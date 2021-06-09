Print, TV see highest number of new brands in Jan-March 2021: TAM

According to the latest AdEx data, 1350 new brands advertised on print and 600 on TV

The Food and Beverage sector witnessed significant growth across media, including TV, Print, Radio, and Digital during the Jan-March’21 period as compared to the same period last year, according to TAM adex data. The ad volumes of F&B sector on television grew by 43% during Jan-Mar’21 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Similarly, indexed growth in ad space for the sector grew by 28%, while a significant growth of 61% was seen on Radio medium during the same period. A growth of 75% has been observed in ad insertions of F&B sector on Digital medium.

In the TV sector, Milk Beverages and Biscuits together accounted for more than 26% of the ad volume share of the F&B sector, while the top ten advertisers accounted for more than 60% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21 with Hindustan Unilever topping the list.

As per the report, there were 600 new brands observed during Jan-Mar’21 over Jan-Mar’20 and the top two news brands were from ITC advertisers during Jan-Mar’21.

On TV, GEC and Movies were the preferred genres for the sector to advertise. The top two-channel genres on TV together accounted for more than 55% of ad volume share for the F&B sector during Jan-Mar’21. And feature films are the most preferred program genre to promote F&B brands on Television. The top two program genres, Feature Films and News Bulletin, together added more than 40% of the total ad volume share of the F&B sector on TV.

Whereas on print, the spices category leads the list of top 10 F&B sector. GCMMF (Amul) was the top advertiser with an 11% share of the overall sector’s ad space during Jan-Mar’21 closely followed by Hindustan Unilever. However, the top ten advertisers accounted for more than 40% share of ad space. In a print medium, more than 1350 new brands were seen during Jan-Mar’21. Pushp Quick Fry was the top new brand followed by Tea Valley Utsah.

Moreover, Hindi language was on top with a 49% share of ad space and the top five publication languages together added 80% share of the sector’s ad space. The General Interest publication genre had a 99% share of the sector’s ad space.

On the radio medium, Pan Masala/Zarda/Gutkha held 16% of the total ad volumes’ share of the F&B sector. While the top ten advertisers added a 54% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21 out of which Mother Dairy Fruit & Veg led the list. There were more than 250 new brands seen during Jan-Mar’21 over Jan-Mar’20 with Mother Dairy Milk topping the new brand list on Radio.

On Digital medium, Chocolate category topped with a 16% share of the sector’s advertising. The top ten Advertisers accounted for 63% share of ad insertions during Jan-Mar’21 with Cadburys India leading the list.

