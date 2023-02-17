'Separating advertising from integrated marketing communication is tough today'
At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, panellists engaged in a discussion on the topic ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’
The second panel discussion at the Pitch Madison Advertising report brought in reputed professionals from various sectors to discuss and share insights on Integrated Marketing Communication under the topic 'Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?'.
On the panel were Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico; Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd and Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited. The session was chaired by Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.
Sakhuja opened the session by asking the speakers about that one IMC campaign that has been close to their hearts. Bose was the first to go. “My favourite is the one where we launched the brand Godrej Aer, especially because there was no money. It will be about 10 years old now. It is a home freshener brand and we had launched it in 2012. The best part is when you are launching a brand, the budget is absolutely limited. If there is some spare money after the core categories and brands in the company, you would be spending on this. That is where we actually tried experiential marketing. We had to go much beyond television, which was a traditional media and at that time, digital was just about taking off. So, we used all sorts of sources of reach while maximising on ROI for every penny spent. With limited money, what we did was, within three years, we actually became the market leaders.”
Moorthy defined IMC by elucidating that IMC done well is basically an idea that derives from its strategy. “I think if you have ideas that lines itself well with what your initial advertising strategy was, and are able to use the medium in order to develop or build on the strategy it would be defined as IMC. It is the use of multimedia and understanding the nuances of different media and being able to adapt core advertising ideas into ideas that deliver the same communication job. But do it in a way that fits the medium,” he added.
Subramanyam further stated, “In every action, we do as a marketer, you will see a lot more investment going into performance than what it used to. Many of us are spending a lot more on what we think or what we are able to really attribute to good ROI.”
Concluding the session Bose conveyed, “Separating advertisement from IMC is a little tough task in today’s world because you have to reach out to the consumers where they are today. So, TV and digital have to go hand-in-hand. The need for IMC or changing the advertisement which you usually use actually depends on what is the brand’s objective. Consistent message from the brand is critical and you reach out with that message where you think the consumer is at that point in time.”
TV & digital need to be viewed through the same lens: Vikram Sakhuja
The Partner & Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH reviewed media practices at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:43 PM | 3 min read
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, decoded “the sense and nonsense in the media world” at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023.
Sakhuja reviewed some of the media practices, which have become ingrained over the years, and added his perspective, while noting that over Rs 1 lakh crore is slated to be spent on AdEx in 2023.
Advertisements today were no longer perpetuating the brand that they are supposed to build, he noted. “Isn’t the point of advertising to reinforce the values a brand stands for,” he asked. Citing the example of McDonald’s advertising over the years, he said that advertising works via reinforcement of key equities that the brand has built by which the consumer can remember you. “With more than 90% of a brand’s budget going into media costs and less than 10% into the creation of advertising, I think it’s a huge waste if you are not building these basic equities into your brand,” he said, addressing advertisers and creative agencies.
Sakhuja also addressed the subject of advertisers not adapting their advertisement to the medium or platform on which they were using it. Each medium has its own syntax and has to be recognised for its powers: TV / cinema for its emotion, drama and big picture, radio as a “companion medium”, while OOH ads need to ‘impactful and visual with few words, where ‘Less is More’.
He also weighed in on the problems of a “pavlovian response of advertising on sales”. “It’s important to understand how advertising works, and the communication for a particular ad campaign. For newer brands, the task is simply to create awareness for the new proposition by building reach and frequency, he said. For mature brands, expectations need to be tempered as category advertising while not growing the category much. “It is essential to re-bring and reinforce the strategic or psychological equities of a mature or established brand.”
Noting that media is now much more than a delivery pipe for advertising to deliver messages, Sakhuja said it allows one to do associative marketing, clutter-breaking impact, build higher order brand values and so on.
Delving on whether advertising is only about “brand salience” or actually about communication, Sakhuja said that while he was a believer of brevity and non-extravagant ACDs (Average Commercial Durations) he was not a fan of the “10-second edits” on premium properties like IPL. ACDs need to be managed wisely, he stated.
He also questioned the logic behind planning TV and Digital in silos, when both are video and viewing is seamless. It would be much simpler to plan TV & Digital as one similar video plan, he pointed out. They need to be viewed exactly through the same lens. Digital video planning needs to be integrated using the same metrics as the ones, which have worked successfully through the years for TV, he stressed.
