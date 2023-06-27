Will 3D add a new dimension to DOOH in India?
Industry experts weigh in on the future of 3D OOH in India and the challenges that lay therein
Over the last couple of years, the OOH industry has evolved exponentially and the frequent shift from DOOH to programmatic DOOH has extensively expanded the horizons of the industry.
The fast-evolving industry is going through a transformative phase post-pandemic and the industry is expected to cross Rs 4,106 cr in AdEx in 2023. The brands including Tata Tanishq, Nike, Bata, Hyundai, Renault and Vivo have already shifted to 3D advertising model and are investing heavily in the campaigns.
To know more about how the industry has performed in the last two years, what challenges the industry faces presently, and how agencies are signing into 3D OOH, e4m interacted with experts.
According to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023: OOH crossed 2019 levels, and in 2022 became Rs 3600 crore plus medium and grew at 68% over 2021, registering a 4% share of Adex.
Elaborating on how the industry has evolved in the last couple of years, Rachana Lokhande, Co-Founder of Glocal Bridge, said: “The significant increase in both business volume and workforce is overshadowed by the transformative effects of digitization on how we operate. This shift has been driven by the rapid advancements in connectivity infrastructure and substantial investments in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) platforms. Moreover, the integration of digitization has fundamentally changed our working methods, offering newfound opportunities for efficiency and innovation.”
Hardik Kapdi, Co-Founder of OSMO said, “The industry has adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite temporary setbacks due to lockdowns and reduced outdoor mobility, the OOH industry has demonstrated resilience and agility in adapting to changing consumer behaviours and restrictions."
Focusing on the advertising cost Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO at Xperia Group said, “The cost of OOH advertising this year is high as compared to previous years. Moreover, the cost of investment and advertising has increased in the last couple of years because both media owners and brands are buying this medium. The other factors which are responsible for significantly evolving the OOH industry include urbanisation of rural India and the emergence of tendered media.”
Describing the future of 3D billboards in India, Lokhande, said “We are witnessing a rising trend in brand investments towards developing 3D content for digital billboards, aimed at cutting through the advertising clutter. This focus on 3D content aims to create visually captivating experiences and grab viewers' attention effectively. However, brands need to ensure that the 3D content aligns with their messaging and brand identity to truly resonate with their target audience.”
Discussing more about the challenges faced by the industry, Lokhande said, “The lack of consistent regulations and policies, which fail to adhere to global standards, presents a significant challenge. Prioritizing longer duration contracts that focus on building city infrastructure, rather than short-term contracts solely driven by advertising revenue, should be given priority to overcome this issue.”
Adding on, Gupta said, “The demand for OOH campaigns is slightly different from TVC campaigns and the agencies must do in-depth research before designing OOH campaigns to meet the expectations of the targeted audience. The agencies and brands are investing heavily in OOH campaigns but the measurement of ROI of these campaigns is not defined. Apart from this, agencies must prepare themselves for the timely execution of OOH campaigns in tier cities. The real estate sector is majorly investing in OOH campaigns and has hired creative agencies who are designing content for them.”
Mentioning the increase in AdEx in upcoming years, Gupta said, “Undoubtedly, the investments in OOH campaigns have increased immensely in the last couple of years. The overall increase in several malls and airports has resulted in more investments in the medium. Moreover, the brands are willing to invest the same amount of money across India, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries, to cater to the audience demand across the world.”
“The future of DOOH lies in the integration of data analytics, programmatic advertising, and real-time content delivery. At OSMO we have been able to challenge the traditional methods of OOH planning by extensive use of AI and ML. This has been possible due to the availability of mobility & audience data touchpoints. The integration of DOOH with mobile and online platforms helps us create seamless and integrated brand experiences,” said Kapdi.
Myntra & Talented bring back Adarsh Balak
The agency has worked on a billboard campaign for Myntra’s End Of Reason Sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 1:05 PM | 3 min read
Adarsh Balak entered meme subculture over half a decade ago when Priyesh Trivedi resurrected the protagonist and the 80’s poster aesthetic to showcase the bitter-sweet comedies of the modern dystopian world. It took social media by storm with its varied shades of dark humour and vivid illustrations.
For the millennials, Adarsh Balak has been the poster child of subversion, quiet rebellion and self-expression. Precisely why it became one of the most culture-impacting pieces of art for modern-day India.
Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and like art, it is a tool to inform dissent. So to promote the biggest offers of Myntra’s biggest sale of the season–End Of Reason Sale, Talented agency collaborated with Priyesh to create a billboard campaign incorporating the best of both worlds–Adarsh Balak and Fashion. The billboards stand tall across the streets of Mumbai until the 10th of June.
