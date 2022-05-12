Times Now Navbharat makes promising ratings debut

With 22 mins Weekly TSV and 49 Mn reach, the channel is already amongst the top channels

In its maiden ratings week, Times Now Navbharat has made a promising debut in the BARC Hindi News Channels rankings.

With 22 mins Weekly TSV and 49 Mn reach, the channel is already amongst the top channels.

As per BARC Hindi News Channels rankings report for Week 18, 2022, the daily TSV of the network is 13.4 minutes.

The network has secured a 5.9% share of viewership in the 15+ HSM market.

This is Times Now Navbharat’s maiden rating week.

Ever since the resumption of ratings in March, there has been a shake up in the top deck with lot of tussle amongst top 3 channels. The entry of Times Now Navbharat, with such a promising debut at this juncture will increase the heat for all players. This will be an exciting space to watch in the next few months.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)