Questioning the media TG practices followed by marketers and advertisers on digital, he advised brands to relax their TG definitions to make it closer to their business target group. He also deliberated on rethinking TV planning around the HSM and other regional markets.
Sakhuja summed up his talk by saying that in today’s TV media landscape brands need to choose markets with more granularity, and TG with less granularity in the case of digital media.
Ad spends on e-commerce on the rise: Sankalp Mehrotra, Flipkart
Mehrotra, VP - Monetisation, Flipkart, took the stage at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, and shared insights on the growth of e-commerce media in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 unveiling event hosted by the exchange4media group in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sankalp Mehrotra, VP - Monetisation, Flipkart, took the centre stage to deliver a special address on ‘The growing importance of Retail Media’.
Mehrotra started by sharing insights on the current scenario of the e-commerce media in the country. “India has the 3rd largest e-commerce base globally and the factors facilitating this growth are ubiquitous data, and the rise of the middle class and the GenZ or digital natives becoming a part of the key consuming segment. The e-commerce market is expected to grow to $170 billion by the end of 2027.”
He further explained how e-commerce follows a predictable trajectory as it has three stages: early adoption, growing stickiness and massification. India, as a market, is in stage two and taking rapid strides towards the third stage now, Mehrotra stated.
Talking about the extent of ad spending, he shared that e-commerce media is at upwards of $1 billion and spends, and it is growing faster than the growth of digital adex. Adding on what fuels this growth, Mehrotra said, “The first thing is search verticalisation as search has changed drastically from horizontal search - the user journey is starting from e-commerce platforms. Secondly, most people come to a destination like ours to research even when buying offline. And finally, the customer is already there to shop and for the longest time advertisers have wanted to have a full-funnel view of what is happening to their advertising dollars, and commerce media facilitates just that.”
According to Mehrotra, the top trend in e-commerce is micro-segmentation. “There is a wide cohort of consumers coming in, there are different kinds of consumers who face different kinds of barriers and have different motivations. Along with micro-segmentation, there are new models of e-commerce coming in like social commerce, video commerce and quick commerce. New experiences are being created for the consumers.”
Concluding his address about what the future looks like for e-commerce, Mehrotra shared that the advertising spending on e-commerce is only rising where 80% of the spends is likely to be net new. “Nearly 40% of commerce advertising spends are spent for the top of the funnel and it has to be for brand-building. Therefore, as we move towards the future, commerce advertising needs to be part of every media outreach.”
Need for adaptability & frank experimentation far greater than before: Bharat Puri
The MD of Pidilite Industries graced the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 and shared insights about building brands, staying relevant to the times and much more
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 8:56 AM | 4 min read
To build brands, you need to be innovative, remain consistent, and look for long-term impact, not the impressions, says Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite Industries.
Puri was the Chief Guest at the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 on Wednesday in Mumbai. He shared his insights using analogies from cricket, making the session quite interesting.
“The principles won't change irrespective of whether cricket moves from Test to T20, or otherwise. It all starts with understanding your consumer. If you listen to MS Dhoni's quick comments on the stump mic, you will know that he's got a much better understanding of his opponents than most of the captains have ever had. The same thing applies to industry captains, who understand the consumer journey, where and how it happens,” explains Puri.
Innovation
Sharing an anecdote about Cadbury’s marketing strategy during his previous stint at Mondelez, Puri spoke about the company’s plans to project its products for senior citizens abroad even as conventional wisdom says that chocolates are for younger persons.
“We introduced a brand called marvellous creations. Everyone asked why we would introduce a children's brand for grandparents. The product had candy and gems in it. In India, it did well among children too but internationally it was one of our biggest successes over a three-year period. The brand did $500 million in its first year of operations by understanding the consumer and keeping the consumer at the center,” Puri noted.
He further stated that consumers and media consumption both have changed but content is still at the heart of communication. It is important to know what people watch and when they watch, Puri noted.
