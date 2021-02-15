Truth cannot be expunged: Shazia Ilmi

BJP National spokesperson Shazia Ilmi has come down heavily on critics of prime minister Narendra Modi and said that a false narrative is being set to discredit the ruling government. She claimed that democratic institutions in the country are in grave danger.

“Truth cannot be expunged. We finally know Deep Sidhu had been sent there and there was a nefarious design behind farmers’ tractor rally’ said Ilmi. She was responding to question on if the BJP has evidence in supporting its claims that farmers' agitation has been propelled by an international conspiracy.

While speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, during the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform, she said that despite assurances by farmers that the tractor rally will be peaceful everyone saw they did wreak mayhem. She said that after Greta Thunberg accidentally posted her toolkit on Twitter, deleted it, and then re-edited it, there were several more edits and re-edits done on it.

“You realize that there was an exact plan in place to discredit this government. Farmers have been used by politically motivated elements within the farmer community. Facts have been twisted and mangled to give a preplanned narrative.”

Ilmi said that many people who pick on her government say that the government did not hold any consultations and that the acts have come as a rude shock to Indian farmers. But they do not mention that the demand to remove the APMCs has been there for long. She said that even though the law has not removed APMCs, it has provided the choice of the alternate and the free market. She also said that a large portion of farmers may be misguided as they are being told that they will lose their land, there will be no MSP, no mandis etc.

“When that did not work they are now using farmers to their advantage. Despite several discussions being held with the farmers and even in parliament …in Punjab, many farmers have sold thousands of quintals of wheat at 1.5 times of MSP but there is no mention of it. This is being done on purpose with the involvement of international elements to destabilize the country” said Ilmi.