“Symbolism is at the centrestage of art and fashion. The rebellious undercurrent of the Adarsh Balak icon lends itself naturally to the bold world of fashion. So, instead of getting a celebrity to be the face, we picked Adarsh. He is someone modern-day millennials relate to, and be reminded of the unhindered spirit of their youth,” says Pooja Manek, Creative and Founding Member, Talented agency.
She adds, “The brainstorming on this was wild. Funnily, Priyesh is nothing like Adarsh Balak, which was unexpected. An introverted, talented artist, he let us spill all our visual concepts on the table, and patiently fine-tuned them to ensure they stayed true to the Adarsh Balak universe– Fashion campaign but Banksy style. The first sample illustration he made was for the Adidas sneakers billboard, which got approved by Myntra in the first-go, also strengthening everyone’s conviction to this approach. It was a golden triangle–dark humour, rebellion, fashion.”
Touching upon the initiatives, Abhishek Gour, Director-Digital Marketing, said,
"The campaign has been designed to communicate the disruptive EORS propositions with a unique approach, to break the clutter amidst all the noise online and solidify Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion platform in the country. Our collaboration with India’s ideal good boy 'Adarsh Balak' by giving him a whole new personality is a testament to our commitment to always keeping EORS-based communication fresh and interesting with a dash of humour as we build deeper resonance with our customers."
“What is really interesting about this project was trying to find the right balance between doing justice to the brand comms and also keeping the aesthetics of Adarsh Balak as a pop culture sensation in check. As advertising creatives we’re wired to always think brand-first and somewhere to mesh the two without disregarding either world was a fun exercise,” adds Aabhas Sreshtha, Creative and Founding Member, Talented.
Ashish Bhasin to mentor growth and transformation at Connect Network Inc
Bhasin will also acquire a significant minority stake in the agency over a defined period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 1, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
Integrated marketing communications services company Connect Network Inc, specializing in OOH, Experiential and Digital Marketing services, has appointed The Bhasin Consulting Group to help fulfil their ambition of becoming the first India Out Global Marketing Communication Services Network.
Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group will personally mentor Connect Network Inc, with the key objective of bringing the company to global standards, by introducing best practices. Bhasin, with 35 years of global industry experience, will work with the Connect Network Board to help them drive exponential and sustainable growth, both organically and through M&A.
Commenting upon the new association, Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, said “Haresh Nayak and his team have done a great job with the very successful launch of the Connect Network and in a short time have won several clients. However, our collective ambition is larger, to first make Connect Network Inc a leading Integrated Marketing Communications Services Agency in India and thereafter grow it in APAC and Middle East, before taking it global. There is also a tremendous market and a crying need for professionalizing marketing communications services in India. Connect have started with OOH and Experiential as the low hanging fruit. I will mentor the team to make it the market thought leader in the organized sector, over the forthcoming 3-4 years. We will introduce world class technologies and bring professionalism and accountability in an otherwise disorganized industry segment. Simultaneously we will rapidly build world class creative, digital media and e commerce capabilities, so that the clients can get all the services under One Connect, with no silos. The Bhasin Consulting Group was formed with the intent of grooming world class entrepreneurs in advertising and media and help them grow profitably and exponentially. Connect Network Inc fits that bill perfectly, so I am happy to mentor them.”
With this appointment Ashish Bhasin will join the Connect Network Inc as Mentor and Advisor and in keeping with his belief of ‘skin in the game’, will also acquire a significant minority stake over a defined period of time.
Haresh Nayak, Founder and CEO Connect Network Inc said “I am absolutely thrilled that Ashish Bhasin has agreed to mentor Connect Network Inc. I have worked with him for several years and know that his tremendous experience, wealth of information, reputation and knowledge will bring a huge value in guiding Connect Network Inc to a leadership position. There is all round excitement in the company as we welcome him and in true Ashish style, even before stepping in as mentor he is already setting up scarily ambitious goals and plans for us. We want to create not just an India leading but the first India Out, integrated global marketing services group. Like Ashish says, we are only constrained by our own ambitions. Next 10 years belong to India and Connect Network Inc now feels empowered to make the most of this opportunity.”
Connect Network clocks Rs 100 crore business
We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible, says CEO Haresh Nayak
By exchange4media Staff | May 31, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Connect Network has achieved a major milestone, clocking business worth Rs 100 crore. The news was shared by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Haresh Nayak in a LinkedIn post.