He also cited the example of Fevikwik’s “Todo Nahi Jodo”, a sustained campaign series that takes a humorous look at the complicated relationship between India and Pakistan by placing the two protagonists at the famous Wagah border. The ads were released during cricket tournaments.
Innovation is the key, he said, while talking about the ‘worms in Cadbury’ incident. Puri also spoke about how a lot of media personalities came out in support of the brand through innovative ways on live television. He added that this gave the brand the credibility it required to bounce back.
Stressing that technological innovations have changed the media for good, Puri said that tech and data now aid in making marketing strategies. One can chart the marketing plan for a distant city, target a test pilot and then scale up with the help of tech.
Highlighting the importance of consistency in marketing, Puri mentioned brands like Kent that has had actor-MP Hema Malini as its brand ambassador for long now.
Adaptability
Mass TV is still the quickest way to build a brand but the ability to experiment, the ability to keep fine-tuning the media mix and the opportunities that it gives were never available earlier, Puri remarked. “I think the need for adaptability is as strong as ever. Just as a set of cricketers adapted to T20 and some didn't.”
Speaking of brands adapting to changing times, Puri cited the instance of Fevicol and how it is pretty much an adjective in India today rather than the name of a brand.
“That famous Ronaldo tweet, in which he snubbed Coke, was converted into a Fevicol ad and it trended. This is again an example of brands adapting while keeping the core the same but not being afraid to experiment, not being afraid to push the envelope,” he said, adding that today the need for adaptability and frank experimentation is far greater than it was before.
Puri also remarked how the top 10 non-celebrity influencers put together still have more reach than some of the OTT channels. “It is clearly not about what you tell the consumer about the brand. It’s what consumers tell each other.”
Concluding his address, Puri advised leaders to experiment, innovate, and not be afraid of failure.
It makes business sense to have news on TV: Avinash Pandey
At the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, the CEO of ABP Network said as long as people are interested in consuming news, it will be available across a variety of platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 8:58 AM | 4 min read
On a day the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 was released showing a marked shift in various trends towards digital, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network Pvt. Ltd., spoke on ‘why news TV will survive the digital onslaught?’
Quipping that his talk wouldn’t be focused entirely on BARC issues, whatever might have been expected, Pandey noted that to begin with, he didn’t entirely agree with the logic behind the question. “For over a decade now, people from drawing rooms to boardrooms have been telling us that TV is in danger due to digital, and for some reason news TV is the segment they pick on most. Everyone seems to know the best ways to run our newsrooms and what works and what causes controversy. The accepted wisdom seems to be that news will disappear from TV sooner or later, because it is more dynamic and freely available now on digital devices.”
Pandey pointed out that even if too many people hadn’t watched news on TV screens in a month, they would have watched news channel anchors and the most recent news on their phones. “So despite the naysayers and doomsday predictors, the medium survives not only in India, but around the world. There is no nation on earth, from superpowers like the US to tech giants like China and South Korea to anywhere else where TV news is not watched, and yet we still face this question about the survival of TV news every day.”
To back up his point, Pandey briefly alluded to BARC and what its figures revealed on the state of news media. “According to BARC, news on TV has seen a 6 per cent increase from pre to post Covid, between 2019 and 2022. In the same period, there has been a 20 per cent increase in news on digital delivery platforms, which means there has been an accumulative aggregate growth of 11 per cent, which is quite a size,” he noted.
“News as a source of information has not lost its vigour, and as long as people are interested in consuming news, it will be available across a variety of platforms as per the convenience of the consumer,” said Pandey.
He added that while social media platforms like Twitter had become places where news was broken today, as compared to the previous monopoly of TV on breaking news stories, Pandey observed, “The same person will watch the news across different mediums, depending on the time of day, convenience and their mood.”
Pandey further said that the same people questioning the relevance of TV news seemed to forget that it was the motherlode from which a number of variables were spun off, repackaged, and repurposed across digital platforms. “It makes business sense to have news on TV and news will stay on the idiot box because intelligent people want that option.”
Pandey went on to briefly encapsulate the history and role of TV news channels in past and present society, their rise in popularity a little over two decades ago, and how TV has helped in the emancipation of information. He also noted that due to the evolution of the media landscape, the powers of video had moved from big broadcasters to everyday people, meaning there was a continuous stream of information coming in.
