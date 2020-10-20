Disney considering sale of Tata Sky stake: Report

The entertainment company is reportedly mulling the exit, considering it does not have stakes in distribution platforms like cable and DTH in any part of the world

Entertainment company Disney is reportedly considering selling the stake they have in Tata Sky. The company is mulling the exit since they do not have stakes in distribution platforms like cable and direct-to-home services in any part of the world and it's not part of their core business, say media reports.

Disney currently owns 20% direct and 9.8% indirect stake in Tata Sky following the former's acquisition of Fox. The stake translates to two seats on the board of Tata Sky, one of which is held by Uday Shankar, the out-going Chairman of Star and Disney India.