“We are thrilled to announce crossing the remarkable 100 crore milestone in our business journey! We are immensely grateful to our amazing team, loyal clients, and valued customers who made this possible. Their unwavering support and trust have been the cornerstone of our success. We started with a vision, and today we celebrate the realization of that dream.”
“This milestone inspires us to reach even greater heights and set new benchmarks. We are excited for the future as we continue to innovate, grow, and make a positive impact. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey!,” he added.
First Economy creates innovative hoarding for Godrej Five Gardens
The OOH creative emphasizes how the Godrej Properties’ project addresses the parking space shortage issue in Matunga
By exchange4media Staff | May 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
First Economy has come up with an OOH communication for Godrej Properties’ premium project Godrej Five Gardens, Matunga.
The creative aims to emphasize one of the project's key USPs - the provision of three parking spaces per apartment, a crucial solution to Matunga's persistent parking space shortage.
Jigar Zatakia, CEO of First Economy says, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of the most reputed real estate conglomerates in the country. The team at Godrej Properties have been very encouraging and gave us the creative freedom to experiment and come up with innovative solutions to enhance visibility, impact and recall.”
In an era saturated with advertisements, it has become increasingly crucial for companies to break through the clutter and captivate their audience's attention. First Economy’s creative team recognized the importance of creating an innovative hoarding that stood out in the crowd.
This insight gave birth to a live-action, an immersive hoarding where a car moves into an empty space along with 2 others, showcasing the ample parking space available at Godrej Five Gardens. This single hoarding has created the much-required hype, impact, visibility and recall for the Matunga property.
This innovative hoarding showcases Godrej Properties' commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Matunga residents, while also positioning the brand as an innovative, caring and reliable partner in the real estate sector.
Connect OOH executes campaign for Vadilal Ice Creams
The entire campaign covered more than 400+ sites across top 10 cities of the country
By exchange4media Staff | May 23, 2023 5:56 PM | 2 min read
Connect OOH along with Publicity Parlour has associated with Vadilal Ice Creams for an OOH campaign.
The decision to appoint them as outdoor partners was based on a deep understanding of the evolving outdoor industry, their ability to provide data-driven planning and the disruptive creative ideas in the ooh space, the company said.
"As we planned our latest marketing campaign, we recognized the importance of leveraging outdoor media to create a strong, cohesive message that would resonate with our target audience," said Aakanksha Gandhi, President- Branding of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. "Vadilal Ice Creams' new approach to hoarding advertising breaks away from the ordinary by focusing on interesting models rather than the typical consumption shots. Our vibrant and fun creatives use bright, summery colors and feature models of all ages to appeal to everyone. In doing so, we not only showcase the variety of our products, but also highlight the universality of our brand. We have also ensured that our models were having fun on the set to capture their true joy and reflect it in our creatives. We believe this approach truly embodies the spirit of Vadilal Ice Creams - beloved by all."
Speaking on the association, Anjum Tanwar, Sr. Vice President and National Head - Connect OOH said, “We are elated to work with one of the most dynamic ice cream brands where we addressed the challenge of amplifying creativity and uniqueness, which is impactful and creates a new benchmark for the brand. Disruptive OOH innovation in the cities was talk of the towns and we saw the multicity campaign standing tall in front of us and are extremely delighted with the outcome. The partnership is expected to drive greater brand visibility and customer engagement for the brand”
Bhumika Shajwani, Managing Partner at Connect OOH said, “It was our priority to reach out to the right audience in the right place at the right time. We, along with our client Vadilal, went hyperlocal and we were able to match the desired results. The entire campaign was spread across multiple cities, and formats, covering more than 400+ sites, covering top 10 cites of the country.”
Data partners and their methodologies elevate OOH measurement: Amanda Dorenberg
Speaking at e4m NEONS OOH Conference, Dorenberg, President of Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau shared how key innovations and techniques in the country
By exchange4media Staff | May 20, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB (Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau) on Friday shared how key innovations and techniques are taking place in OOH advertising in her country.
During her global keynote address on 'The Next Wave of Data-Driven DOOH,' Dorenberg, who virtually joined the 4th edition of e4m Neons OOH Conference, said COMMB has ingested a national dataset which includes 6.7 million road segments across Canada.
She said, COMMB’s new methodology incorporates a variety of sophisticated measures and data science technologies to provide greater insights into audience activity and to more precisely understand consumer behaviours of those exposed to OOH assets.