“Even if your news channel decides not to show something, due to issues with regulators or other factors, somebody else is already capturing and uploading that media and that becomes news. TV news has transformed from being an exercise in channeling government information to a viable business proposition and had to balance journalistic ethics with market considerations,” he said.
Pandey discoursed further on the evolution and consumption of news media saying, “As long as news content on TV remains relevant, there will be a demand for it, because there will always be people, whether old or young who'll always have a desire to know.”
He concluded, “As long as we are curious and have the inherent ability to ask the right questions, news media will survive and be bigger than ever before.”
India’s AdEx to see 16% growth in 2023: Pitch Madison Advertising Report
Digital AdEx, which has overtaken TV, is likely to end the year at Rs 43,000 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:12 PM | 5 min read
The much-awaited Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 was unveiled today in Mumbai in the presence of esteemed dignitaries. According to the predictions of the report, AdEx is expected to grow by 16% in 2023, more than 5 times higher than the global AdEx, which is expected to grow only by 3%. With a 16% growth rate, India's AdEx is expected to cross the landmark Rs 1,00,000 crore number and settle at Rs 1,04,230 crore.
The report was unveiled in presence of esteemed dignitaries including Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, Lara Balsara, Executive Director, Madison World, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network, Nawal Ahuja Co-Founder, exchange4media and Sravanth Gajula, Co-founder, AdOnMo.
“Covid hopefully is now history and by 2023 we will cross a pre-Covid 2019 AdEx level of Rs 67,603 crore by a massive 54%,” the report said.
“India is certainly the bright spot in a gloomy and uncertain world. In today’s world, countries are interconnected with one another because of Trade and Commerce and therefore India is bound to get affected by the global gloom. Due to this, the estimates for growth in 2023 are a bit subdued at 16%, compared to the 21% growth achieved in 2022. For perspective, WARC’s forecast for Global AdEx in 2023 is a growth of only 3%.”
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, took the occasion of the unveiling of the report and said, “Despite all the setbacks, India’s GDP grew at 6.8 % and India’s AdEx grew by 21%. In absolute terms, AdEx has grown from Rs 74,000 crore to Rs 89,800 crore. There will be a gain of Rs 15,000 crore, and this is undoubtedly the second-highest gain in the last two decades. It was also the second consecutive year that the Indian AdEx has registered more than 20% growth.”
On the digital contribution, he further highlighted that 58% of total AdEx growth has been contributed by the digital sector which has grown by 35%. However, traditional media continues to play a prominent role in the advertising sector in all major economies, he noted.
Discussing the quarter-wise analysis of the AdEx numbers, he said AdEx would have registered a phenomenal growth of 29% in 2022 if not for the stagnant growth in Q1. “From a historical perspective, last year witnessed the second-highest growth in the last decade as the seven-year review shows.”
With regards to the media advertising share, Balsara said, “The medium-wise share for global and India’s AdEx shows up very substantial variations. While the digital share in Indian AdEx is 38%, for the globe it’s 68%. Outdoor, cinema and radio are more or less at par are 1, 4, and 3%.”
Digital
The report further says digital will continue to drive AdEx growth even this year and that the Indian digital share will further rise to 41% of AdEx. “Digital will remain a key driver of the Indian AdEx growth, overtaking TV and Print. We project that the Indian digital share will further rise to 41% of AdEx. Though the projected growth rate in 2023 is a little lower at 25%, than the 35% achieved in 2022, in absolute terms, digital AdEx will add Rs 8,600 crore and is likely to end the year at Rs 43,000 crore. Google Search, Meta, YouTube, and other social media platforms will retain their respective share of digital spends achieved in 2022,” the PMAR states.
Linear TV
As per the report, Linear TV advertising will continue to grow in 2023, but at a subdued rate of 9% to reach Rs 33,500 crore. For the second year in a row, TV will lose a further 2 percentage share points to digital, and TV’s share will further reduce to 32% of the Indian AdEx. In 2019, it was 37%. The report said that the adoption of YouTube, Facebook, and Connected TV, at a faster rate, post-COVID is the primary reason behind the declining Linear TV share.
