2023 report by Data.ai. In India, MX Player was the most downloaded app.
MX Player launched as a video player on 18 July 2011. In 2019, it was relaunched as an OTT platform with original programming.
SC not to modify Google’s anti-trust ruling
The apex court has said there was no need to furnish any clarification, as asked by the tech giant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:43 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has refused to modify its January order in the Android anti-trust case. The court had asked Google to make changes in the Android ecosystem as per the CCI's order.
Google had said there was a need to clarify but the court said there was no need for that.
In January, Google had said they will cooperate with the anti-trust authority Competition Commission of India. This was after the apex court turned down the Google's request to block the anti-trust order.
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-will-cooperate-with-cci-124889.html
The spokesperson of the US giant had noted, “Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation. We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.”
Yahoo lay-off affects India ops, pink slips given to most in the team
The company has said it will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo For Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023; nearly 1,000 employees will be asked to go this week
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has said it will be laying off 20% of its workforce and restructure its ad tech division. Employees in its India division are also being asked to go.
Nearly 1,000 employees will be given the pink slips this week.
In a statement, Yahoo said: "We are transforming our ad tech division, Yahoo for Business, to set it up for long-term success. Over several years, the strategy of our ads business was to compete in the ad tech industry by offering a 'unified stack' consisting of our Demand Side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Native platforms. Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and struggled to live up to our high standards across the entire stack.
Today, we are narrowing our focus and future investments solely on our flagship DSP business, which has a strong market position and high-growth potential. The new division will be called, simply, Yahoo Advertising. In redoubling our efforts on the DSP on an omni-channel basis, we will prioritize support for our top global customers and re-launch dedicated ad sales teams towards Yahoo's owned & operated properties (including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, and more). At the same time, we will sunset our SSP, while fully shifting our Native efforts to the 30-year partnership with Taboola that was announced in November.
Given the new focus of the new Yahoo Advertising group, we will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo For Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023 (over 20% of the total workforce of Yahoo, Inc.), including nearly 1,000 employees this week. These decisions are never easy, but we believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners."
Some reports say employees were informed on Thursday that 12% staffers will be given the pink slip by the end of the day.
Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone has said that the layoffs were not due to economic issues but rather to strengthen the Yahoo for Business advertising unit.
TVF Originals joins hands with ASUS India for new web series 'Followers'
The series integrates ASUS' latest creators series laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS' Creator Series devices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:06 PM | 3 min read
TVF Originals (The Viral Fever) in collaboration with ASUS India launched a new web series - Followers. The three episodes web series is centred around an aspiring creator's quest to create content to garner more followers and seek more collaboration opportunities with brands that lead her into the tricky ransom situation. The first episode of the “Followers” got streamed on its millennial focussed YouTube Channel – The Timeliners on January 20. Available in the Hindi language, the next two episodes will be released by the end of January 2023. ‘Followers’ has already garnered 1.1 million Youtube views and 500,000 unique viewers.
As part of the partnership with the TVF, the Followers web series effortlessly integrates ASUS' latest creators Series Laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS' Creator Series devices include cutting-edge technology and innovative designs that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience that helps do multitask and helps enhance the productivity of the content creators.
The new web series features fresh leads from the OTT platforms, including Nupur Nagpal, Gagan Arora, and Rajat Dahiya. Gagan Arora and Nupur Nagpal were previously seen together in the blockbuster series – College Romance.
Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to announce our association with TVF, India’s one of the most popular streaming platforms. With the increased internet penetration in urban as well as rural cities, the short-video format & social media platforms have seen significant growth resulting in an exponential boom of content creators in the country. We at ASUS always believe in providing innovative solutions to consumers. This web series effortlessly integrates ASUS' latest creators series of laptops, with features that will benefit the creators to multitask and enhance productivity for content curation.”
Vijay Koshy, President at The Viral Fever, said, “ASUS has introduced a complete range of OLED laptop series for all types of creators. They wanted to bring out the value this adds to creators in a story appealing to the creative community, which led to the birth of the show 'Followers'. The world of digital influencers & creators has become a new landscape for Youth who are not just consuming a lot of digital content but even creating it actively. Many youngsters now choose this as their core profession. The mini-series portrays the struggles of one such upcoming creator Sunaina whose world collides with one desperate hotel employee Sippy trying to save his job & what follows is a comedy of errors. ASUS fits in the story perfectly through the upcoming creators’ lens as it makes content creation a breeze for her.”
Radhika Apte highlight risks of HPV in new campaign for MSD Pharmaceuticals
In the film, Apte subtly highlights the unnecessary censorship surrounding conversations about sexual health and wellness
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
#DontGetCaughtByHPV is a campaign by MSD Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention. The latest leg of the campaign stars Indian actress Radhika Apte, who aims to educate the youth of India about the risks and prevention of HPV.
In the film, Apte subtly highlights the unnecessary censorship surrounding conversations about sexual health and wellness. Aiming to break the silence, Apte encourages the audience to learn about HPV by talking to an expert through www.letsfighthpv.com, the one-stop destination for all things HPV.
MSD Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme, launched its campaign #DontGetCaughtByHPV to spread awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention. Schbang kicked off the campaign in 2022 with a film starring VJ Bani, Sayani Gupta and Raja Kumari. The website, www.letsfighthpv.com is also developed by Schbang.
The omnichannel campaign covered multiple touchpoints over three months, collaborating with platforms and influencers known to break stereotypes that traditionally weigh women down. For example, the campaign collaborated with HateCopy and Tape A Tale on digital platforms, opening up conversations about sex and sexual health for Indians.
Vikram Turakhia, Digital Lead - Consumer Comms, MSD India said, "We have always been a patient-first organisation, therefore it becomes our prerogative to make the young adults of our nation aware of HPV and HPV-related cancers; protection from which can prevent loss of life. One should talk to their doctor for relevant information and preventive measures."
Commenting on the campaign, Ria Shah, Group Solutions Manager, Schbang said, “With #DontGetCaught we wanted to break the taboo around HPV, and who better to do so than Radhika Apte, a revered celebrity known for speaking up and breaking the taboos herself. Our latest leg is aimed at sparking more conversations and pushing the audience to take action against HPV and ask their doctor about it.”
'India contributes 0.5% to global AVGC-XR sector, AniMela seeks to change the status quo'
Backed by France’s Annecy Fest, India’s first-ever international festival of AVGC-XR 'AniMela' is to be held in Mumbai in November
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
The Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF) in partnership with the Annecy Festival of France, will hold AniMela, the country’s first-ever international festival for animation, VFX, XR, gaming and comics in Mumbai this November.
“We are a country of 1.4 billion people who constitute 17 percent of the global population. Yet, our share in the AVGC-XR sector is a mere 0.2 or 0.5 percent which is just the tip of the iceberg. India has world-class talent and immense potential to increase its market share to 5-7 percent by 2030,” says Kireet Khurana, Director of AVAF.
Khurana, who has directed an animation-live action blend film “Toonpur Ka Superhero”, insists that Animela doesn't aim to compete with existing AVGC festivals like Comic Con.
The government of India hopes that the sector can become the torch bearer of “Create in India” and “Brand India”. The government has even set up a task force to promote the industry.
As per the government data, India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.