“One of the innovations we have taken in the Canadian space is we’ve ingested a national dataset. This is inclusive of 6.7 million road segments. Road segment is a portion of road in between various entry and exit points or intersections.
“These road segments contain very powerful information on an hourly basis. So, we ingest vehicular and pedestrian volume within each of these road segments on an hourly basis so we know at a particular time and day how many cars and pedestrians cross the digital OOH,” she said.
Sharing her insights, Dorenberg said the digital datasets are used to understand the volume of audiences that crosses the digital OOH, identify total vehicular movement and pedestrian volume of movement within an intersection. They also access average vehicular speed and custom distance visibility zones.
“We have also introduced audience profiling. This is an understanding of demographic lifestyle components. We offer this in top 45 markets across the country. We have 4000 hourly data points,” she said.
Talking about data partners, she said they are vital to carry out data collection and analysis.
“They provide software solutions to understand vehicular volume, insights on marketing population, insights on audience profiles and data of trips taken,” she said, adding that these partners and the methodologies elevate the OOH measurement.
“COMMB has been working to provide not only updated datasets and methodologies but also developing our proprietary tool, ROADMAP. This comprehensive production and planning system is set to launch in September 2023 with user acceptance testing beginning in June/July,” she said.
‘OOH is at an inflection point, poised for superlative growth if we get it right'
At the e4m NEONS OOH Conference, industry leaders, Ajay Mehta and Rajeev Dhal shared insights on ‘Transforming OOH Landscape’
By exchange4media Staff | May 20, 2023 12:47 PM | 4 min read
The present-day out-of-home media offers advertisers and agencies immense opportunities with fresh technologies, novel formats, and enhanced imaginative strategies to extend the reach of their message. On the Day 2 of the 4th edition of exchange4media group’s NEONS OOH Conference 2023 held recently in Mumbai, OOH industry stakeholders came together to explore avenues for brands to harness the potential of outdoor advertisements and maximize the benefits derived from them. The event saw an insightful Fireside Chat on ‘Transforming OOH Landscape’ between Ajay Mehta, Founder & MD, Interactive Television & MD, Kinetic India and Rajeev Dhal, COO, AdOnMo, who chaired the session.
Dhal started the session by noting the transformations made in the OOH landcape in recent years and asking Mehta his thoughts on the change and what the future holds. Sharing his views on Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Mehta said that it’s an often misunderstood concept even within the OOH industry. “Most of the time if there’s a screen put up at any place, people assume that it’s digital OOH, but for me it’s not. All we are doing is changing a static image to a video or a gif- but that doesn’t really qualify.”
He continued, “For me, anything which is powered by adtech, where technology is an enabler to make it more contextual, make it more relevant – that is Digital OOH.” Going by that prism India is still at a very early stage in the DOOH journey, he stated.
Talking about why the OOH industry in the country has not seen major growth in so many decades despite being the oldest medium around, Mehta cites the lack of measurement around this segment of the media, and the lackadaisical attitude of the industry overall. “We did not move with the times into the digitised world,” he said.
Delving into the data side of the DOOH business, Dhal probes Mehta on how does he see the data story shaping up with regards to a “third party layer of validation”. “How do you see this happening across a larger expanse of OOH- data coming into play, data being utilised and data being trusted?” Stressing that the relevance of data or “location data” to Out-of-Home advertising cannot be overstated, Mehta said that OOH is nothing but “location-based advertising”. Getting third party verification is an essential – and not just from anyone, but from an extremely credible source, and that’s a given, he emphasised.
Elaborating on the potential of Digital OOH and data intervention, Mehta said it can make this “oldest medium” the newest. “We are at an inflection point, if we get it right we are poised for ten or even twenty years of superlative growth.” If we get it wrong, he however cautioned, we are going to be living in a flat industry with hardly any growth in an archaic way of functioning.
Citing the challenges in terms of growth of the industry with regard to ROI modelling & the lack of data which will bring to attribution, Dhal questioned about the way forward for the industry. Underlining that it is a responsibility as media owners & agencies to provide ROI to clients, Mehta said that if we don’t we would be doing a disservice not just to the client but to ourselves, and the industry will never grow. “When someone invests in our medium it is our responsibility to showcase what we deliver for them,” he asserted. For that to happen, it was important to upskill and upgrade and bring the entire ecosystem into the digital and data-driven world.
Both the industry leaders agreed that the industry needs to come together to identify parameters on which audience can be measured, adding that adoption will be a function of knowledge and acceptance of change around. The two leaders also touched upon the growing significance of A.I. across media and its potential application in OOH advertising.
