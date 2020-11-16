Government doesn’t want to intervene in responsible journalism: Prakash Javadekar

On National Press Day, Javadekar spoke about the attack on press freedom and informed that the committee on TRP issue will bring out the report soon

On the occasion of National Press Day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that The Freedom of the Press is the soul of Indian democracy.

“Press freedom comes with responsibility and I urge all journalists across medium to practice responsible journalism and not indulge in any sort of sensationalism. I still remember 25 June 1975 when the emergency was declared in the country after 27 years of independence. Censorships were introduced into the publication of newspapers. After so many years, press freedom is in discussion again and the way the freedom of the press is being attacked in the present day is not good for the democracy,” he said.

He also informed that the MIB is looking into the TRP issue and will soon come up with a solution to handle it.

“TRP is used by broadcasters and advertisers for their own benefit and BARC has been helping them in measuring it. We never wanted to intervene in this equation between broadcasters and advertisers but the recent chain of events has made us interfere in the matter. The committee that we have formed to look into the matter will bring out its report soon and action will be taken accordingly,” Javadekar said.

The ministry has also received suggestions on introducing a code of conduct that could be made applicable for all television news channels. “We are listening to suggestions but have not made any decisions around it. There have also been suggestions on introducing regulation in the OTT space. The suggestions are being considered,” he added.