Talking about Print, the report predicts Print AdEx to continue to grow at 9%, which will take Print AdEx to Rs 20,133 crore and reach pre-COVID levels. With this growth rate, the Print share of AdEx will fall further and for the first time will be lower than 20%.
OOH
OOH AdEx, which is likely to grow by a further 12% on the back of a 68% growth in 2022, is expected to reach Rs 4,106 crore, Rs 600 crore higher than the 2019 AdEx.
Radio
While Radio AdEx took a big hit during the pandemic years, it is yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels. The report expects that in 2023 this will be achieved, and Radio AdEx should settle at Rs 2,438 crore. However, Radio AdEx will have a share of just 2%, much lower than its 3% share of 2019.
Cinema
After two years of subdued growth due to COVID-19, Cinema AdEx is now returning to normalcy. Its share will reduce from 2% in 2019 to 1% now in view of the phenomenal increase in total AdEx during these years.
The traditional AdEx in India is expected to grow by 10% on the back of good growth in the Television, Print and Outdoor sectors. Meanwhile, e-commerce will continue to grow and evolve on the back of aggressive advertising.
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report tracks and analyses how and where advertising money was spent in the past year and projects the future growth of the sector. It aims at understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for marketers and various media segments, including print, TV, radio, OOH, internet and cinema.
Click here to download the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-madison-advertising-report-2023/download-report
Rashmika Mandanna is the new face of 7UP
Mandanna also teamed up with mascot Fido Dido for a quick Instagram video on Valentine's Day
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
7UP®, the clear refreshing drink, made a marquee announcement today of roping in Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has been announced with a fun and light-hearted video that features the stunning and uber-cool Rashmika sealing the deal with 7UP®’s Fido Dido® as her Valentine while giving him a quick flying kiss.
Rashmika Mandanna a.k.a the national crush of India has paved her way in the hearts of millions with her bubbly and girl-next-door persona. Her easy-going and vivacious vibe has helped her breakthrough as one of the leading young female superstars in the country today. This blockbuster partnership will further strengthen 7UP®’s bond with the youth across the country.
Speaking on the appointment, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personality has quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are extremely excited to have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun, and engaging campaigns.”
Commenting on her association, actress and diva Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am super thrilled to be the face of 7UP, a drink that has been synonymous with refreshment! I cannot wait for this journey to start and for everyone to see the interesting campaigns lined up for the year. I look forward to the love of the audience as I don this new refreshing avatar”.
Rashmika will feature in 7UP®’s new TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.
BMW Motorrad India awards digital & creative mandate to Sociowash
The agency will be responsible for handling BMW Motorrad India’s brand campaigns, influencer marketing, website, and SEO needs
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 11:32 AM | 2 min read
Sociowash has been awarded the creative and digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India.
The agency will help the brand streamline its online and offline presence. This mandate, which was won in a multi-agency pitch, will be managed by the team at Sociowash.
The agency will offer 360-degree digital and creative solutions in an effort to maximize the brand's visibility, outreach, and interaction with its ever-growing consumer base.
The agency will provide the brand with fresh and original ideas for both online and offline services.
Shivapada Ray, Director of BMW Motorrad India, said, “At BMW Motorrad India, our priority has been to achieve market growth that is sustainable. In order to maintain and increase the momentum for the brand, Sociowash will help redesign our strategy. We joined hands with the agency as they comprehend our vision and aim and are eager to meet the results with a collaborative take on the challenges ahead.”
Abhinandan Gopalsetty, Head of Sales & Marketing - BMW Motorrad India said, “At BMW Motorrad India, we keep a growth-oriented mindset while keeping the experience of our users at the core of it, and we work towards creating strategies that are sustainable and can provide an enhanced customer experience. In this quest, Sociowash will help us redesign our strategy and execute the same to provide credible impact.”
Raghav Bagai, Co- Founder, Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are delighted to onboard one of the leading motorcycle brands, and we absolutely cannot hold back our excitement on this. BMW is a huge name in itself, a dream for many, and working for its Motorrad segment will be a thrilling ride for us. Our team is gearing up to create some exceptional work for the Motorrad industry and add more value to BMW’s renowned empire that has existed in India since 2007. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
