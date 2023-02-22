Shazia Ilmi joins ENBA jury panel
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India
Shazia Ilmi, former journalist and politician joins the ENBA jury panel.
Ilmi has over 15 years of experience in journalism and documentary filmmaking. As a television journalist, she led the media campaign of an anti-corruption bill. She hosted and produced a famous prime time news show called Desh Videsh on Star News.
Ilmi has been a member of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television. She has been an active politician since 2011. She is currently a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Dr. Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles and government bodies.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
Noted media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company. In his new role, Dr. Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities.
Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV.
Content Advisory Group was founded in 2018 and pioneered the concept of Captive Content Newsrooms. The company, which is positioned as a content agency strategizes and creates content for over two dozen companies in India. CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.
Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.
HT Media total revenue at Rs 488 cr in Q3FY23
The company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
HT Media’s total revenue for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 488 crore, down by 2% on a y-o-y basis, against Rs 501 crore in the same quarter last year. The company in the financial statement said that total revenue was down on a y-o-y basis, primarily on account of a relatively muted macro/festive business environment in the quarter.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 23.78 crore for the quarter against a profit of Rs 51.23 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
According to Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Ltd. & Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year saw the continuation of the gradual recovery of media businesses on the back of an improved industry-wide business environment and the annual festive season. However, persistent general inflation acted as a dampener resulting in a relatively muted festive quarter.
“Raw material costs remained at heightened levels during the quarter but will likely ease off in coming quarters. Against this backdrop, we continued to improve our business performance on a quarterly basis for the Print and Radio verticals. Overall, the Print segment saw sequential growth in both advertising and circulation revenues, but margins continued to be impacted by high newsprint prices. Radio also saw an improvement on a sequential basis backed by better traction in both the FCT as well as the non-FCT space. With inflation easing and stabilization of the overall business environment, we are hopeful of capitalizing on the growth in consumer and advertiser spending in the medium-term. We remain committed to delivering credible and trustworthy news and engaging entertainment to our ever-growing audience base.”
The advertising revenue for the print segment of the company saw a decline of 12% to Rs 282 crore against Rs 323 crore in Q3FY22. The company said ad revenue declined on a y-o-y basis led by volume and on sequential basis there is growth. Meanwhile, the company's circulation revenue grew by 18% to Rs 60 crore from Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22. According to the the circulation revenue improved on y-o-y and sequential basis led by increase in realisation per copy. Also, operating EBITDA loss is on account of higher newsprint prices.
Meanwhile, Print- English ad revenue declined by 9% to Rs 160 crore against Rs 176 crore. The company said that Retail, Auto and BFSI grew while Real Estate, FMCG and Education remained subdued. The circulation revenue improved on the back of better realisation per copy and higher copies. The company's circulation revenue grew 122% to Rs 15 crore from Rs 7 crore.
Even in Print, Hindi ad revenue was down by 16% to Rs 123 crore against Rs 148 crore in Q3FY22, whereas circulation revenue grew by 2%. The company said, “Auto, Healthcare and Durables grew while Retail, Education and FMCG remained subdued. Circulation revenue grew on y-o-y basis owing to better realisation per copy, but saw a sequential drop.”
On radio, the operating revenue grew 21% to Rs 42 crore against Rs 34 crore in Q3FY22. According to company statement, good growth in revenue on a y-o-y and sequential basis, led by improvement in rates. Also improvement in operating EBITDA and margins on y-o-y as well as sequential basis and consistently reporting operating profit over the last few quarters.
Meanwhile on digital, operating revenue declined by 23% to Rs 28 crore. The company said digital revenue declined for the quarter, resulting in EBITDA loss.
NBDA stands in solidarity with BBC, condemns I-T raids that lead to ‘harassment of media’
The association released a statement, urging the government to ensure that any investigation on its part must be in strict adherence with the principals of the law
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 7:46 AM | 2 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has condemned the Income Tax survey operations at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices in a scathing statement.
“While NBDA maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempts to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organizations. Such attempts undermine the basic tenets of free speech as enshrined in the Constitution and severely affect the free and fearless functioning of a democracy,” read the statement.
NBDA added that such Income Tax ‘surveys’ lead to “consistent harassment of the media, which also impacts the reputation and image of India as the world’s largest democracy. “NBDA urges the Government to ensure that any investigation undertaken by it, must be in strict adherence with the principals of natural justice and prevalent law.”
The I-T department conducted raids at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on February 14, inviting sharp criticism from the media and opposition parties like Congress and TMC.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
Media reports stated that the employees' phones were confiscated and they were barred from talking to anyone except the survey teams.
BBC offices raided by I-T department over claims of tax evasion
The officials have conducted survey operations in the offices at Mumbai and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai have been subjected to survey operations by a team of 15 officials from the Income Tax department over allegations of tax evasion, say news reports.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
The phones and laptops of all the employees at the said BBC offices have been confiscated. They have been banned from speaking to anyone outside the survey.
The raids have prompted a political war of words with members of Congress and TMC condemning the move.
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Jamia Hamdard's 'Media Matters' series examines impact of digital media on society
The event was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Jamia Hamdard University's Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies held a highly anticipated event today as part of its ground-breaking "Media Matters" series. a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy. This platform has been conceptualized, curated and organized by Professor Farhat Basir Khan and was a significant addition to the series.
The focus of the event was the transition of traditional media to digital media and its impact on the media industry, and it was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group.
In his introductory address, Prof Farhat Basir khan said that The "Media Matters" series is a significant step towards promoting transparency and ethical standards in the media industry and strengthening the democratic process.
Dr Batra shared his experiences in the media industry and emphasized the importance of media literacy and promoting transparency and ethical standards. He also highlighted the impact of technology on the media industry and the need to retain human journalists. With statistics showing that 85,000 crore was spent on advertising in media, with 38% coming from television and 18% from digital media, Dr. Batra highlighted the significance of the media industry.
Dr. Batra also stated the skills of a media person: "curiosity, personality and ability to think.”
Anurag said that there are 3hs (hard work, humanity and hustle) a person needs to succeed and 3cs (comparison, criticism, and comparison)
The lecture was well received by the audience and added great value to the "Media Matters" series. The series will cover various aspects of the media industry, including journalism, advertising, broadcasting, film, and radio, and aims to promote media literacy and an informed and engaged citizenry. The Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies at Jamia Hamdard is committed to creating a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy.
Prof. Farhat Basir Khan extended a warm welcome to the Director of the Centre of Media Studies, Professor Reshma Nasreen, and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance. Professor Khan also appreciated the visionary Vice chancellor prof (DR) Afshar Alam and Registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhtar for always providing vision and support for such activities and making them possible.
The event ended with a vote of thanks from Sabiha Khan.
